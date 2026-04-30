The Battlehawks' Hakeem Butler has already delivered a pair of big games this season, and he's poised for another productive afternoon in Week 6.

We have another Thursday night kickoff for a UFL slate in Week 6, as the season officially enters the stretch run and pretenders continue to be separated from contenders.

This season, DraftKings is once again offering a full array of cash games and tournaments based on UFL regular-season and postseason games. DraftKings' UFL DFS rosters largely mirror that of NFL contests, with a notable exception -- there is no TE-specific spot, but rather two WR/TE spots and two additional flex spots that can be filled with a running back, wide receiver, or tight end.

QUARTERBACKS

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, BHAM at ORL ($10,000):

Thompson-Robinson's last week-plus is a testament to the value the UFL presents to players who would otherwise be languishing on benches in the NFL at their current stage of development, if not shut out of the league altogether. In DTR's case, the 2023 fifth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns went from a backup role on the Storm to a starter on the Stallions between Weeks 4 and 5, and he immediately paid dividends in his first turn under center for Birmingham.

Thompson-Robinson delivered a stellar 34.8 DK points against an aggressive Defenders defense in Week 5, throwing for 313 yards with a pair of touchdowns and adding 43 rushing yards and another score on four carries. DTR also threw a pair of interceptions, but that's certainly not unexpected given it was his first game in the team's offense and his first extended taste of regular-season action at any level in more than a year.

Jalan McClendon, CLB vs. HOU ($9,400):

Even in defeat, McClendon continued his steady work under center for the Aviators in Week 5 against the same Gamblers squad he'll face again Friday. McClendon delivered 13.9 DK points in the 17-13 loss while completing over 68.0 percent of his passes, extending his season-opening streak of double-digit DK-point tallies to five games and remaining free of interceptions for the second consecutive contest as well.

McClendon will get another crack at a defense he did find some intermittent success against last week, and which has allowed the third-most passing yards per game in the UFL through five weeks (206.6). Houston has also conceded six touchdown passes and another seven scores on the ground, which bodes well for the mobile McClendon, who found paydirt against them as a rusher in Week 5.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jordan Ta'amu, DC vs. DAL ($10,200)

RUNNING BACKS

Jashaun Corbin, ORL vs. BHAM ($8,700):

Corbin continued to shoulder a heavy workload in Week 5, logging 15 total touches from scrimmage and netting 71 total yards on his way to 10.1 DK points. The talented running back did lose his first fumble of the season, but he's averaging a solid 12.7 DK points per game for the season while recording multiple receptions in every game to date. The consistent volume and dual role make him especially appealing at a position that can be challenging to roster effectively at the UFL level.

The Stallions have surrendered the third-most rushing yards per game (109.6). They haven't allowed teams to be very efficient against them on the ground (3.7 yards per carry), but for a volume back like Corbin who has been regularly logging double-digit carries, Birmingham still makes for a good target. Additionally, the Stallions have surrendered the most passing yards per game (217.8), which is particularly relevant considering Corbin's steady involvement as a receiver.

Ellis Merriweather, DAL at DC ($6,300):

The Renegades are blessed with a pair of talented running backs in Merriweather and Dae Dae Hunter, yet the former not only offers a $1.6K discount in salary over his teammate, he also checks in off his best game of the season. Merriweather collected 23.8 DK points in Week 5 against the Kings, recording 55 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns while also bringing three of five targets for 33 yards.

The Defenders' defense can certainly disrupt offenses and make life particularly difficult on opposing air attacks. However, DC has been vulnerable to the run, allowing 4.8 yards per carry and 104.0 rushing yards per game. The Defenders have also yielded five rushing touchdowns, and given the fact Renegades quarterback Austin Reed is coming off his worst game of the season, a more run-centric game plan that helps keep the defense's pass rush honest could be the chosen course of action for Dallas.

ALSO CONSIDER: Zaquandre White, CLB vs. HOU ($6,400)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Hakeem Butler, STL at LOU ($9,100):

Butler was productive again in Week 5 despite not getting into the end zone, delivering three receptions for 47 yards on a solid seven targets while seeing young quarterback Harrison Frost turn in a markedly better performance than during a difficult Week 4 encounter with the Defenders. Butler had eclipsed 21 DK points in the prior two games as well, and has at least seven targets in three of his first four contests of the season, keeping him as a coveted option if paying up at WR.

Jaydon Mickens, BHAM at ORL ($8,500):

Mickens has already leveraged his considerable NFL experience on multiple occasions in the first half of the UFL season, with Week 5 being the latest example. The veteran wideout delivered 21.7 DK points via a 9-107 line on 11 targets, and although he also lost a fumble, he managed to eclipse the 20-point threshold for what was the second time this season. Mickens also has a 17.3 DK-point tally on his 2026 resume, making him an intriguing option against a Storm defense that's struggled against the pass.

Elijhah Badger, ORL vs. BHAM ($6,800):

Badger has already delivered multiple productive performances for the Storm in his first few UFL games, having recorded 13.7 to 20.2 DK points in three of his first five contests overall. Badger has been a consistent focus of quarterback Jack Plummer's attention as well, logging at least four targets in each game and drawing at least five looks on three occasions overall.

ALSO CONSIDER: Chris Rowland, ORL vs. BHAM ($8,900)

FLEX

Ty Scott (WR), DC vs. DAL ($8,100)

Scott has been making up for lost time over the first half of this season, as he saw his 2025 campaign end after just three games due to an arm injury. The Missouri State product posted a season-high 84 receiving yards and two touchdowns on three catches in Week 5 against the Stallions, leading to an impressive 23.4 DK points. Scott previously also drew seven targets in Weeks 1 and 3, and his Week 5 breakout could well serve as a launching pad for a big stretch run.

ALSO CONSIDER: Deon Cain (WR), BHAM at ORL ($8,300)

TEAM DEFENSE

DC Defenders vs. Dallas Renegades ($4,100): The aggressive Defenders defense was at it again in Week 5, coming after Thomposon-Robinson in his team debut and recording three sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery on the way to 8.0 DK points. That pushed the unit's average to 9.6 DK points per game, a figure that's been forged from tallying at least 6.0 DK points in each of the first five contests. DC is set up for another potentially productive afternoon Saturday against a Renegades offense that's struggled in recent weeks following some early success. Dallas quarterback Austin Reed threw four interceptions against the Kings in Week 5, and he's tossed six overall in the last four games while taking at least one sack in each contest this season. The Renegades do have some impressive offensive metrics overall after some big games early on, but the Defenders are at home in front of a very raucous crowd and could certainly force some turnovers against the struggling signal-caller.