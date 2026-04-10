We're set for another exciting UFL slate, and after a three-game main ledger on DK last week, we're back to a full four contests in Week 3 beginning with Friday night's Storm-Kings matchup.

This season, DraftKings is once again offering a full array of cash games and tournaments based on UFL regular-season and postseason games. DraftKings' UFL DFS rosters largely mirror that of NFL contests, with a notable exception -- there is no TE-specific spot, but rather two WR/TE spots and two additional flex spots that can be filled with a running back, wide receiver, or tight end.

QUARTERBACKS

Austin Reed, DAL vs. CLB ($10,000):

Reed has been the star at his position over the first two weeks, averaging 27.7 DK points per contest and generating a 7:1 TD:INT. The Western Kentucky product proved himself a prolific passer during his college days with the Hilltoppers and with Division II West Florida prior to that, and the way he's performed so far implies he's simply just been waiting for the right opportunity at the professional level.

Jack Plummer, ORL at LOU ($9,100):

Plummer hasn't been quite as productive as Reed in the early going this season, but the young signal-caller has been outstanding in his own right. Plummer's efficiency has been off the charts, as he's completed 77.8 percent of his 45 pass attempts for 422 yards with three touchdowns and one interception over the first two games. Those performances against the Aviators and Kings have netted 14.9 and 14.7 DK points, and Plummer now gets another crack at Columbus on Friday night.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jalan McClendon, CLB at DAL ($9,500)

RUNNING BACKS

Deon Jackson, DC vs. HOU ($8,800):

Jackson has picked up right where left off during the Defenders' title run last season, averaging 22.2 DK points over the first two games while serving as the clear leader of the ground attack. Jackson has garnered 28 total carries along with a pair of receptions in that span, along with four rushing touchdowns. Jackson also saw a big spike in efficiency in Week 2 after averaging just 3.4 yards per carry in the opener, clocking 8.8 yards per carry with the help of a 48-yard scoring scamper.

Jalen White, HOU at DC ($6,000):

White appeared to take control of the Gamblers backfield in Week 2, logging 26 carries and six targets in an extremely busy game during which he recorded 87 total scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown versus the Stallions. While the efficiency wasn't there, the workload was very encouraging heading into a more favorable Week 3 battle against a Defenders defense that's shown vulnerabilty against the run over the first two weeks.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jashaun Corbin, ORL at LOU ($8,500)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Tyler Vaughns, DAL vs. CLB ($8,700):

Vaughns has been outstanding to start his fourth spring league season, serving as Reed's clear-cut top target on his way to generating a stellar 18-290-4 receiving line on 25 targets over the first two games. Vaughns is averaging an outstanding 38.8 DK points per contest in that span, recording 144- and 146-yard tallies along the way. While the matchup against the Aviators on the ground has been outstanding, Vaughns' early body of work and clear chemistry with Reed can't be ignored.

Elijhah Badger, ORL at LOU ($5,900):

Like Reed, Badger has been one of the top first-year UFL stars over the first two games of the season. The Florida product has posted totals of 20.2 and 15.9 DK points in those contests, logging an 8-186-1 line on nine targets. The elite efficiency isn't off brand for the former Gator, who enjoyed a productive college career where he recorded 181 receptions for 2,446 yards and 14 touchdowns over 47 games.

Tay Martin, CLB at DAL ($5,600):

Martin delivered for us as a value play in Week 2, and we're going right back to the well with the one-time Washington Commander in a matchup where the Aviators figure to have to remain aggressive through the air. Martin posted a 6-56-1 line on seven targets against the Defenders, recording 17.6 DK points. That followed a similarly encouraging Week 1 performance, one where his 7-86-0 line on eight targets netted 15.6 DK points.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jaydon Mickens, BHAM at STL ($7,100)

FLEX

Zaquandre White (RB), CLB at DAL ($6,800)

White has been quietly making an impact early this season for the struggling Aviators, displaying excellent quickness and change of direction while averaging an elite 9.9 yards per carry on eight carries and recording a pair of rushing touchdowns. White has also been used in the passing game in his part-time role, bringing in four of five targets for 28 yards. White is also averaging 25.0 yards per kickoff return on five runbacks as well, and the potential he has to take the ball to the house on any touch adds to his fantasy appeal in that capacity as well.

ALSO CONSIDER: Justyn Ross (WR), BHAM at STL ($6,600)

TEAM DEFENSE

DC Defenders vs. Houston Gamblers ($4,500): The Defenders have been characteristically aggressive over the first two games of the season under defensive coordinator Blake Williams, already recording a co-league 7.0 sacks while also picking off a pair of passes. As noted earlier, DC has surrendered some plays on the ground, but the Defenders have conceded a league-low 147.0 passing yards per contest as well. The Gamblers have had a difficult time at the quarterback position, with both Nolan Henderson and Hunter Dekkers each seeing time under center. Houston is averaging just 19.5 points per game, and that includes one kickoff-return TD. Houston has just three total TDs through two weeks, and they now appear to be turning to their third QB of the season already in Taulia Tagovailoa, with both Henderson and Dekkers likely to sit out due to injuries. Given the home setting, the aggressive approach and the inexperienced quarterback, the Defenders, which are averaging 8.0 DK points over the first two weeks, have the potential to rack up some production via turnovers.