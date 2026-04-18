The Stallions' Matt Corral is in a premium spot for production in Week 4 against the vulnerable Storm defense.

We're set for an exciting two-game UFL Saturday slate to wrap up Week 4, one that features a pair of intriguing matchups in the form of a Battlehawks-Defenders showdown in the nation's capital and a Storm-Stallions battle in Birmingham.

This season, DraftKings is once again offering a full array of cash games and tournaments based on UFL regular-season and postseason games. DraftKings' UFL DFS rosters largely mirror that of NFL contests, with a notable exception -- there is no TE-specific spot, but rather two WR/TE spots and two additional flex spots that can be filled with a running back, wide receiver, or tight end.

QUARTERBACKS

Matt Corral, BHAM vs. ORL ($10,000):

Corral is finally healthy and getting an opportunity for an extended stretch of valuable game reps. The one-time draft pick of the Carolina Panthers has averaged 14.8 DK points over his first three games, boosting his fantasy production in each contest and contributing at least one passing touchdown in each game thus far.

The Storm makes for an excellent target, as Orlando is allowing a league-high 253.0 passing yards per game, along with 6.9 yards per attempt. The Storm has also picked off just one pass through the first three weeks, which helps brighten Corral's outlook further while targeting his deep group of pass catchers.

Jack Plummer, ORL at BHAM ($9,400):

Plummer makes for an interesting option on the other side of the late-afternoon matchup, as Corral's fellow Panthers alum is also taking advantage of his first extended starting opportunity. Plummer has completed 70.9 percent of his passes and generated a 6:1 TD:INT through the first three games, adding 32 rushing yards along the way.

The Purdue product is averaging an impressive 18.4 DK points per game, topping out at a stellar 25.7 in Week 3 against the Kings. The Stallions have also allowed the third-most passing yards per game (218.0), along with a league-high 7.8 yards per attempt.

ALSO CONSIDER: Harrison Frost, STL at DC ($8,900)

RUNNING BACKS

Deon Jackson, DC vs. STL ($9,000):

We've stuck with Jackson since the start of the season and he's delivered, averaging 19.4 DK points per contest through three weeks. The former NFL back has averaged an outstanding 6.8 yards per carry and has already compiled five rushing touchdowns, and he's averaged 9.0 yards per reception on his trio of catches for good measure.

The Battlehawks have been one of the UFL's stingiest defenses against the run in the early going, but Jackson's ability to break off a long run any time the ball is in his hands – not to mention his seemingly clear-cut role as the Defenders' lead back – keeps him in play every week.

Jashuan Corbin, ORL at BHAM ($8,700):

Corbin is another NFL alum that also seems to be clearly at the head of his team's rushing attack. The one-time New York Giant is putting together a solid second UFL season, averaging already amassing 42 rush attempts and a pair of rushing TDs while adding eight catches and another score through the air.

Corbin is averaging 14.6 DK points per game, and although the opposing Stallions are surrendering just 3.4 yards per carry, they've given up the fourth-most rushing yards per game (98.3). Corbin's seemingly secure workload and dual role keep him viable on such a small slate.

ALSO CONSIDER: Anthony McFarland, BHAM vs. ORL ($7,700)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Chris Rowland, ORL at BHAM ($8,600):

Rowland has consistently proven himself as one of the most reliable spring league fantasy assets at receiver throughout the last several seasons. The Tennessee State product is at it again in the early going this season, quickly jumping out to a 21-195-2 line on 28 targets while showing excellent rapport with Plummer.

Rowland has also added some productive contributions on the ground by rushing for 36 yards on his three rush attempts, and his versatile role has netted him an average of 19.7 DK points per game thus far. Given his very secure role as a top target for Plummer and DK's full PPR format, he sports one of the best floors on the slate.

Ty Scott, DC vs. STL ($8,300):

Scott is a former teammate of Rowland whose season-ending arm injury allowed the latter to ascend in the Defenders' air attack last season. Scott is now back healthy and helping lead the charge in DC with Rowland now in Orlando, already logging a pair of seven-target games within the first three weeks of the season.

Scott has yet to break out for a big game, but his Week 3 performance against the Gamblers saw him record a season-best 4-49-0 line. He should remain a key target for Jordan Ta'amu on Saturday against a Battlehawks squad that's surrendered 7.2 yards per attempt and a co-league-high six passing touchdowns through three weeks.

Jaydon Mickens, BHAM vs. ORL ($7,600):

Mickens has put his extensive NFL experience to good use over the first three games, working effectively with Corral to generate 14.2 DK points per game on a 15-187-0 line. The veteran wideout is averaging six targets per contest as well, and he makes for some cost-effective exposure to the Stallions' passing attack.

The Storm has been very vulnerable against the pass as already detailed in Corral's entry, and Mickens has the speed and the experience to capitalize on Orlando's weaknesses at varying depths of target downfield.

ALSO CONSIDER: KJ Hamler, ORL at BHAM ($7,400)

FLEX

Hakeem Butler (WR), STL at DC ($8,800)

Butler certainly requires a hefty investment, but the veteran wideout's upside justifies it. Butler was at it again in Week 3, connecting with then fill-in and now Week 4 starting quarterback Harrison Frost for a 64-yard touchdown reception as part of an 4-146-1 receiving line.

That performance netted an outstanding 27.6 DK points for the converted tight end, who'd also recorded a solid 12.6 DK points in his Week 2 season debut. Given his big-play ability and quick chemistry with Frost, Butler's big-play ability puts him in play for tournaments despite the tough matchup against the Defenders' league-best pass defense.

ALSO CONSIDER: Briley Moore-McKinney (TE), DC vs. STL ($4,500)

TEAM DEFENSE

DC Defenders vs. St. Louis Battlehawks ($4,600): The Defenders delivered handsomely for us in Week 3 with a 18 DK points against the Gamblers, a game where they racked up four sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and a defensive TD while allowing just 214 total yards. The dominant showing pushed the unit's average to 11.3 DK points through three weeks, and DC is leading with 11.0 sacks over that span as well. As just mentioned, Frost put on an impressive performance for the Battlehawks in Week 3 as an in-game replacement for Brandon Silvers, but the first-time starter now has to go on the road and face an aggressive defense that will undoubtedly pressure him relentlessly. Frost could certainly have his moments with the help of the likes of Butler, but some fantasy-friendly turnovers are likely also in the cards for the Defenders.