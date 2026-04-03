UFL Betting: Best Bets and Props for Week 2

Week 2 in the 2026 UFL season starts Friday with an exciting matchup, and there will be games all the way until Tuesday, April 6. Here are our three best bets for the upcoming Week 2 slate in spring football.

D.C. Defenders vs. Columbus Aviators: Defenders ML, -152

The Defenders played what could easily be considered their toughest game of the regular season in Week 1, and ultimately fell short, losing 16-10 to the St. Louis Battlehawks. The offense looked lost after an impressive first quarter, but if quarterback Jordan Ta'amu can lead the way for more than just a few minutes, the Defenders shouldn't have problems cruising to an easy win against the Aviators on the heels of a competent defensive line and a star-studded defense that limited the Battlehawks to just 16 points.

The Aviators showed some promise in the season opener, but they struggled badly in the red zone (1-for-5) and didn't manage to get things going in the passing game, where the majority of the 212 passing yards of Jalen McClendon felt pointless after he didn't toss a single touchdown pass in the Week 1 loss to the Orlando Storm. Both defenses could have big days, but at the end of the day, the Defenders are better offensively than the Aviators, and that should be enough to mark them as the favorites here.

Louisville Kings vs. Orlando Storm: Over 39.5 total points, -110

The Kings came up short in their UFL debut against the Birmingham Stallions and lost 15-13, but there were plenty of positives for St. Louis throughout the game. Jason Bean looked impressive under center, throwing for 226 yards and a touchdown while adding a team-leading 27 yards on the ground, and he should continue to build rapport with a receivers' group led by Lucky Jackson, who had six catches for 73 yards and a score in Week 1. However, bouncing back from a heartbreaking loss in the opener won't be easy.

That's because the Storm were one of the best teams in Week 1, and they showed outstanding offensive ability in their victory over Columbus with 356 total yards of offense, perfectly balanced with 240 through the air and 139 on the ground. Quarterback Jack Plummer was dominant (245 passing yards, one TD, 127.1 passer rating), and nothing seems to suggest the Storm will slow down in this game. Offense is their calling card, but so is the case with the Kings, who showed plenty of promise despite the Week 1 loss. Go with the over in this one.

Birmingham Stallions vs. Houston Gamblers: Stallions to cover -7.5 spread, -108

The Stallions didn't have their best performance in Week 1, but head coach A.J. McCarron led the group to a tight victory over the Louisville Kings. Expect the Stallions to look far better in Week 2 after tightening up some mistakes, but also because they're going to have an easier matchup in the Houston Gamblers. The Stallions will always have a chance as long as they have Matt Corral under center, but the offense also has standout players like Snoop Conner, who debuted with a rushing score, and veteran receiver Jaydon Mickens, who finished with nine receptions for 102 yards.

It's unclear what the Gamblers will offer in this game, as they employed a two-quarterback system in Week 1. Even though Hunter Dekkers looks like the odds-on favorite to get the start under center, what the offense does won't matter much if the defense can't find a way to slow the Stallions down. Houston allowed 376 passing yards and 21 first downs in the Week 1 loss to the Dallas Renegades. Birmingham's offense is one of the best in the league despite not being able to show it in Week 1, and that will be noticeable here. Expect the Stallions to cover the spread here and win this game comfortably.