The Aviators' Tay Martin garnered plenty of QB Jalen Morton's attention in Week 9 and now faces a Kings defense that's allowed the most TD passes in the UFL.

We've reached the end of the line of an exciting 2026 UFL regular season, but there's still one more playoff spot up for grabs between the Kings and Stallions. That offers an extra bit of intrigue to the final weekend, and we should be set for an exciting four-game slate overall.

This season, DraftKings is once again offering a full array of cash games and tournaments based on UFL regular-season and postseason games. DraftKings' UFL DFS rosters largely mirror that of NFL contests, with a notable exception -- there is no TE-specific spot, but rather two WR/TE spots and two additional flex spots that can be filled with a running back, wide receiver, or tight end.

QUARTERBACKS

Jack Plummer, ORL at DC ($10,000):

One of the confounding elements of a final regular-season week for teams with postseason spots clinched is the question surrounding personnel usage, but given Plummer's upside, we have to keep him in consideration. The emerging signal-caller is coming off one of his best all-around game of the season against these same Defenders, producing 22.6 DK points on the strength of a 275-yard, three-touchdown effort through the air.

Plummer has scored at least 23 DK points on four occasions overall this season, and the Louisville product has thrown only one interception all season while tossing 15 touchdown passes. He also has five multi-touchdown-pass efforts and has proven highly capable of creating with his legs as well, and DC is tied with multiple teams for the second-most touchdown passes allowed (14).

Luis Perez, STL vs. DAL ($9,900):

Perez is at the helm of another postseason squad, the Battlehawks, but in the spring league veteran's case, he might still see plenty of snaps considering he's still acclimating to the offense and his pass catchers following a mid-season trade. Perez has certainly been making good progress on that front, averaging 16.2 DK points over his first three starts.

Perez has attempted between 30 and 47 passes in his three contests, so he's been given free reign to be aggressive. He has had some trouble with interceptions, but Perez has also tossed a touchdown in each game thus far and should have a bit of extra incentive Friday against his old Renegades squad. Dallas has allowed the third-highest yards per attempt (7.2) and 11 touchdown passes, adding to Perez's appeal.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jalen Morton, CLB vs. LOU ($9,100)

RUNNING BACKS

James Robinson, LOU at CLB ($7,700):

As mentioned earlier, the Kings are in the driver's seat for a playoff spot, and Robinson has been a key figure in their success as the clear leader of the ground attack. The 2020 draft pick of the NFL's Jaguars has progressively gotten comfortable in Louisville's offense, and he checks into Week 10 having generated three consecutive double-digit DK-point tallies that have pushed his season average to 10.6 per contest.

Robinson has logged 20 and 22 carries in his last two games, and he's recorded at least one reception in each game he's suited up for. He's also gotten into the end zone in two of the last three games, and he should be in prime position to thrive against an Aviators defense that's surrendered the second-most rushing yards per game (113.4) and a UFL-high 4.7 yards per carry as well.

John Lovett, CLB vs. LOU ($7,300):

Lovett has always been one of the more versatile spring-league backs since his days with the XFL's Vegas Vipers in 2023. After playing sparingly in 2025, Lovett went back to playing a solid complementary role this season and checks into Week 10 with a 73-301-2 rushing line and an 11-95-3 tally on 13 targets through the air.

Lovett and Morton showed plenty of rapport their first game together in Week 9, as the first-time starting QB hit Lovett for a pair of touchdown passes that led to a season-high 20.1 DK points for the latter. Lovett also had a 19.7 DK-point tally against the Renegades back in Week 3, and he now gets a crack at a Kings defense that's allowed a UFL-high 117.4 rushing yards per contest.

ALSO CONSIDER: Tyrion Davis-Price, BHAM vs. HOU ($5,900)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Chris Rowland, ORL at DC ($9,200):

Much as is the case with Plummer, Rowland's snap count is likewise uncertain for Week 10. However, the veteran receiver came through handsomely as a Week 9 suggestion with 28.7 DK points on the strength of an 8-117-1 line on 12 targets, his second effort of over 28 DK points on the campaign. Rowland is now averaging a solid 14.8 DK points for the season, and he's clearly turned into one of Plummer's favorite targets.

Rowland has drawn at least six targets in six contests, including a whopping 21 in the last two games alone. He's obviously already proven amply capable of producing against this Defenders secondary, and given DC's aggressive pass-rushing tendencies, Rowland's proficiency as a short- and mid-range target becomes especially relevant as Plummer looks to get the ball out quick.

Jaydon Mickens, BHAM vs. HOU ($8,800):

Much like Rowland and Plummer have been joined at the hip most of the season, the same holds true for Mickens and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The veteran wideout has successfully leveraged his NFL experience in back-to-back UFL campaigns, and he comes into Birmingham's critical regular-season finale with a robust 41-546-2 line on 54 targets across nine games.

Mickens drew between five and 11 targets in his first three games with Thompson-Robinson under center, and although his volume has dipped in the last two contests, Mickens has been making some chunk plays with his sparse opportunities in the latter span by averaging 19.7 yards on his three catches over the last pair of contests. The Gamblers could also facilitate a strong performance, surrendering the second-most passing yards per game (209.6), 7.0 yards per attempt and the second-highest completion percentage (63.0)

Steven McBride, STL vs. DAL ($6,400):

McBride has developed quick rapport with Perez since the latter's midseason arrival, and the former comes into Week 10 having posted three straight double-digit DK-point tallies in his games with the latter as his quarterback. McBride is now averaging 9.0 DK points per game for the season, and he's been under 9.3 just once all season.

McBride has drawn an outstanding 29 targets through Perez's first three games under center, which makes the speedy wideout quite the appealing option at what is still an exceedingly reasonable salary. McBride has also posted 192 receiving yards over the last pair of contests alone, so he checks into Week 10 with plenty of momentum.

ALSO CONSIDER: Elijhah Badger, ORL at DC ($8,100); Jalen Moreno-Cropper, HOU at BHAM ($6,000)

FLEX

Tay Martin (WR), CLB vs. LOU ($6,900)

Martin has enjoyed a rock-solid campaign while mostly working with Jalen McClendon as his quarterback, but he encouragingly drew eight targets from first-time starter Jalen Morton in Week 9. While the former Washington Commander was only able to bring in two of those passes for 18 yards, the duo has had another week of practice to get on the same page.

The Aviators are eliminated from postseason contention, but Morton proved to be aggressive and mobile in his first start and should have plenty of opportunity to cut loose in a game where Columbus could have a chance to be spoiler. Martin is averaging 11.1 DK points per contest for the season, and he's averaging just under six targets per game as well. The Kings rank middle of the pack with 196.3 passing yards per game allowed, but Louisville has notably surrendered a league-high 15 touchdown passes.

ALSO CONSIDER: Tarik Black (WR), LOU at CLB ($7,500)

TEAM DEFENSE

St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Dallas Renegades ($4,500): The Battlehawks are at home to close out the regular season, an environment that is always conducive to a potentially explosive defensive performance. St. Louis has unsurprisingly averaged 9.8 DK points per home game, a nice boost from the 6.4 the defense has produced on the road. The Battlehawks have also collected a league-high 27 sacks and are second in interceptions (nine), and they've also yielded the second-fewest total yards per contest (161.7). St. Louis is also No. 1 against the run (84.6 RYPG allowed), and the Renegades have been only about middle of the pack in most offensive categories.