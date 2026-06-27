The third tennis Grand Slam of 2026 begins Monday, June 29 from the grass courts of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London, England. Serena Williams' return is the top story on the women's side, but the 23-time Grand Slam champion isn't among the top title favorites. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is trying to finally get over the hump here after losing in the semifinals in her last three Wimbledon appearances, while 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is a top contender once again after winning the Australian Open earlier this year, and defending Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek is among the favorites despite a down year so far in 2026.

Before we get to the favorites, contenders and sleepers at the French Open, let's acknowledge some notable injuries and absences. Victoria Mboko (knee), Marketa Vondrousova (suspension), Hailey Baptiste (knee) and Veronika Kudermetova (undisclosed) are currently sidelined, while Danielle Collins and Ons Jabeur also aren't among the Wimbledon entrants.

Seven WTA players have title odds of +1400 or shorter, compared to just three such players on the men's side at Wimbledon 2026. After each player's name below, you will see their title odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Other best sports betting sites for betting both tennis futures and individual matches include FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook. Tennis Odds & Lines can vary quite substantially, especially for long shots, so you are encouraged to shop around for the best lines if you have access to multiple sports betting apps. We offer exclusive sportsbook promos in states where sports betting has gone live.

Wimbledon WTA Picks

The Favorite for Wimbledon 2026

Aryna Sabalenka (+370) - Sabalenka has the best individual title odds, though she's still a longshot against the field. All four of her career Grand Slam titles have come on hard courts, but the world No. 1 is a tough out on any surface, with a 33-5 overall record this year. Her last three Wimbledon appearances have ended in tight three-set semifinal losses, so the powerful Belarusian has been knocking on the door of a grass-court Grand Slam breakthrough. Sabalenka hasn't lost prior to the quarterfinals of any Grand Slam since 2022, but she could face two Grand Slam champions prior to that stage here: Emma Raducanu or Jelena Ostapenko in the third round and Naomi Osaka in the Round of 16. Winning those matches could help Sabalenka regain some of the big-match confidence that has waned due to her eating third-set bagels in both of her losses this month. Her potential quarterfinal opponents are reigning French Open champion Mirra Andreeva or former French Open finalist Karolina Muchova, while Americans Jessica Pegula or Coco Gauff are Sabalenka's likeliest semifinal foes in the top half of the draw. Rybakina and Swiatek both landed in the bottom half.

In the Mix for Wimbledon 2026

Elena Rybakina (+600) - Rybakina has cooled off after a red-hot start to 2026, but the Australian Open champion has arguably the highest grass-court ceiling on the WTA Tour thanks to her ability to generate free points with the serve and back it up with relentless offense off both wings from the baseline. She won Wimbledon in 2022, and the No. 2 seed is well positioned for another deep run at the All-England Club. Rybakina would face French Open semifinalist Diana Shnaider in the Round of 16 if chalk holds, with Amanda Anisimova, Linda Noskova, Sorana Cirstea or Madison Keys as possible quarterfinal opponents before a potential semifinal against Swiatek or Elina Svitolina.

Iga Swiatek (+1000) - Swiatek flipped the narrative about her grass-court struggles by winning the title here in 2025 after posting an unspectacular 11-5 Wimbledon record prior to that title run. The No. 3 seed hasn't been past the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam since that Wimbledon triumph, which is quite a fallow stretch by the lofty standards of a player who spent 165 consecutive weeks in the top two. Despite a game style that's more ideal for slower surfaces, Swiatek certainly has the talent to contend for this title again, though she faces a brutal draw in her title defense. Former Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova is a possible second-round foe, and Iga could face Serena Williams in the third round, Jasmine Paolini or Clara Tauson in the Round of 16 and Svitolina or Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals. Should Swiatek clear that gauntlet, she could still have to battle the bigger-hitting Rybakina and Sabalenka consecutively in the last two rounds.

Mirra Andreeva (+1100) - Andreeva just captured her first Grand Slam title at age 19, and there are likely to be more where that came from. Her elite mix of variety and athleticism make Andreeva an all-court threat, and she won't be short on confidence on the heels of her French Open title. Andreeva reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon last year and is projected to get there again as the No. 5 seed, though she could face Barbora Krejcikova in the second round, Qinwen Zheng in the third round and Muchova in the Round of 16 in a tricky section of the draw. An Andreeva-Sabalenka quarterfinal would present an intriguing clash of styles, and the young Russian has held her own in that matchup, winning two of the last four clashes while trailing Sabalenka 4-2 overall head-to-head.

Jessica Pegula (+1200) - Pegula has had a strong season outside of her first-round loss to Kimberly Birrell at the French Open, and the 32-year-old American rebounded from that disappointment by notching a grass-court win over Sabalenka at the Berlin Open, bringing Pegula's 2026 record to 31-8. Much like her family's sports teams the Bills and Sabres, Pegula has yet to break through for a title on her sport's biggest stage. Pegula has come close a few times, reaching at least the quarterfinals at nine Grand Slams, though that has surprisingly happened just once at Wimbledon, where she owns an underwhelming 8-6 career record. Her low and flat strokes get plenty of mileage out of the low-bouncing grass, and the No. 4 seed has a clear path to the semifinals without any of Sabalenka, Rybakina or Swiatek in the way. Pegula would be favored in potential all-American matches against 16th-seeded youngster Iva Jovic in the Round of 16 and the scuffling Gauff in the quarterfinals.

Madison Keys (+1400), Coco Gauff (+1400) and Amanda Anisimova (+2000) join Pegula as the top American title hopefuls at this tournament. Keys and Gauff have both broken through for Grand Slam titles, and the former has built up some momentum ahead of Wimbledon by winning a grass-court title in Eastbourne. Prior to that title, the 31-year-old Keys had dropped to 27th in the rankings, and she's on a third-round collision course with fellow big-hitting American Anisimova in Rybakina's quarter of the draw. Anisimova began her surge to a career-high ranking of No. 3 in January by reaching the final here last year, but she has dropped back to sixth and seen her results slip recently while battling a wrist injury. Her shaky form and tough draw make a repeat performance unlikely for Anisimova. Gauff hasn't been past the fourth round in six previous Wimbledon appearances and lost her lone grass-court match in the leadup to this tournament, but the No. 7 seed was placed in the weakest quarter of the draw alongside Pegula.

Naomi Osaka (+2500), Karolina Muchova (+2500), Linda Noskova (+2500), Elina Svitolina (+2800) and Marta Kostyuk (+3000) round out the list of 13 women with title odds of +3000 or shorter in this deep Wimbledon field. The big-serving Osaka has the tools to succeed on grass but has struggled with her movement on this surface and has just a 7-5 career record at Wimbledon. She reached the final of the grass-court Bad Homburg Open leading up to Wimbledon before retiring in the final against Muchova due to a foot injury, likely for precautionary reasons. Muchova has been to at least the quarterfinals at all four majors and is coming off a grass-court title at Bad Homburg, but the No. 10 seed could face Andreeva in the Round of 16.

Noskova also won a grass-court title recently at the Berlin Open, but the 21-year-old Czech is just 4-3 at Wimbledon in her young career. The ninth seed is in Anisimova's section of the draw. Svitolina withdrew from Bad Homburg due to a hip injury, but the two-time Wimbledon semifinalist is one of the best value bets in the Wimbledon draw if close to full health, as Svitolina has an excellent 34-9 record this year and is the second-highest seed in Swiatek's quarter at No. 8. Kostyuk had an outstanding clay-court season, capped by a French Open semifinal, but the 12th-seeded Ukrainian is just 6-5 in her career at Wimbledon.

Sleepers for Wimbledon 2026

Serena Williams (+5000) - Serena's back for her first Wimbledon appearance since 2022, which is also the last year that she played a singles match on the WTA Tour. There's no doubting the 44-year-old legend's competitiveness and talent, but Williams will have a lot of rust to shake off, and the seven-time Wimbledon champion hasn't won a match at this event since 2019. Prime Serena pulled off some improbable title runs despite a lack of pre-tournament match play, but that seems like too much to ask at this stage, even from her. She's certainly capable of winning a couple matches to set up a must-see third-round match against Swiatek, and Serena can swing freely without the pressure of expectations on her shoulders.

Belinda Bencic (+6500) - Bencic is flying under the radar, but the 2025 Wimbledon semifinalist has a realistic path back to that stage as the No. 11 seed in Gauff's section. The Swiss veteran's exquisite timing and aggressive court positioning would allow her to control play in a potential fourth-round match against Gauff, especially in quick grass-court conditions, and Bencic matches up well against possible quarterfinal foe Pegula, with a 4-1 head-to-head edge over the fourth-seeded American.

Qinwen Zheng (+10000) - Zheng was ranked No. 4 a year ago but has fallen to 153rd in the rankings after missing a few months due to an elbow injury and playing .500 tennis since returning. Following a first-round French Open loss to Maja Chwalinska, which doesn't look nearly as bad after Chwalinska reached the final, Zheng entered three grass events to acclimate ahead of Wimbledon. Zheng has all the tools to give Andreeva trouble in the third round if Zheng can start to recapture her pre-injury effectiveness.

Wimbledon Prediction

We have had eight consecutive first-time Wimbledon champions since Serena won her seventh title in 2016. There are some promising candidates to extend that streak, led by Sabalenka, but I'm picking Elena Rybakina to buck that trend by winning her second career Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam of 2026. Two of the last three women to win Wimbledon were Czechs, and Muchova could make a spirited bid to add her name to that list by riding her grass-court momentum to the second Grand Slam final of her career.

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