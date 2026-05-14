UFL Betting: Best Bets and Props for Week 8

There are only three weeks left in the 2026 UFL regular season, and there are several betting opportunities to explore in Week 8. In what could be a massive make-or-break week for playoff positioning, here are the top three bets ahead of Week 8 in the 2026 UFL regular season.

DC Defenders vs. Louisville Kings: Defenders to cover -5.5 spread, -121

The Defenders suffered a disappointing loss to the Kings in Week 7, but this could be a rematch game for D.C. The reigning champions remain one of the best teams in the UFL, and one bad performance isn't going to change that status. The Defenders arguably had their worst performance of the season in Week 7, committing four turnovers and failing to get into any sort of rhythm offensively. That should change here, as Jordan Ta'amu, who has looked every part of an MVP contender in 2026, is primed for a bounce-back effort.

The Kings have proven they can compete against the top teams in the league, and they lead the league in turnover differential at plus-5, so they don't commit a lot of mistakes. However, it's hard to see them dominate too much against a team that's simply better, more experienced and more accomplished on both sides of the ball. The Kings have been inconsistent all season long, and with the Defenders smelling a potential revenge, look for D.C. to come out with an aggressiveness that should set the tone of the contest, ultimately leading them to the win while also covering the spread, something they've done in four of their five wins this season.

Houston Gamblers vs. St. Louis Battlehawks: Battlehawks to cover -7.5 spread, -112

One of the biggest strengths for the Battlehawks is the energy inside The Dome at America's Center. The Blackhawks should feed off that energy, but they also have a clear advantage over the Gamblers on both sides of the ball if we look at both teams' recent performances. The Battlehawks have lacked consistency on offense, but the presence of Luis Perez under center brings much-needed stability after he tossed for 204 yards, a touchdown and another score on the ground. Perez should remain the starter under center over Harrison Frost, and that means the Battlehawks will have a (no pun intended) battle-tested signal-caller for a pivotal matchup at home against a Gamblers team that's still searching for consistency.

The real edge for the Battlehawks is on defense, as St. Louis has allowed the second-fewest points this season (129) and will face a Gamblers team that has been inconsistent on offense while averaging the third-fewest total yards per game (288.0). Led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year Pita Taumoepenu, the unit continues to pressure opposing quarterbacks at an elite level. The Battlehawks generated three sacks and seven tackles for loss last week against Columbus, and they should thrive against a Houston team that has shown flashes of competitiveness, but not much else. Look for the Battlehawks to win this game and cover the spread easily.

Birmingham Stallions vs. Columbus Aviators: Stallions to cover -2.5 spread, -124

The Stallions endured a slow start to the 2026 UFL season, but after adjusting a few pieces and making a quarterback change, they suddenly feel like a dangerous team again. They pulled a huge upset in Week 7 against the Dallas Renegades, and there's no doubt that the emergence of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center has been critical for the team's recent levels of success. The stats might tell you otherwise, as Thompson-Robinson has yet to deliver an eye-popping performance, but his stability and experience at the highest level have been key for the Stallions' turnaround. Thus, they should be considered favorites here against the Aviators.

Columbus continues to struggle away from home, and not only are the Aviators still winless on the road, but they remain one of the league's most turnover-prone teams with a league-worst minus-4 turnover differential. Even though Jalen McClendon has shown signs of being a reliable option under center, the offense as a whole has stalled more often than not, and the lack of efficiency in key moments hurts the team's upside. With the Stallions gaining steam at the right time, this feels like a game the Birmingham could win with ease, meaning they should cover the -2.5-point spread rather comfortably.