UFL Betting: Best Bets and Props for Week 5

Week 5 in the 2026 UFL season serves as the middle ground of the campaign, where teams are beginning to show their true colors. We can start analyzing which team will be a contender and which team will be nothing more than a pretender. After taking a cautious approach to the Week 5 slate, here are the three best bets ahead of this weekend's action.

DC Defenders vs. Birmingham Stallions: Defenders to cover -6.5 spread, -115

The Defenders are clearly trending in the right direction after three wins in a row, and their Week 1 loss to the Battlehawks feels like a distant memory. Plus, the Defenders are the league's best offense after the first four weeks from a scoring perspective (31.8 points per game), making them a tough matchup for any team. The Stallions are trending in the wrong direction and have lost three in a row, and their instability at quarterback can't be overlooked. After trading for Dorian Thompson-Robinson over the past weekend, it's unclear how the Stallions will perform offensively with a new signal-caller. The Defenders' elite defense -- ranked second in points per game against with 17.8 -- should control the tempo early, and that's been the formula in Birmingham's recent losses. Don't be surprised if the Defenders cover the spread with relative ease.

St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Orlando Storm: Under 45.5 points, -121

The Storm are looking like a true title contender after starting the season with a 4-0 record, but they've built their impressive record on the heels of elite defensive play (52 total points allowed so far) rather than their offense (tied for fourth with 21.8 per game). The lack of scoring has translated directly to games hitting the under, with three of the Storm's four games recording under 40 points. The lone exception was their 29-27 overtime win over the Kings. The Battlehawks haven't shown the ability to get engaged in shootouts, although their last three have had over 45 points. With the Storm playing at home and being more likely than not to control the pace of the game, expect this game to hit the under.

Columbus Aviators vs. Houston Gamblers: Over 45.5 points, -121

The Aviators and Gamblers both have 1-3 records over the first four weeks of the regular season, and neither team has looked particularly convincing on offense. The lack of offensive prowess has been particularly noticeable on the Gamblers' side, as no team has scored fewer points thus far, with 68 (17.0 per game). Neither offense has been reliable enough to suggest this game will be high-scoring, and both teams have struggled in terms of consistency. However, three of the Gamblers' four games have had at least 46 points, while two of Columbus' have hit that mark as well. Considering these are the two worst offenses in the UFL, we're confident with this game hitting the over.