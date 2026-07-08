Both Wimbledon women's semifinals will be played Thursday on the grass courts of the All England Club in London. All four women in action Thursday are in the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time in their respective careers, ensuring that we will have a unique Wimbledon champion on the women's side for the 10th consecutive time.

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All women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous grass court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities in Thursday's women's semifinal matches.

Wimbledon Tennis Picks: Muchova vs. Gauff

Karolina Muchova (-110) vs. Coco Gauff (-110)

Muchova has defeated multi-time Grand Slam champions in each of her last two matchups, taking out Barbora Krejcikova and Naomi Osaka. The No. 10 seed is trying to join Krejcikova among the list of Czech Wimbledon champions, which includes two winners over the past three years. Like some of her compatriots, Muchova has a grass-friendly game. She's comfortable getting forward and is among the best on the WTA Tour at utilizing the slice.

Gauff covers the court better than any of Muchova's previous opponents in this tournament, but Muchova has all the tools to throw the seventh-seeded American off balance on this surface. While Gauff has a dominant 6-1 head-to-head edge over Muchova, the Czech's only win was their most recent matchup on the clay of Stuttgart in April, which also marked the first time these two matched up on a surface other than hard courts. They have yet to face off on grass, but Muchova is a more natural fit on this surface and has a sparkling 10-1 grass-court record this year. Gauff has shown improvement on grass this year, advancing past the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time and notching back-to-back three-set wins over top-11 seeds Belinda Bencic and Jessica Pegula in her last two matches, but this match remains Muchova's to lose.

Wimbledon Women's Semifinal Prediction: Muchova def. Gauff 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

Wimbledon Tennis Picks: Kostyuk vs. Noskova

Marta Kostyuk (-128) vs. Linda Noskova (+105)

Muchova isn't the only Czech with a chance to add another Wimbledon title to the country's ledger. Noskova is just two matches from doing so herself, and the 21-year-old Czech has already lifted a trophy this grass-court season, having claimed a WTA 500 title at the Berlin Open a week before Wimbledon. She's 10-1 in her last 11 matches, but that hot streak pales in comparison to Kostyuk's 21-1 record during the 24-year-old Ukrainian's current torrid stretch. The last five of those wins have come here at Wimbledon, but that's the extent of Kostyuk's grass-court experience this year, and Noskova will be the highest-ranked opponent Kostyuk has faced on the surface in 2026. Kostyuk beat Noskova on clay in conditions much more favorable to the superior mover in Kostyuk, and that Madrid Open matchup is their only previous head-to-head meeting.

Great offense doesn't always beat great defense on grass (the 2008 Wimbledon final between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer is one of many counterexamples), but it certainly helps to have the edge in power on this surface, and Noskova's first-strike tennis has been especially effective on her own serve, as Madison Keys and Elise Mertens combined to break her just once over her last two matches. This match may well come down which player handles the moment better in the first Grand Slam semifinal of Noskova's career and the second one for Kostyuk. The latter's first rodeo didn't go so well, as Kostyuk couldn't get anything in a 6-1, 6-3 French Open semifinal loss to Mirra Andreeva a month ago.

Wimbledon Women's Semifinal Prediction: Noskova def. Kostyuk 4-6, 7-6, 6-2