UFL Betting: Best Bets and Props for 2026 United Bowl

The 2026 UFL season will conclude Saturday with the United Bowl between the Louisville Kings, one of the four relocated franchises in the offseason, and the D.C. Defenders.

In what figures to be a tight game, here are my three best bets for this matchup.

UFL Best Bets and Props for 2026 United Bowl

Chandler Rogers over 185.5 passing yards, -114

Rogers was limited to 162 passing yards in the playoff win over the Battlehawks last week, but he only attempted 20 passes, his fewest since Week 5 of the regular season. The signal-caller recorded at least 199 passing yards in three of his last four regular-season appearances, and he could be in line for a busy game here in the United Bowl. The Defenders allowed the third-fewest rushing yards per contest in the regular season (97.8), but they also allowed 185 passing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks. Rogers will have the keys to success for the Kings, as they're looking to crown their first-ever UFL season with a title.

Deon Jackson anytime touchdown scorer, -105

Jackson was one of the best RBs in the 2026 regular season, finishing second in rushing yards (449) and leading the league in rushing scores with seven. He averaged an impressive 4.93 yards per carry, and he should have a massive role in the Defenders' attack due to their uncertainty at quarterback. Not having Jordan Ta'amu (lower body) reduces the impact of the Defenders' offense a great deal, so Jackson should handle a massive workload throughout the game. Jackson is in need of a bounce-back performance as well after being limited to just 33 yards on 12 carries in the playoff win over the Storm on Sunday, June 7.

Over 48.5 points, +100

Championship games are often tight, and the 2026 United Bowl shouldn't be any different. The Defenders won't have their best quarterback, and the Kings were also quite inconsistent during the regular season. Both teams were also limited to under 30 points in the playoff round as well. All things considered, don't be surprised if this ends up being a low-scoring affair. But with the total line being below the 50-point mark, we're backing that. These two teams led the regular season scoring, with D.C. being first at 28.1 PPG and the Kings sitting right behind them at 26.5 PPG. Go with the over here.