Elena Rybakina : Rybakina has jumped up to No. 2 in the WTA rankings thanks to a 21-5 start to the year, highlighted by a Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. In March, she reached the final of Indian Wells and semifinals at the Miami Open, losing to world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at both events. Sabalenka isn't entered into the Tennis Grand Prix, so the top-seeded Rybakina won't be tasked with clearing that hurdle here. Rybakina's powerful game is better-suited for faster surfaces, but the two-time French Open quarterfinalist and 2024 Tennis Grand Prix champion is no slouch on clay. She has a clear path to the semifinals with struggling No. 5 seed Jasmine Paolini as her chalk quarterfinal opponent, but Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff , who have combined to win the last four French Open titles, could be Rybakina's respective opponents in the semifinals and final.

Main draw play at the 2026 WTA Tennis Grand Prix begins Monday, April 13 in Stuttgart, Germany. This indoor clay-court WTA 500-level event has a 28-player draw, with byes for the top four seeds. The 2026 Tennis Grand Prix will mark the first clay-court action of the year for many women's tennis stars, and all eight seeds in this star-studded field are in the top 13 of the WTA rankings. Below are the top title contenders, dark horses and sleepers for the 2026 Tennis Grand Prix.

Main draw play at the 2026 WTA Tennis Grand Prix begins Monday, April 13 in Stuttgart, Germany. This indoor clay-court WTA 500-level event has a 28-player draw, with byes for the top four seeds. The 2026 Tennis Grand Prix will mark the first clay-court action of the year for many women's tennis stars, and all eight seeds in this star-studded field are in the top 13 of the WTA rankings. Below are the top title contenders, dark horses and sleepers for the 2026 Tennis Grand Prix.

Favorite to Win the 2026 Tennis Grand Prix

Elena Rybakina: Rybakina has jumped up to No. 2 in the WTA rankings thanks to a 21-5 start to the year, highlighted by a Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. In March, she reached the final of Indian Wells and semifinals at the Miami Open, losing to world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at both events. Sabalenka isn't entered into the Tennis Grand Prix, so the top-seeded Rybakina won't be tasked with clearing that hurdle here. Rybakina's powerful game is better-suited for faster surfaces, but the two-time French Open quarterfinalist and 2024 Tennis Grand Prix champion is no slouch on clay. She has a clear path to the semifinals with struggling No. 5 seed Jasmine Paolini as her chalk quarterfinal opponent, but Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff, who have combined to win the last four French Open titles, could be Rybakina's respective opponents in the semifinals and final.

In the Mix to Win the 2026 Tennis Grand Prix

Iga Swiatek: Over the past few years, Swiatek has been the automatic favorite to win any clay-court event she enters. The four-time French Open champion also won the Tennis Grand Prix in 2022 and 2023. She's off to an underwhelming 12-6 start in 2026, which has prompted a coaching change from Wim Fissette to Francisco Roig, but the queen of clay is likely to step it up now that action has shifted to her favorite surface. As the No. 3 seed, Swiatek faces a difficult draw here, with a potential quarterfinal clash against No. 6 seed Mirra Andreeva, semifinal showdown with Rybakina and 2022 French Open final rematch against Gauff in the championship match. Swiatek may prefer that daunting path to the alternative option of facing unseeded defending Tennis Grand Prix champion Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals, as Ostapenko has won all six of her matches against Iga.

Coco Gauff: The second-seeded Gauff is the favorite to emerge from the bottom half of the draw, where she could face No. 7 seed Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals and No. 4 seed Elina Svitolina in the semifinals. Gauff has a dominant 6-0 head-to-head edge against Muchova, and while Svitolina actually leads Gauff 3-2 head-to-head, the second-ranked American would have to fancy her chances in a clay-court matchup. Gauff's superb movement and defensive skills fit the clay perfectly, and it's a lot harder to rush her on the forehand wing on this slower surface. The reigning French Open champion had some choppy results to begin 2026 but rounded into form at the Miami Open, where Gauff reached the final.

Sleepers to Win the 2026 Tennis Grand Prix

Mirra Andreeva: Andreeva kicked off the clay-court swing with a title at the Linz Open this past week. Like Gauff, Andreeva is most comfortable on clay, where the 18-year-old Russian's athleticism shines through and her occasionally vulnerable forehand is hardest to exploit. Andreeva has a brutal draw as the No. 6 seed here, drawing the defending champion Ostapenko in the first round and a potential Swiatek-Rybakina-Gauff gauntlet from the quarterfinals onward. That said, Andreeva is one of the few players in the world with the talent to beat all of those players in one tournament without any outside help.

Karolina Muchova: Muchova has been one of the top performers in 2026 and has a history of success on this surface, as she's 18-4 this year and had the best Grand Slam result of her career at the 2023 French Open, where she lost in the final to Swiatek. The seventh-seeded Czech would have even more sleeper appeal if she didn't land in the same section as Gauff, who has handed Muchova two of her four losses this year. Muchova's other two defeats have come against Swiatek and Sabalenka, so only the cream of the crop have managed to clip the world No. 12 in 2026.

Linda Noskova: Noskova missed out on a seed in this stacked field, but the 14th-ranked Czech landed in a favorable section of the draw. She should be viewed as the favorite to reach the quarterfinals over No. 8 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, who is just 5-9 this year, and Noskova's in Svitolina's quarter, so she can reach the semifinals without having to face Rybakina, Gauff or Swiatek. Noskova's best results have come on hard courts, including a semifinal showing at Indian Wells last month, but the big-hitting 21-year-old has the tools to find success in all court conditions.

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