UFL Betting: Best Bets and Props for Week 4

Week 4 of the 2026 UFL regular season started with the Louisville Kings defeating the Houston Gamblers by a 24-22 score in a game-ending penalty in overtime -- something that has happened twice already this season.

With another game on tap Friday and two more Saturday, here are our predictions for the rest of Week 4.

Dallas Renegades at Columbus Aviators: Dallas to cover -5.5 spread, -118

The Renegades and Aviators will collide again just five days after a thrilling Week 3 matchup in which Dallas came out on top by a 28-23 score at Toyota Stadium. This time, the Aviators will be at home looking to avenge the loss, but it's hard to see them coming out on top against Dallas. The Renegades are simply too good on offense to be slowed down by an Aviators defense that has given up 95 total points. With 31.7 points allowed per game and being the only winless team in the UFL so far, the Aviators will eventually crumble while dealing a true MVP candidate in Austin Reed, who has a league-high 773 total offensive yards so far after three games. The combination of Reed and Tyler Vaughns, who has four touchdowns, will be too much for Columbus, so look for Dallas to win and cover the spread.

St. Louis Battlehawks vs. DC Defenders: Under 44.5 points, -115

The Battlehawks and Defenders have a strong case to be considered one of the best rivalries in the UFL, and they'll collide again in Week 4 after both met in Week 1 -- a game that ended with a 16-10 victory for St. Louis. These are arguably the best defenses in the UFL. The Defenders ranked first in total yards allowed (244) and points allowed per game (16.3) while sitting tied for second in touchdowns allowed (six). As for the Battlehawks, they rank second behind D.C. in total defense (788 yards, 262.7 per game) and all-purpose yards allowed per game (441.7), and they have also allowed the fewest first downs in the league with 16.3 per contest. Considering the elite talent on both defensive units, we believe this game will hit the under once again.

Orlando Storm vs. Birmingham Stallions: Over 45.5 points, -118

The Storm are one of two teams -- along with the Dallas Renegades -- to own a perfect record so far in the 2026 UFL season, and it wouldn't be surprising if they managed to continue that in a touch matchup against the Birmingham Stallions. Even though the Stallions are the odds-on favorites, they rank as the fourth-best offense (304.7 YPG) and sixth-best defense (316.3) in yards per game. Meanwhile, the Storm have the second-best offense in terms of yardage (312 YPG) and points scored per game (23.7 points per contest), although they're also the second-worst defense with 323 yards allowed per game. Considering that neither team has been particularly good defensively, the better offense will probably come out on top. All signs point to this game hitting the over in the points market.