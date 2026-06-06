UFL Betting: Best Bets and Props for Playoff Round

The 2026 UFL regular season is over after 10 exciting weeks and only four teams are left standing. With two games set to be played Sunday, we'll know which teams will play in the United Bowl next week -- the game that will determine the 2026 UFL champion.

Let's take a look at the best bets and player props for Sunday's two-game postseason slate.

DC Defenders vs. Orlando Storm Best Bets and Player Props

Over 47.5 total points, -110

The Defenders and Storm will face each other for a third straight week after both teams played in Week 9 and Week 10. The Storm won both games, 27-19 and 29-23, respectively, and now they'll collide in a playoff matchup. The Storm are massive favorites due to the play of their MVP candidate, Jack Plummer, who led the UFL in passing yards in the regular season with 2,188 while also posting an outstanding 17:1 TD:INT. The two previous head-to-head meetings have been open games where offenses have taken center stage, and that shouldn't change here. With the two head-to-head meetings having 46 and 52 total points, another high-scoring game might be on tap here. Go with the over.

Jashaun Corbin anytime touchdown scorer, +135

Plummer has dominated the Defenders' defense, and with Jordan Ta'amu (lower body) out for the rest of the season, don't expect D.C. to pose much of a threat offensively. The Storm offense should dominate this contest, and if that's the case, look for Corbin to make a huge impact. The star RB averaged just 3.3 yards per carry in the regular season, but his RB1 role is not under question, even if he'll face a D.C. defense that allowed the third-fewest rushing yards per game in the regular season (97.8). Despite the tough matchup, it's worth noting that Corbin ranked third in the UFL in rushing yards (437) despite finding the end zone just three times in the regular season. He should step up here when it matters the most.

Louisville Kings vs. St. Louis Battlehawks Best Bets and Player Props

Battlehawks to cover -1.5 spread, -110

Experience is a big factor in the playoffs, and that's why we're leaning with the Battlehawks to cover the spread here. St. Louis knows a thing or two about postseason play, whereas this has been the Kings' first season in the UFL. The Battlehawks can rely on their offense, led by veteran signal-caller Luis Perez, but their defense will step up here. St. Louis allowed the fewest rushing yards per contest in the regular season (82.8) and the second-fewest points per game (19.7). Having also allowed the fewest total yards per game (243.2 per game), the Blackhawks will rely on their defense to cover the spread in this matchup.

Hakeem Butler anytime touchdown scorer, +195

Even though the Battlehawks will trust their defense to get the job done, the offense will have to play its part as well. Perez hasn't been as good as he was in the 2025 season, but he remains a competent signal-caller, although the real difference-maker will be Hakeem Butler. The star wideout led the UFL in receiving yards in 2026 with 641, and he also accounted for 29 catches and three touchdowns. Look for Butler to dominate against a Louisville defense that allowed the third-most receiving yards per game in the regular season.