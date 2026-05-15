The Kings' Tarik Black continued his ascent in Week 7 with two touchdown grabs, and he now gets another crack at that same Defenders defense.

We're set for another key late-season stretch in Week 8, one that kicks off Friday night with the Storm-Renegades battle. No teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, making Week 8 a very pivotal one for the league as a whole.

This season, DraftKings is once again offering a full array of cash games and tournaments based on UFL regular-season and postseason games. DraftKings' UFL DFS rosters largely mirror that of NFL contests, with a notable exception -- there is no TE-specific spot, but rather two WR/TE spots and two additional flex spots that can be filled with a running back, wide receiver, or tight end.

QUARTERBACKS

Jordan Ta'amu, DC at LOU ($10,800):

Ta'amu put together another strong performance in Week 7 despite an alarming home defeat, contributing 24.2 DK points on the strength of a season-high 353 yards and a pair of touchdown passes. The performance was Ta'amu's fourth straight of more than 21 points, and Saturday, he gets a second straight crack at the Kings defense.

As we'll detail in our Team Defense section, the Kings' has been on an upswing and has been especially proficient at taking the ball away recent. However, Louisville has still given up plenty of yardage, surrendering the third-most passing yards per game (217.3) and a UFL-high 12 touchdown passes. Given Ta'amu's rapport with his pass catchers and the depth of skill-position talent around him, he remains in play this week.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, BHAM vs. CLB ($10,400):

Thompson-Robinson had a bit of a downturn in Week 7, but the young signal-caller still delivered a solid performance for fantasy managers. Thompson-Robinson furnished 17.8 DK points thanks to a pair of touchdown passes, and even though he completed under 50.0 percent of his passes, his tally was a slight improvement on the 16.0 he posted in Week 6.

DTR should be in good position again this week because of the benefit of another week of working with his pass catchers in practice. The one-time draft pick of the Browns is facing an Aviators defense that's been good against the pass, but that's also given up eight TD passes and has tied for the fewest interceptions recorded (four).

ALSO CONSIDER: Jack Plummer, ORL at DAL ($9,400)

RUNNING BACKS

James Robinson, LOU vs. DC ($6,500):

Robinson has had a bit of an up-and-down season to this point, but he was back on the upswing in Week 7 with a 14.6 DK-point tally thanks to his 76 total yards and a rushing touchdown. Robinson had also 10.7 DK points in his Week 4 debut, and he appears to have a solid grasp on his role in the Kings' backfield.

The Defenders have tightened up some against the run as the season has unfolded, but DC is still surrendering the second-most yards per carry (4.7) and fourth-most rushing yards per contest (102.1). Robinson has at least 9.1 DK points in three of his first four games, and he should have a good chance to do some damage again versus the Defenders' front as long as the game remains competitive.

Snoop Conner, BHAM vs. CLB ($6,400):

Conner came through nicely for us as a Week 7 suggestion, and he's right back in play in Week 8 against an Aviators defense that's been the most vulnerable in the league when it comes to defending the run. Conner delivered 16.9 DK points while handling 19 total touches in a win over the Storm, turning those opportunities into 79 total yards and a rushing touchdown.

Columbus comes into Week 8 allowing a UFL-high 122.3 rushing yards per game and 4.9 yards per carry. The Aviators have also conceded a UFL-high 13 rushing touchdowns, while Conner has three rush TDs across his first five games and has added a solid 9-62-0 receiving tally. Conner has 10 or more carries in three games, and he's likely to remain the clear leader of the ground attack in Week 8.

ALSO CONSIDER: Ellis Merriweather, DAL vs. ORL ($8,000); Kylin James, STL vs. HOU ($5,700)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Jaydon Mickens, BHAM vs. CLB ($9,300):

Mickens has been one of the most valuable members of the Stallions' air attack all season, posting a 38-487-2 line across seven games. The veteran wideout, who's spent time with five different NFL teams, is averaging 15.1 DK points per contest, and he's now put together three straight double-digit DK-point tallies following the 22.2 DK points he produced in the Week 7 win over the Renegades.

As mentioned earlier in Thompson-Robinson's entry, the Aviators have been stingy against the pass in certain categories. Nevertheless, Mickens' role has been impressively steady, as he's logged at least five targets and as many as 11 in all but one game thus far. Given his quick chemistry with DTR and big-play upside, he's worthy of consideration if paying up at receiver.

Hakeem Butler, STL vs. HOU ($9,100):

Butler has once again been a key figure in the Battlehawks' air attack in 2026 despite playing with multiple quarterbacks. The veteran wideout has recorded four double-digit DK-point tallies over six games, leading to an average of 14.7 DK points per contest. Butler brought in only three of his eight targets in his first game with Luis Perez under center in Week 7, but he netted 77 yards on his trio of grabs.

Butler has logged at least seven targets in all but one of his six contests, so irrespective of whoever's been under center for St. Louis, the one-time Arizona Cardinal has been the subject of plenty of their attention. The Gamblers make for good targets, as Houston is surrendering a UFL-high 64.0 percent completion rate and a 9:4 TD:INT, along with the fourth-most passing yards per game (193.0).

Ty Scott, DC at LOU ($8,700):

Scott is part of a deep group of talented targets in DC, but the Missouri State product has stood out on multiple occasions this season and has plenty of downfield chops. Scott put together his second-most productive showing of the season in Week 7 against Kings, recording a 5-78-1 line on eight targets that netted 18.8 DK points. Scott had also rang up 23.4 DK points two games prior, providing a glimpse at his upside.

As mentioned in Ta'amu's entry, the Kings have turned over plenty of passers but also conceded an abundance of passing yardage in the process. Louisville has also yielded the second-highest passing yards per attempt (7.5), and Scott has averaged a robust 15.1 yards per catch. Considering his Week 7 success in this same matchup, Scott has proven capable of exploiting the Kings' weaknesses in preventing downfield plays.

ALSO CONSIDER: Tay Martin, CLB at BHAM ($7,500)

FLEX

Tarik Black (WR), LOU vs. DC ($6,300)

Black is fast becoming a prototypical UFL success story, making a name for himself after not getting much of an NFL opportunity despite playing big-time college football at Michigan and Texas. Black spent time with multiple NFL teams from 2021-25 while drawing just two regular-season targets in that span, but he's boosted his DK-point totals in three consecutive games and is now averaging 11.5 per contest.

Black is coming off his best game of the season, when he supplied 21.9 DK points with the help of a season-high seven targets and turned two of those catches into touchdowns. Black now has at least four receptions and five targets in three consecutive games, and his ability to pierce a Defenders' secondary that's now given up 10 touchdown passes could make him an excellent fantasy-point-per-dollar play again in Week 8.

ALSO CONSIDER: Elijhah Badger (WR), ORL at DAL ($7,300); John Lovett (RB), CLB at BHAM ($5,800)

TEAM DEFENSE

Louisville Kings vs. DC Defenders ($3,300): We were on the other side of this matchup last week with the Defenders defense, but DC's normally aggressive and productive unit surprisingly fell flat at home while allowing 30 points and 323 total yards. Meanwhile, the Kings produced 16 DK points against Ta'amu and his teammates by racking up 4.0 sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. That came just two games after Louisville delivered a season-high 22 DK points with a whopping four picks, 2.0 sacks and two defensive touchdowns against the Renegades, underscoring the ceiling the Kings' defense possesses. Louisville now shares the league lead with eight INTs, while their 16 sacks tie for second. The Defenders' offense certainly has plenty of upside, but given the upward trend the Kings' defense has been on and their success in this matchup last week, they're firmly in play at home as the second-lowest-priced unit of the slate.

ALSO CONSIDER: St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Houston Gamblers ($4,800)