We're set for what should be a dynamic playoff Sunday in the UFL, with the Defenders and Storm facing off for a third straight week and the Kings going into the unique environment of the Battlehawks' home field, The Dome.

This season, DraftKings is once again offering a full array of cash games and tournaments based on UFL regular-season and postseason games. DraftKings' UFL DFS rosters largely mirror that of NFL contests, with a notable exception -- there is no TE-specific spot, but rather two WR/TE spots and two additional flex spots that can be filled with a running back, wide receiver, or tight end.

QUARTERBACKS

Jack Plummer, ORL vs. DC ($10,000):

Plummer finished the regular season in strong fashion, posting 18 DK points on the strength of a 203-yard, two-touchdown tally against the Defenders. That followed a tally of 22.6 DK points against the DC in Week 9, and the season-ending production left Plummer with final average of 19.0 DK points per contest in an MVP-worthy season.

Plummer scored at least 23 DK points on four occasions overall this season, and his ball security was downright elite as evidenced by a 17:1 TD:INT. He also generated 28.5 DK points against DC in Week 9, and the Defenders tied for the second-most touchdown passes surrendered (16) this season. Given his cache of pass-catching weapons and his body of work this season, Plummer is a clear-cut top play.

Jason Bean, DC at ORL ($9,000):

Bean is set to draw the start in Sunday's playoff showdown after a rousing Week 10 spot start, his first with the Defenders. Bean turned in 23.2 DK points with the help of 116 rushing yards, along with 165 passing yards and a touchdown. The versatile signal-caller definitely brought a spark to DC's offense, and while there's also a risk of an in-game benching for Spencer Sanders given the stakes at play, Bean is an intriguing tournament play.

Bean's ability to put together a spike performance any time he steps on the field is well-established, considering he also produced 30.5 DK points in Week 3 against this same Storm team while still with the Kings. That means his two best fantasy performances as a pro to date have come at Orlando's expense, and the Storm, despite allowing the league's second-lowest completion percentage (56.2), also conceded a league-high 205.0 passing yards per contest.

ALSO CONSIDER: Luis Perez, STL vs. LOU ($9,600)

RUNNING BACKS

Deon Jackson, DC at ORL ($7,700):

Jackson continues to share carries with Abram Smith and Xazavian Valladay. However, the speedy former Indianapolis Colt has plenty of home-run speed, and it's helped him to some big runs this season. Jackson recorded four double-digit DK-point tallies during the regular season, the most recent coming against this same Storm team in Week 9 (16.6 DK points).

Jackson has seen at least six carries in every game since Week 3, and while that doesn't give him a lot of runway, he's arguably the most capable of taking it to the house on any given touch between him, Smith and Valladay. Jackson is also able to break off the occasional chunk play through the air, and the Storm also finished the regular season surrendering the second-most yards per carry (4.6).

Jarveon Howard, STL vs. LOU ($6,600):

The running back pool is a bit challenging this week, but Howard makes for a viable option if you're not able to invest as heavily in the position as Jackson or James Robinson's salaries require. Howard mustered 10.3 DK points in his one regular-season meeting against the Kings, one of four double-digit DK-point efforts for him this season.

Howard was also a clear factor in the passing game this season, posting a 20-125-0 line on 23 targets. He encouragingly logged multiple targets in three of the last five games of the regular season, a sample that includes the 2-28-0 tally through the air he recorded versus Louisville in Week 6. The Kings allowed a relatively respectable 4.0 yards per carry during the regular season, but the third-most rushing yards per game (115.3) and 10 rushing TDs.

ALSO CONSIDER: James Robinson, LOU at STL ($7,500)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Hakeem Butler, STL vs. LOU ($8,800):

Butler put together another outstanding spring season, wrapping up the campaign with a 3-73-0 line on eight targets and his sixth double-digit DK-point total in nine games. He logged at least seven targets in six consecutive games to close out the season, and with every passing week, he builds more rapport with mid-season arrival Luis Perez.

The Kings limited Butler to three catches for 47 yards on seven targets in their regular-season meeting in Week 6. However, Louisville finished the regular season having surrendered the second-highest yards per attempt (7.2), tied for the second-most TD passes allowed (16) and having conceded the third-most passing yards per game (198.5). Butler has been getting plenty of Perez's attention since the latter's arrival, and Sunday could be the game they start to connect more efficiently.

Chris Rowland, ORL vs. DC ($8,500):

Rowland finished the regular season averaging 14.7 DK points per game after posting a career-best 53-530-5 line over 10 contests, his second straight standout campaign. The sure-handed wideout meshed instantly with Plummer, seeing a career-high 74 targets from the first-year starter and drawing at least six in seven contests.

Rowland will also see the occasional rush attempt and has operated as a punt and kickoff returner on occasion, so there's other avenues through which he can potentially pile up production. He also lit up his old Defenders squad for 28.7 and 14.6 DK points in the final two games of the regular season, and he averaged a stellar 20.5 in the last three contests of the campaign.

Cornell Powell, DC vs. ORL ($7,100):

The Defenders have a deep pass-catching corps, but Powell has arguably been the most consistent irrespective of the uncertainty at the quarterback position since Jordan Ta'amu was lost for the season with a lower-body injury. Powell displayed solid chemistry with Bean in Week 10 against this same Storm defense, posting a 5-70-0 line on 10 targets and netting 12 DK points.

Powell also posted a 4-40-0 tally on eight targets in Week 9 against Orlando, so the opportunities and production have both been there for him in this matchup. He supplied at least 65 receiving yards on four occasions overall in 2026, and he's arguably overdue to find the end zone after managing just a single TD catch over his 34 receptions during the season following a seven-touchdown effort in 2025.

ALSO CONSIDER: Elijhah Badger, ORL vs. DC ($7,600)

FLEX

Isaiah Winstead (WR), LOU at STL ($8,200)

Winstead finished the regular season with a flourish, scoring 10.2 to 20.2 DK points in the last four games. The East Carolina product finished the regular season with a 29-474-3 line on 46 targets over eight games, and he posted double-digit DK points on five occasions overall. Winstead also scored a touchdown in each of the last three games of the campaign, and he should be in for another busy evening Sunday.

Winstead totaled 60 receiving yards or more in five of eight games during the regular season, and he averaged an outstanding 16.3 yards per grab overall. Winstead didn't face the Battlehawks during the regular season, and St. Louis, despite giving up the second-fewest passing yards per game (160.4), also yielded a league-high 17 touchdown passes.

ALSO CONSIDER: Steven McBride (WR), STL vs. LOU ($6,900)

TEAM DEFENSE

St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Louisville Kings ($4,200):

The Battlehawks delivered 7.0 DK points in the regular-season finale as our team defense recommendation, and we're coming right back to them for Sunday's playoff matchup. St. Louis averaged an impressive 9.2 DK points per home game during the regular season, a nice boost from their 6.4 road figure.

The Battlehawks also collected a league-high 31 sacks while finishing third in interceptions (nine), and they also yielded a league-low 243.2 total yards per contest alongside a No. 1 ranking against the run (82.8 RYPG allowed). Meanwhile, the Battlehawks also posted a co-season-high 15 DK points in their one encounter with the Kings during the regular season with the help of 6.0 sacks, and Louisville surrendered the second-most sacks (27).