We're set for what should be a highly entertaining United Bowl in which Shannon Harris' DC Defenders will be aiming for a second consecutive UFL crown. With two capable quarterbacks and plenty of skill-position talent on either side, there are high offensive expectations and the two squads could certainly produce multiple useful fantasy scores.

With only one game on the slate, DraftKings UFL contests will feature the Showdown format – one Captain's Spot that accrues fantasy production at a 1.5x rate but also requires a higher investment on each player and five Flex positions that accrue those points at a normal rate and assigns a lower salary to each player. Any position is eligible to be rostered at any spot.

Captain's Spot Candidates

(Captain's salary listed)

Jason Bean (QB), DC ($16,500):

If Bean can lead the Defenders to one more win, he's going to be the centerpiece of one of the most remarkable stories in spring league history. The Kansas product opened the 2026 season as the quarterback for the team he'll face Saturday, the Kings. However, a midseason trade saw him land with DC, and a Week 10 spot start went well enough to earn Bean a chance to start last week's playoff victory over the Storm.

Bean recorded 17.3 DK points against Orlando courtesy of his 273 total yards and a passing touchdown, and that followed totals of 23.2 and 30.5 DK points that he'd posted in the regular campaign. Bean brings elite rushing upside – he recorded a single-game high of 116 rushing yards against the Storm in Week 10 – and he's facing a Kings defense that gave up the third-most passing yards per game during the regular season (198.5), while also tying with the Defenders for the second-most touchdown passes surrendered (16).

Chandler Rogers, LOU (QB) ($16,200):

Rogers took over as the Kings' starting quarterback for good midway through the season, and the California product ended up acquitting himself quite well overall. The talented signal-caller has thrown for 199 yards or more in three of the last four games, and he's tossed multiple TD passes in two of those contests as well. He's also contributed as a runner, scoring a rushing TD in each of the last two games and running for over 20 yards in three of the last six contests.

Rogers posted efforts of 17.1 (vs. DC) and 28.7 DK points during the regular season, so the upside is certainly there for tournaments. He posted a 3:1 TD:INT in two regular-season games against the Defenders as well, and DC, as just mentioned in Bean's entry, tied with Louisville for the second-most touchdown passes allowed in the regular season (16). While the Defenders' defense can certainly wreak havoc with its pass rush, Rogers merits consideration for the Captain's spot as one of the two quarterbacks on the slate.

Flex Spot Candidates

Isaiah Winstead, LOU (WR) ($9,800):

Winstead was one of the league's most consistent receivers throughout the season, finishing the campaign with a 29-474-3 line on 46 targets across eight games. The East Carolina product averaged 16.3 yards per reception and scored 12.4 to 20.2 DK points over the last three contests of the regular campaign and last week's playoff win over the Battlehawks, scoring a touchdown in all four contests. The 20.2 tally came at the expense of the Defenders as well, brightening Winstead's outlook even further for the title game.

Deon Jackson, DC (RB) ($9,400):

One of the confounding aspects of the Defenders' deep backfield is the division of labor; all three backs are likely to see their fair share of carries each week, but Jackson arguably offers the most upside due to his speed. He also certainly can have a nose for the end zone, as he's most recently demonstrated by recording a rushing touchdown in three of the last four games. Jackson has averaged a solid 10.7 DK points per game since the start of the regular season, and he's facing a Kings defense that surrendered the third-most rushing yards per game during the regular season (115.3) – along with 10 rushing touchdowns – and yielded a combined 21-94-1 line on the ground to the Battlehawks' duo of Jarveon Howard and Kylin James last week.

James Robinson, LOU (RB) ($8,400):

Robinson put together a useful fantasy season in 2026 as he looked to build a case for a return to the NFL, and he augmented those efforts with a dynamic postseason performance against the Battlehawks last week. The veteran broke off a 53-yard touchdown run on one of his seven carries, allowing him to finish with 11.1 DK points. It was his fourth straight double-digit DK-point tally, and his fourth game in that span with more than 50 rushing yards. Robinson has also logged multiple targets in five games since the start of the regular season, and he posted 12.8 DK points in his one regular-season encounter with a Defenders defense that gave up 4.2 yards per carry during the regular season.

Cornell Powell, DC (WR) ($7,000):

Powell is a 2021 fifth-round pick of the Chiefs that never had a chance to get extended reps with Patrick Mahomes at the highest level, but for the last two springs, he's put together an impressive body of work at the spring-league level. The Clemson product first broke out with a 29-418-7 line in nine games last season, and he one-upped himself in 2026 with 34 receptions for 491 yards, along with one score, across nine games. Powell then contributed a 2-28-0 line on four targets in the playoff win over Orlando, and in his Week 7 encounter with Louisville, he furnished a season-high 16.9 DK points via a 4-109-0 line on seven targets.

Matthew McCrane, DC (K) ($5,400):

McCrane was a certified weapon for the Defenders this season despite his occasional accuracy issues that led to him converting just 72.4 percent of his 29 field-goal attempts. McCrane knocked home six of his 10 tries from 50+ yards and converted on all 26 extra-point tries. He averaged 10.6 DK points per contest overall, scoring in double digits on six occasions, including last week's playoff win against the Storm when he nailed a clutch four-pointer from 61 yards away. McCrane also recorded a pair of 60-yarders during the regular season, making him a true long-distance threat.

Tanner Brown, LOU (K) ($5,000):

Brown posted an impressive season in his own right as a UFL rookie in 2026, going a stellar 25-for-28 on field-goal tries and 23-for-25 on PATs over 10 games. Brown then demonstrated the postseason lights weren't too bright for him with a fantastic display against the Battlehawks, nailing two four-point field goals from 60 and 63 yards out. Brown averaged 12.0 DK points overall in the regular season and set his second-highest DK-point figure in each of his two games against the Defenders, accruing 16 in each of those contests.

ALSO CONSIDER: Tarik Black, LOU (WR) ($5,800); Defenders DST ($4,800); Briley Moore-McKinney, DC (TE) ($4,000); Abram Smith, DC (RB) ($3,600)