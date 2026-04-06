Ekaterina Alexandrova : Alexandrova is the defending champion at the Linz Open, though her title came on hard courts and this tournament has switched to clay courts in 2026. The 13th-ranked Russian is just 5-8 to begin the year

Mirra Andreeva : Andreeva is the only top-10 player in the Linz Open draw. The top-seeded Russian already has a WTA 500-level title this year in Adelaide as part of her 14-6 start to 2026. Andreeva's mix of athleticism and variety make her an excellent clay-court player, and the best Grand Slam result of the 18-year-old's burgeoning career came on this surface, as she reached the semifinals of the French Open in 2024. Andreeva could face No. 5 seed Sorana Cirstea in the quarterfinals here, fourth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinals and No. 2 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova or No. 3 seed Liudmila Samsonova in the final.

Main draw play at the 2026 WTA Linz Open begins Monday, April 6 in Linz, Austria. This WTA 500-level event has been played on indoor hard courts since its inception in 1987 but will shift to indoor clay courts this year as part of the clay-court swing. The Linz Open has a 28-player draw, with byes for the top four seeds. Numerous women's tennis stars are participating in this tournament, including four top-25 players. Below are the top title contenders, dark horses and sleepers for the 2026 Linz Open.

Main draw play at the 2026 WTA Linz Open begins Monday, April 6 in Linz, Austria. This WTA 500-level event has been played on indoor hard courts since its inception in 1987 but will shift to indoor clay courts this year as part of the clay-court swing. The Linz Open has a 28-player draw, with byes for the top four seeds. Numerous women's tennis stars are participating in this tournament, including four top-25 players. Below are the top title contenders, dark horses and sleepers for the 2026 Linz Open.

Favorite to Win the 2026 Linz Open

Mirra Andreeva: Andreeva is the only top-10 player in the Linz Open draw. The top-seeded Russian already has a WTA 500-level title this year in Adelaide as part of her 14-6 start to 2026. Andreeva's mix of athleticism and variety make her an excellent clay-court player, and the best Grand Slam result of the 18-year-old's burgeoning career came on this surface, as she reached the semifinals of the French Open in 2024. Andreeva could face No. 5 seed Sorana Cirstea in the quarterfinals here, fourth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinals and No. 2 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova or No. 3 seed Liudmila Samsonova in the final.

In the Mix to Win the 2026 Linz Open

Ekaterina Alexandrova: Alexandrova is the defending champion at the Linz Open, though her title came on hard courts and this tournament has switched to clay courts in 2026. The 13th-ranked Russian is just 5-8 to begin the year and withdrew from the Charleston Open last week due to a back injury, but perhaps a change of surfaces will help the second-seeded Alexandrova reclaim her rhythm, assuming she has recovered from the injury that sidelined her last week. Seeded second here, Alexandrova has No. 8 seed Sara Bejlek as her chalk quarterfinal opponent before a potential semifinal against Samsonova and final versus Andreeva. Samsonova has struggled similarly to Alexandrova, as the world No. 21 is just 4-8 in 2026.

Jelena Ostapenko: Ostapenko's aggressive court positioning and risky approach allow her to beat anybody when the 23rd-ranked Latvian is on her game. She won this title on hard court in 2024, but Ostapenko is an all-court player, and the highlight of her career came on clay, when she won the 2017 French Open. The No. 4 seed at the Linz Open will look to improve on her middling 9-8 start to the year following a first-round bye. Ostapenko could face No. 7 seed Ann Li in the quarterfinals before a potential semifinal showdown against the top-seeded Andreeva.

Sleepers to Win the 2026 Linz Open

Sorana Cirstea: Cirstea has been motivated and effective in what she says will be the swan song season for the 35-year-old Romanian. She's back in the top 30 thanks to a 17-5 start, including a 250-level hard-court title in Cleveland. Only one of Cirstea's losses has come to a player ranked outside the top 17, but she was dealt a tough draw here, as the fifth-seeded Cirstea's on a quarterfinal collision course with Andreeva. The winner of that match could well win the entire tournament.

Sara Bejlek: Bejlek was off to a red-hot start in 2026 before an abdominal injury slowed down the 20-year-old Czech's momentum. She picked up the first WTA Tour title of her career at the Abu Dhabi Open in February, defeating Ostapenko and Alexandrova at that 500-level event. Bejlek has a 10-4 record overall this year but is just 1-2 since returning from injury. Her No. 34 ranking was enough to snag the eighth and final seeded spot in this tournament, and Bejlek wouldn't lack belief in a potential quarterfinal rematch against Alexandrova here. Given the struggles of both Alexandrova and Samsonova, the bottom half of the draw looks wide open for the taking. The other seed in this half besides Alexandrova, Samsonova and Bejlek is No. 6 seed Jaqueline Cristian.

Those looking for more tennis coverage can check out RotoWire's latest tennis news, Tennis Injury Report, Tennis Events page, and Tennis Player Comparison tool.