UFL Betting: Best Bets and Props for Week 6

Week 6 in the UFL is the start of the second half of the regular season, and now it's the perfect time to see which teams are true contenders and which will fall short of reaching the playoffs. Here are the three best bets for Week 6.

Houston Gamblers vs. Columbus Aviators: Under 44.5 points, -117

These teams meet again just one week after Houston edged Columbus 17-13 in a defensive battle. The Gamblers leaned on timely plays from quarterback Nolan Henderson and a standout defensive effort, although it was far from a dominant showing. Columbus had multiple opportunities to swing the game in their favor but failed to capitalize on them. The Aviators' inability to capitalize on their chances is one of the main reasons this team has endured a 1-4 start. Meanwhile, the Gamblers are 2-3 and within distance of a playoff berth, but they have failed to show consistency on both ends of the floor. Given how closely these teams matched up last week, another low-scoring, grind-it-out contest appears likely. Feel confident with the under here.

Dallas Renegades vs. DC Defenders: Defenders -3, -110

There's no question that this game is the marquee matchup of the weekend, as both the Defenders and the Battlehawks have enough quality to be considered true title contenders. The Defenders have been trending in the right direction of late and enter this game on a four-game winning run while outscoring opponents 162-83 in that span. This will also be a battle of two elite quarterbacks, with Jordan Ta'amu and Austin Reed, probably the two biggest MVP contenders right now, going head-to-head. While the Defenders are on the rise, the Renegades are trending in the wrong direction after back-to-back losses. Reed tossed four interceptions in Week 5, and while he could bounce back here, the Defenders are simply playing too well right now. With momentum firmly on DC's side and the Renegades struggling to regain early-season form, the Defenders remain the safer play at home and should cover the spread.

Birmingham Stallions vs. Orlando Storm: Storm -6, -110

The Storm are coming off their first loss of the season against the Battlehawks, a game in which they managed just 28 yards in the first half and converted only three third downs all game, raising concerns about offensive efficiency. However, while the matchup against Birmingham isn't an easy one, Orlando should have enough quality to win here. The Stallions remain a work in progress following the addition of Dorian Thompson-Robinson via trade, and while the upside is there, the offensive sync isn't. Thompson-Robinson had three total touchdowns in Week 5, but he can't carry the team on his own. Birmingham's defense remains suspect, and Orlando should take advantage of that to secure a comfortable win at home. Taking the over in points at 44.5 points and -120 could be a smart play as well.