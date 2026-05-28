UFL Betting: Best Bets and Props for Week 10

The final week of the 2026 UFL regular season is finally here, and there's a lot at stake here since playoff positioning and a few postseason berths are on the line. With lots to play across the slate, here are three games to keep close tabs on from a betting perspective.

Dallas Renegades vs St. Louis Battlehawks: Battlehawks -7.5, -110

Few teams in the UFL are as hot as the Blackhawks, as they enter this game on a solid winning streak with four wins across their last five contests and have also looked like an improved unit defensively. St. Louis has allowed 17 points or fewer in three of those five games, and the lone bump on the road was a disappointing Week 8 loss to the Houston Gamblers in a game where they looked dominant. As if that wasn't enough, the crowd at The Dome has consistently provided one of the strongest home-field advantages in the UFL. Meanwhile, the Renegades have dropped five games in a row while failing to score more than 25 points in each of those defeats. Austin Reed no longer looks like a realistic MVP contender, and they've also allowed over 25 points per game during their ongoing losing run. The problems on the defensive end are particularly noticeable since St. Louis has looked like an efficient passing attack with improved red-zone execution. Considering that the Battlehawks still have playoff seeding to play for, and that Dallas will simply look to end the season on a high note, expect the Blackhawks to cruise to an easy win where they should cover the spread.

Houston Gamblers vs Birmingham Stallions: Under 42.5, -110

Birmingham has quietly become one of the toughest defensive teams in the league over the second half of the season. The Stallions have slowed the pace of games with a run-heavy approach, forcing opponents into long drives rather than explosive plays. That style naturally lends itself toward lower-scoring outcomes. While Houston's offense has been inconsistent throughout the year, they've adopted a more conservative approach in recent games, and that has been reflected in the scores. Four of Houston's last five games have ended with 40 or fewer points, and that shouldn't change here since Birmingham is also excellent on the defensive end. With both teams preferring to establish the run and shorten possessions, this matchup projects as one of the weekend's slower-paced games. This is a matchup that has the under written all over it.

Orlando Storm vs DC Defenders: Over 46.5, -110

Conversely, if we're leaning on the under for the Birmingham vs. Houston matchup, don't be surprised if this game between Orlando and DC hits the over. Simply put, this matchup has the potential to be the most entertaining game of Week 10. Orlando and DC have both been among the league's most explosive offenses throughout the season, combining for nearly 50 points per game on average entering the final week. The Defenders have been particularly dominant offensively at home, where their aggressive passing game has consistently generated explosive plays, but it remains to be seen how they'll adjust without Jordan Ta'amu under center. The star signal-caller will be out for the rest of the season, while Orlando will counter with another star passer since Jack Plummer has built a legit MVP-caliber season while leading one of the best offenses in the UFL. With playoff implications attached to the matchup, expect aggressive play-calling from the opening possession, which should translate to this game hitting the over. The previous head-to-head meeting between these two teams produced 46 total points in a 27-19 win for Orlando at home.UFL