UFL Betting: Best Bets and Props for Week 7

With the UFL regular season entering its decisive stretch, Week 7 suddenly carries a playoff atmosphere across the league. Every possession matters a little more now, and the stakes are high in every game. Here are the best bets we have for this Week 7 slate.

Louisville Kings vs. D.C. Defenders: Defenders to cover -10 spread, -110

The defending champion DC Defenders continue to look like the league's best team thanks to their 5-1 record and five-game winning streak. Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu has elevated the offense to another level recently, throwing multiple touchdown passes in three games this season while operating one of the most explosive passing attacks in the UFL. At the other end, we have Louisville, a team that continues to look inconsistent on both sides of the ball. The Kings have shown flashes of explosiveness throughout the season, but they've struggled to sustain drives against top-tier competition. That imbalance could become a major problem on the road against a DC team that has been nearly unstoppable at home. Expect the Defenders to cruise to an easy win here, as they've won by double digits in four of their five wins this season.

Dallas Renegades vs. Birmingham Stallions: Stallions to win, +102

Saturday night's clash between the Renegades and the Stallions may be the most important game of the weekend from a playoff perspective. The Stallions have won just two games all season long, but their offense has been trending in the right direction following the arrival of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Meanwhile, it's becoming increasingly hard to trust the Renegades, and they've been trending in the wrong direction due to the recent struggles their quarterback, Austin Reed, has had of late. If the Stallions continue to receive efficient quarterback play, they should have enough quality to win here. A 3-4 record will also keep Birmingham's playoff chances alive -- at least for one more week.

Orlando Storm vs. Houston Gamblers: Storm to cover -3.5 spread, -120

The weekend concludes with an intriguing showdown between the Storm and the Gamblers. Orlando opened the season as one of the league's biggest surprises before cooling off slightly over the last two weeks, but the Storm still have one of the most balanced rosters in the UFL. Running back Jashaun Corbin remains the centerpiece of the offense thanks to his versatility and reliable workload. Meanwhile, Houston continues searching for consistency under first-year coach Kevin Sumlin. The Gamblers have shown flashes offensively but remain vulnerable defensively, particularly against disciplined offenses that can control the tempo, which is one of the Storm's best traits. Expect Orlando to win this game and cover the -3.5 spread by virtue of their running game.