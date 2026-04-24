We have a big four-game slate on tap as the UFL season reaches its halfway point. It's already been an eventful and exciting first four weeks, and there were several notable trades that took place in the last several days that add intrigue to the rest of the 2026 campaign.

This season, DraftKings is once again offering a full array of cash games and tournaments based on UFL regular-season and postseason games. DraftKings' UFL DFS rosters largely mirror that of NFL contests, with a notable exception -- there is no TE-specific spot, but rather two WR/TE spots and two additional flex spots that can be filled with a running back, wide receiver, or tight end.

QUARTERBACKS

Jack Plummer, ORL vs. STL ($9,800):

Plummer saw the Storm trade for the Stallions' Matt Corral last Sunday, but the former remains Orlando's clear-cut No. 1 signal-caller. Plummer has earned that distinction by averaging an impressive 17.7 DK points per game over the first four contests, posting a sterling 7:1 TD:INT in that span. Additionally, Plummer has the ability to complement his production with his legs, as he's coming off having rushed for a season-high 41 yards versus the Stallions in Week 4.

Jalan McClendon, CLB at HOU ($9,400):

McClendon has been a steady presence under center for the Aviators despite the team's adversity, completing 67.8 percent of his passes while posting a 5:3 TD:INT while gaining 151 rushing yards at 6.0 yards per carry and adding a rushing score as well. McClendon is averaging 16.5 DK points per contest, and he cleared 30 pass attempts in each of the first three games of the season.

ALSO CONSIDER: Austin Reed, DAL vs. LOU ($10,400)

RUNNING BACKS

Deon Jackson, DC at BHAM ($9,000):

Jackson had a quiet Week 4, posting just 6.5 DK points by netting only 25 yards on 11 touches. However, the speedy back scored 12.7 to 31.6 DK points in the first three games of the season, gaining between 57 and 97 rushing yards in those contests. Jackson's explosiveness gives him the ability to take it to the house any time he touches the ball, and this week, he faces a weakened Stallions defensive front he's amply capable of exploiting.

James Robinson, LOU at DAL ($5,600):

The Kings cut ties with Robinson's fellow NFL veteran Benny Snell this week, putting the former in a prime position to outpace his current salary. Robinson, a one-time PFWA NFL All-Rookie selection thanks to a noteworthy 2020 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, is looking to reignite his career in the UFL, and he got that quest off to a good start in Week 4 by netting 10.7 DK points against the GamblerS. Robinson is capable of contributing through the air as well, as he came into the UFL with a career 92-615-5 receiving line from his NFL days on his resume. Robinson could well handle a true lead-back role in Week 5, which makes him all the more appealing.

ALSO CONSIDER: Snoop Conner, BHAM vs. DC ($5,600)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Hakeem Butler, STL at ORL ($9,200):

Even with young quarterback Harrison Frost struggling badly in Week 4, Butler's big-play ability still carried him to 21.9 DK points thanks largely to a 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown. That performance was preceded by an even more impressive 27.6 DK points in Week 3 against the Stallions, with the consecutive breakout efforts offering a reminder of Butler's spring-league ceiling that he's flashed plenty over the last three seasons. The veteran wideout now faces a Storm defense that's given up plenty of production through the air and has forced other teams to remain aggressive on offense.

Lucky Jackson, LOU at DAL ($8,600):

Jackson is another long-tenured big-play receiver that is enjoying a strong start to the season. The spring league vet already has compiled totals of 19.3 and 20.8 DK points in two of the first four weeks, and he hauled in a 41-yard reception in Week 4. Jackson also had at least six targets in each of the first three games before seeing just one pass thrown his way in Week 4, but he could be back to being very busy again against the Renegades.

Tay Martin, CLB at HOU ($7,000):

Martin hit the ground running over the first three weeks of the season, producing 9.9 to 17.6 DK points. He saw between six and eight targets in those games well, quickly establishing himself as one of McClendon's top targets. While Martin then had just one catch for six yards on one target in Week 4, it's certainly possible he bounces right back to his baseline in Week 5 as he faces a Gamblers defense that's had trouble slowing down the pass.

ALSO CONSIDER: Tyler Vaughns, DAL vs. LOU ($9,500)

FLEX

Cornell Powell (WR), DC at BHAM ($6,100)

Powell's production has been a bit up and down early this season, but the one-time Kansas City Chiefs draft pick is coming off his best game of the season in Week 4. Powell produced a 7-85-0 line on 13 targets that generated 15.5 DK points, and he'd also delivered 8.1 DK points in his Week 2 season debut. Powell has seen his target count increase with each game, and his rapport with QB Jordan Ta'amu is well-established at this point.

ALSO CONSIDER: Dae Dae Hunter (RB), DAL vs. LOU ($8,200)

TEAM DEFENSE

Orlando Storm vs. St. Louis Battlehawks ($4,100): The Storm defense has quietly been one of the steadier units in the league despite its aforementioned difficulties defending the pass. Orlando's unit has generated 6 to 12 DK points in three of the first four weeks, collecting 8.0 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery along the way. The Storm's D has averaged 7.0 DK points in its two home games thus far, and they're in a good spot in Week 5 against a young QB in Harrison Frost that had serious issues with accuracy, ball security and sacks in Week 4 against the Defenders. The Battlehawks now have veteran Luis Perez ready to go if Frost falters again, but the latter just arrived via trade earlier in the week and could also be prone to mistakes due to unfamiliarity with the team's system.