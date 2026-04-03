Matt Corral and the Stallions had a solid Week 1 showing, and the one-time NFL draft pick is part of our top DFS plays again in Week 2.

After an exciting Week 1 that ushered in what is considered a new era of spring football, we're teed up for the UFL's Week 2 holiday slate. We have just three games on DK's main slate this week, as the final contest of the ledger, the Battlehawks-Renegades clash, will unfold Tuesday night.

DraftKings is once again offering a full array of cash games and tournaments based on UFL regular-season and postseason games. DraftKings' UFL DFS rosters largely mirror that of NFL contests, with a notable exception -- there is no TE-specific spot, but rather two WR/TE spots and two additional flex spots that can be filled with a running back, wide receiver, or tight end.

QUARTERBACKS

Matt Corral, BHAM at HOU ($9,600):

Corral got what he hopes will finally be a fully healthy professional season off to a solid start in Week 1, posting 12.6 DK points on the strength of a 208-yard, one-touchdown tally through the air against Louisville. Corral showed pretty solid rapport with his deep group of pass catchers and seemed to click more consistently with them as the game went on.

Corral now faces a Gamblers defense that was decimated by the Renegades' Austin Reed in Week 1, to the tune of 355 net passing yards and three passing TDs. Reed also completed a crisp 65.0 percent of his passes while still building chemistry with his receivers, so the outlook for a more experienced quarterback like Corral who's surrounded by some familiar targets is bright.

Hunter Dekkers, HOU vs. BHAM ($9,000):

Dekkers took over for an ineffective Nolan Henderson in the first quarter of the season-opening loss to the Renegades and did a fantastic job in spot duty, completing 19 of 29 passes for 227 yards while adding 28 rushing yards and a touchdown on three attempts. Dekkers had a curious college journey that saw him put together one impressive season at Iowa State before transferring down to the junior college level to Iowa Western and thriving there as well.

Dekkers has now had another week of practice to continue getting in sync with his skil-position assets. The prolific and mobile signal-caller already produced 17.9 DK points in less than a full game in Week 1, and Birmingham comes in having allowed 226 passing yards to Louisville's Jason Bean, another quarterback that can threaten defenses with is legs, in the opener.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jack Plummer, ORL vs. LOU ($8,900)

RUNNING BACKS

Deon Jackson, DC at CLB ($8,000):

Jackson got his second UFL season off to a productive, high-volume start in Week 1, garnering 57 rushing yards and a touchdown on 17 carries against the Battlehawks in a loss. The high workload was especially encouraging given it came in a trailing game script, and Jackson wasn't even really utilized in the passing game (one reception). We're going back to the well with the one-time Indianapolis Colt in Week 2, given what appears to be a very secure lead-back role.

The Aviators gave up a robust 139 net rushing yards to Orlando in Week 1, so Jackson's prospects are optimistic based on that metric alone. Additionally, given he appears to have a clear-cut advantage over backfield mate Abram Smith in terms of workload, Jackson is a solid option again this week as the dust settles around depth charts around the league.

Snoop Conner, BHAM at HOU ($5,700):

Conner opened the season as part of a highly experienced backfield that also includes fellow NFL alums Anthony McFarland and Tyrion Davis-Price. Impressively, it was the 2022 fifth-round pick of the Jaguars who rose to the forefront in Week 1 against Louisville, recording 14.9 DK points via 56 rushing yards and a touchdown alongside a 2-13-0 receiving line. Conner was the clear leader of the ground attack, and given the productive showing, that shouldn't change in this Week 2 battle.

The Gamblers did put together an impressive showing against the run in the Week 1 loss to the Renegades, where Houston's front largely held it together despite seeing plenty of Dallas' ground attack as the Renegades built a big second-half lead. However, like Jackson, Conner should have volume on his side, and the fact he also has a role as a pass catcher further props up his floor.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jashaun Corbin, ORL vs. LOU ($8,500)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Lucky Jackson, LOU at ORL ($8,100):

Jackson was our Flex suggestion in Week 1 and delivered a rewarding return, producing 19.3 DK points on a 6-73-1 line on eight targets in the Kings' narrow loss to Birmingham. As we noted in last week's article, Jackson didn't have any regular-season stats during the last three seasons with the Vikings on the NFL side, but what originally earned him that opportunity was a noteworthy 2023 XFL season with the Defenders where he generated a 36-572-5 line over 10 games.

We can therefore only assume Jackson has carved out a secure role in Louisville's air attack for the time being, and that gives him considerable value in Week 2 despite a $1.5K salary bump. The talented wideout faces a Storm defense that allowed a respectable 195 net passing yards in Week 1, but that facilitated a productive game to a player with a similar skill set to Jackson – and who we'll profile next – Tay Martin.

Tay Martin, CLB vs. DC ($5,100):

Martin toiled at the NFL level for four seasons during the 2022-25 campaigns and even recorded a pair of regular-season grabs for the Commanders last season, and he parlayed some of that experience into a splashy UFL debut in Week 1 in a loss to the Storm. Martin posted a 7-86-0 line on a robust eight targets, displaying some solid chemistry with Jalan McClendon right out of the gate.

Martin now takes aim at the Defenders, who gave up 198 passing yards to the Battlehawks in Week 1, and D.C. was especially ineffective at preventing big plays through the air. Gary Jennings and Kevon Latulas recorded 64- and 43-yard catches, and Martin has the kind of big-play ability to capitalize on such weaknesses.

Jalen Moreno-Cropper, HOU vs. BHAM ($4,900):

Moreno-Cropper is another wideout with some modest NFL experience that wasted no time making his mark at the spring league level in Week 1. The Fresno State product tallied 16.9 DK points via five receptions for 59 yards, as well as 145 kickoff-return yards and a touchdown. Moreno-Cropper's explosiveness was evident right out of the gate, and the one-time Dallas Cowboy already looks to be well in sync with Dekkers.

Moreno-Cropper's explosiveness was evident right out of the gate, and the one-time Dallas Cowboy already looks to be well in sync with Dekkers. That sets him up well to deliver on what is still an exceedingly modest salary in front of the home crowd, especially if Moreno-Cropper and Dekkers built even more rapport during the practice week.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jontre Kirklin, HOU vs. BHAM ($6,900)

FLEX

Jaydon Mickens (WR), BHAM at HOU ($6,600)

As mentioned in Corral's entry, the Stallions have a deep group of targets, and while that does equate to plenty of competition for targets, Mickens is a proven commodity that should be in Corral's sights once again after a big first week. A well-traveled NFL alum that spent time with the Jaguars, Raiders, Panthers, Buccaneers (during their 2020 Super Bowl season) and Giants, Mickens came out of the gates with a nine-catch, 103-yard effort on nine targets.

As already pointed out in Corral's entry, the Gamblers' secondary struggled considerably in Week 1 against Reed and the Renegades. Houston gave up 93- and 144-yard tallies to Greg Ward and Tyler Vaughns, respectively, two receivers with skill sets that Mickens arguably matches or perhaps surpasses. As such, another productive night from the veteran is very much within the range of outcomes.

ALSO CONSIDER: Cam Sutton (TE), HOU vs. BHAM ($3,700)

TEAM DEFENSE

Columbus Aviators vs. DC Defenders ($3,800): The Aviators were also our team defense pick in Week 1, and although the flurry of turnovers I'd envisioned for them against the Storm's Jack Plummer never came to fruition, Columbus did rack up an impressive 4.0 sacks. Columbus could definitely use some tightening up against both the run and pass, but they're up against another quarterback that can have his fair share of ball-security issues in Jordan Ta'amu. While the veteran signal-caller certainly proved during the Defenders' 2025 title season that he's capable of extensive stretches of productive play, Ta'amu also threw a pair of interceptions while completing just 56.2% of his passes in a season-opening loss to the Battlehawks. Ta'amu also took a whopping 7.0 sacks – matching his entire total for last season – and there could therefore be plenty of opportunities for fantasy production for Columbus' defense.