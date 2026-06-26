The third tennis Grand Slam of 2026 begins Monday, June 29 from the grass courts of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London, England. Top seed Jannik Sinner came up well short of expectations as the heavy favorite at the French Open, but he's favored over the field once again here. No. 7 seed Novak Djokovic is viewed as the top obstacle on Sinner's path to a Wimbledon title defense in the absence of Carlos Alcaraz (wrist), while No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev is playing his first major as a Grand Slam champion after the German's recent triumph at Roland Garros.

Before we get to the favorites, contenders and sleepers at the French Open, let's acknowledge some notable injuries and absences. In addition to Alcaraz, Lorenzo Musetti (thigh), Holger Rune (Achilles), Valentin Vacherot (foot), Tomas Machac (foot) and Sebastian Korda (back) will all miss Wimbledon. On the bright side, young talents Jack Draper (knee) and Arthur Fils (hip) are both in the draw after missing the French Open.

Sinner once again has a significant gap between his title odds and the rest of the field, with Djokovic sitting firmly second, followed by Zverev before another drop off to fourth-seeded American Ben Shelton. After each player's name below, you will see their title odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Other best sports betting sites for betting both tennis futures and individual matches include FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook. Tennis Odds & Lines can vary quite substantially, especially for long shots, so you are encouraged to shop around for the best lines if you have access to multiple sports betting apps. We offer exclusive sportsbook promos in states where sports betting has gone live.

Wimbledon ATP Picks

The Favorite for Wimbledon 2026

Jannik Sinner (-165) - Sinner's unprecedented stretch of five consecutive Masters 1000 titles was overshadowed by his subsequent second-round exit against Juan Manuel Cerundolo at the French Open, in which Sinner's body let him down on a hot day in Paris. Relatively pleasant conditions are expected throughout the fortnight in London, and grass-court tennis is less physically taxing compared to clay, so it will likely take a player out-performing Sinner on the court to deny him a second consecutive Wimbledon title and fifth Grand Slam title overall. The good news for the field is that Sinner has looked a tad more beatable on grass compared to other surfaces in recent years, as he lost to Daniil Medvedev in the 2024 Wimbledon quarterfinals and was down two sets to Grigor Dimitrov in the Round of 16 last year before an ill-timed Dimitrov injury opened the door for Sinner to steal the match and eventually win the title. After what should be a routine first three rounds, the top-seeded Sinner could be in store for a tough second week, with up-and-coming Spaniard Rafael Jodar as a potential opponent in the Round of 16 followed by Medvedev in the quarterfinals, then Djokovic, Felix Auger-Aliassime or Joao Fonseca in the semifinals, and whomever emerges from Zverev's half in the championship match.

In the Mix for Wimbledon 2026

Novak Djokovic (+600) - Djokovic fell in a five-set thriller to Joao Fonseca in the third round of the French Open, but the 24-time Grand Slam champion showed himself to be relatively healthy last month, and Djokovic remains an extremely tough out in best-of-five set play. He hasn't lost to a player other than Sinner or Alcaraz at Wimbledon since 2017, and Djokovic's ability to adjust his tactics to playing on grass is second-to-none. Getting through the early rounds quickly to conserve energy will be key for the 39-year-old Djokovic. In the second week, the seven-time Wimbledon champion could face Fonseca or Andrey Rublev in the Round of 16 and Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals before a potential semifinal matchup against Sinner, who had won five consecutive matches against Djokovic before Djokovic shocked Sinner in the Australian Open semifinals.

Alexander Zverev (+1100) - Zverev was widely considered the best player ever without a Grand Slam title before he finally broke through at the French Open, as he took advantage of early losses by Sinner and Djokovic to overcome a depleted field. Perhaps having that weight lifted will help Zverev swing more freely in big moments moving forward. He has underperformed at Wimbledon over the years, never advancing past the Round of 16 while posting a 16-9 overall record, but the big-serving German has the tools to find success on grass if he's willing to stick to a more aggressive approach. Zverev is the favorite to advance out of the bottom half of the draw, which also features most of the top American title hopefuls. He could face early tests against talented youngster Alexander Blockx in the first round and French Open semifinalist Matteo Arnaldi in the third round. No. 13 seed Jiri Lehecka is Zverev's chalk Round of 16 opponent, while Taylor Fritz, Jack Draper, Frances Tiafoe and Alexander Bublik are potential quarterfinal foes, and Ben Shelton, Jakub Mensik and Alex de Minaur are the top candidates to snag the other semifinal spot in the bottom half of the draw.

Ben Shelton (+1600), Taylor Fritz (+2000), Jack Draper (+2800) and Jakub Mensik (+3500) are the top secondary title contenders. All four players are in the bottom half of the draw, away from Sinner and Djokovic. Shelton recently snagged a grass-court title in Stuttgart and is the favorite to reach the semifinals as the No. 4 seed at the All England Club, but Mensik could challenge him in a fourth-round battle between big servers. Mensik is coming off a semifinal run at the French Open, showcasing his all-court ability, while Shelton has made the quarterfinals or better in three of the last four non-clay majors, including a quarterfinal result at Wimbledon last year. Shelton certainly has the game to capitalize on this favorable draw and even possibly reach his first Grand Slam final, but his title odds seem overstated given the 23-year-old American's struggles against top competition: 1-9 against Sinner and 0-1 against Djokovic. Fritz and Draper will face each other in the first round. Both players have dealt with injuries this year but both have won a Masters 1000 title in recent years and have grass-friendly game styles, so the winner of that match between the sixth-seeded American and unseeded Brit would be favored to advance to at least the quarterfinals in Zverev's section.

Daniil Medvedev (+5000), Hubert Hurkacz (+5000), Matteo Berrettini (+5000) and Frances Tiafoe (+2500) are the fringe title contenders, per the oddsmakers. Medvedev is just 8-8 in his last 16 Grand Slam matches, but he reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in both 2023 and 2024. He beat Sinner in the 2024 quarterfinals and could get a chance to do so again in 2026, if the eighth-seeded Russian can get through a section that includes, Hurkacz, Casper Ruud and Tommy Paul. Hurkacz made the Wimbledon semifinals back in 2021, but the big-serving Pole's odds seem overstated, as he has struggled to stay healthy recently and dropped from a career-high ranking of No. 6 less than two years ago to his current No. 95 spot. Berrettini reached the final here in 2021 and is coming off a quarterfinal run at the French Open, but he had to exit Roland Garros due to a hip injury, and Berrettini's body seems unlikely to hold up if he makes a deep run here in Shelton's section. Medvedev looks like the best bet in this section as a former Grand Slam champion, but Tiafoe's a close second, as the surging American followed up his fourth-round run at the French Open with a grass-court title in Halle. The 17th-seeded Tiafoe has a difficult draw, as he could face Bublik in the third round, Fritz/Draper in the Round of 16 and Zverev in the quarterfinals.

Sleepers for Wimbledon 2026

Joao Fonseca (+6000): Fonseca's breakout has arrived, as the 19-year-old Brazilian defeated Djokovic and Ruud at the French Open before running out of gas in the quarterfinals. This will be just the second Wimbledon main-draw appearance for Fonseca, who lost in the third round last year. A lack of grass-court experience is a concern for the No. 24 seed, but Fonseca has the rare mix of tools and game sense to adjust to grass rapidly, just as Alcaraz did to win his first Wimbledon title at age 20 in 2023. If Fonseca can get through the 12th-seeded Rublev in the third round, that would likely set up a must-see Djokovic rematch in the Round of 16.

Alexander Bublik (+6500): Bublik has a pedestrian 20-14 record in 2026, but he has one of the highest grass-court ceilings on the ATP Tour, thanks to his big serve and shot-making capabilities. The No. 10 seed owns the only grass-court win over Sinner since the start of last year, and Bublik is capable of making a deep run in the bottom half of the draw if his head is in the right place for this tournament.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (+8000): Auger-Aliassime is arguably the best of the proverbial servebots -- an archetype that typically performs best on grass, with Milos Raonic, Kevin Anderson, Berrettini and Nick Kyrgios all having reached the Wimbledon final in the past decade. Coming off his quarterfinal run at Roland Garros, the Canadian snagged the No. 3 seed here and a relatively favorable early draw, though former Wimbledon semifinalist Cameron Norrie and 16th-seeded American Learner Tien could challenge FAA in Rounds 3 and 4, respectively. Auger-Aliassime is 1-1 against Djokovic and would have a puncher's chance if chalk holds until that quarterfinal matchup.

Wimbledon Prediction

Sinner came up short as the obvious pick at the French Open, and he's still a bit vulnerable on the Grand Slam stage despite mowing down the competition at the Masters 1000 level. It will likely take a special effort to knock him out, but Zverev has the talent to deliver such a performance, and Zverev will have a newfound level of freedom now that he's a Grand Slam champion. Despite his lack of prior success at Wimbledon, I'm picking Alexander Zverev (+1100) to keep riding the momentum from his Roland Garros title and join the select company of Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Djokovic and Alcaraz as the seventh man in the Open Era to win the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year.

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