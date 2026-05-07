Week 7 in the UFL kicks off on Friday night, and beginning this week, the urgency builds as the true stretch of the season gets underway. As customary, we have several players at each position that are in particularly intriguing matchups.

This season, DraftKings is once again offering a full array of cash games and tournaments based on UFL regular-season and postseason games. DraftKings' UFL DFS rosters largely mirror that of NFL contests, with a notable exception -- there is no TE-specific spot, but rather two WR/TE spots and two additional flex spots that can be filled with a running back, wide receiver, or tight end.

QUARTERBACKS

Jordan Ta'amu, DC vs. LOU ($10,600):

Ta'amu is in the midst of another impressive season, and the spring league veteran appears to be hitting his stride as the second half of the campaign begins to unwind. Ta'amu is now up to 16.7 DK points per game following his latest strong showing, a 227-yard, three-TD showing in Week 6 against the Renegades that netted 21.7 DK points. That followed totals of 22.3 and a season-high 30.3 DK points in Weeks 4 and 5, a span where Ta'amu also posted a a 6:0 TD:INT and 96 rushing yards.

The seasoned signal-caller has thrown multiple TD passes on three occasions this season as well, and he'll be poised for success again in Week 7 thanks to his deep pass-catching corps and the fact the Kings have given up the second-most TD passes (10) and the fourth-most passing yards per game (199.3).

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, BHAM vs. DAL ($10,200):

Thompson-Robinson authored the second chapter of what could ultimately be a classic UFL redemption story in Week 6. After a rough first three NFL seasons, the 2023 fifth-round pick of the Browns landed in the UFL this season and has thrived since his trade from the Storm to the Stallions three weeks ago. Following a 313-yard, two-TD team debut in Week 5, DTR completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 271 yards with one touchdown in an emotional Week 6 win over Orlando.

Thompson-Robinson also offers plenty of mobility, already having gained 61 rushing yards and a touchdown while averaging 5.5 yards per carry over his first two games. He now faces a Renegades defense that's been mostly effective limiting big-yardage games – they're yielding the third-fewest passing yards per contest (179.7) – but that's also allowed a league-high 65.7 percent completion rate along with 6.9 yards per attempt.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jack Plummer, ORL at HOU ($9,700); Luis Perez, STL vs. CLB ($7,500)

RUNNING BACKS

Jashuan Corbin, ORL at HOU ($8,600):

Corbin continues to be a mainstay in this space each week due to a combination of his highly reliable workload and the general fantasy state of the running back position in the UFL. With few players holding clear No. 1 roles and exhibiting as much versatility as Corbin, the former New York Giant is once again in play in Week 7 after logging another 15 touches in a Week 6 loss to the Stallions.

Corbin has scored double-digit DK points on three occasions this season, and he also has multiple receptions in every game thus far. He's also mustered 51 or more rushing yards on four occasions, and although he's hasn't scored since the opener, he should have a good chance of snapping that unwanted streak against a Gamblers defense surrendering the third-most rushing yards per game (106.3) and the second-most rush TDs (nine).

Snoop Conner, BHAM vs. DAL ($6,500):

Conner appeared to further cement his hold on the Stallions' lead-back role in Week 6, rushing 16 times for 61 yards and a touchdown while adding three receptions for 18 yards on his way to 16.9 DK points. That followed a Week 5 win over the Defenders where he netted 60 scrimmage yards and a rush TD on 13 total touches while generating 16.0 DK points, and both performances served as a reminder of the dual role Conner is capable of carrying out effectively when given the opportunity.

Conner now goes up against a Renegades defense that's allowed 3.9 yards per carry and 98.8 rushing yards per game. Dallas has also given up the third-most rushing touchdowns in the league (eight) and a co-league-high 40 rushing first downs, which gives Conner a particularly bright outlook if he sees a similar workload as in Week 6.

ALSO CONSIDER: John Lovett, CLB at STL ($6,100)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Jaydon Mickens, BHAM vs. DAL ($8,700):

Another NFL veteran on the Stallions roster that is making plays this spring is Mickens, who's now averaging 13.9 DK points after a second straight double-digit DK-point tally in Week 6 against the Storm. Mickens averaged 18.8 yards per grab on his four catches on his way to 11.5 DK points, and he also boasts totals of 17.3, 21.7 and 22.2 DK points this season while often serving as a strong downfield threat.

Mickens has shown very good chemistry with Thompson-Robinson in the latter's first two games as quarterback, which certainly bodes well for his chances of exploiting the aforementioned high completion rate the Renegades allow. Mickens is averaging just under 7.0 targets per contest and a solid 12.7 yards per reception, so if he sees his usual volume he should have plenty of opportunity to post a strong return on salary.

KJ Hamler, ORL at HOU ($7,700):

It's an all-NFL alum wide receiver section this week, and Hamler is one with the highest draft pedigree considering he was a second-round selection of the Broncos back in 2020. Injuries put Hamler's career at the highest level on hiatus, but he's healthy again and increasingly finding his way in the spring tier as one of Storm quarterback Jack Plummer's most trusted targets. The latest evidence of such came in Week 6, when Hamler produced a season-high 28.3 DK points on the strength of an 8-113-1 line on eight targets.

The Gamblers have had their share of trouble stopping the run as outlined in Corbin's entry. However, Houston has also surrendered the second-highest completion percentage (64.8) and third-most passing yards per game (203.5). The Gamblers are also giving up the second-highest average yards per attempt (7.3), so there are plenty of metrics that support the notion Hamler can keep his recent momentum going.

Tay Martin, CLB at STL ($7,500):

Martin picked up some valuable experience during the last four NFL seasons with multiple teams, and he's now carved out a role as Jalan McClendon's most reliable target at the UFL level. The OSU product just posted his first 100-yard game this season in Week 6 against the Gamblers, which led to a season-high 19.4 DK points and served as Martin's third tally of more than 15 DK points.

Martin has at least six targets in four of seven games, and at least six receptions in those contests as well. McClendon has been a steady option under center all season, and the Battlehawks, despite some strong overall metrics against the pass, have given up the third-most touchdown passes (nine). If Martin remains similarly involved, he'll have a chance to make some waves yet again.

ALSO CONSIDER: Tarik Black, LOU at DC ($5,900)

FLEX

Cornell Powell (WR) DC vs. LOU ($6,700)

Powell once plied his craft alongside Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, and he's been able to parlay the valuable experience into some solid success at the spring level for the last season-plus. The Clemson product, a 2021 fifth-round pick of the Chiefs, Powell generated a 29-418-7 line over nine games last season, and he's delivered 15.5 and 13.4 DK points, his two highest totals of the season, in the last three games.

The Kings have exhibited a certain degree of vulnerability against the pass as already outlined in Ta'amu's entry, and although Powell does have a fair degree of competition for targets, he's drawn between four and 13 targets in all but one game this season. He's also recorded at least three catches and more than 40 receiving yards in four of five contests, giving him a solid floor alongside his big-play upside.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jarveon Howard (RB), STL vs. CLB ($6,200)

TEAM DEFENSE

DC Defenders vs. Louisville Kings ($4,900): The Defenders have yet to let us down this season as a team defense suggestion, so we're going right back to the well in Week 7. DC's latest success came at the expense of the Renegades in Week 6, when they recorded 11.0 DK points in a 24-6 victory. Blake Williams' aggressive unit recorded 2.0 sacks and one interception, and they're now giving up the second-fewest points per game (17.5). The Defenders' defense also shares the league lead in interceptions (seven) with the Renegades and in sacks (18) with the Battlehawks. Given their aggressive nature and the matchup against a Kings team with uneven quarterback play and the fewest total yards per game (262.0), DC is right back in our sights this week despite carrying the highest salary of any unit this week.