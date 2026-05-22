We're teed up for an exciting four-game holiday weekend slate in the UFL, and with no team yet eliminated from the postseason, every game will carry plenty of significance. As customary, we have plenty of intriguing individual matchups at each position to explore from a DFS perspective.

This season, DraftKings is once again offering a full array of cash games and tournaments based on UFL regular-season and postseason games. DraftKings' UFL DFS rosters largely mirror that of NFL contests, with a notable exception -- there is no TE-specific spot, but rather two WR/TE spots and two additional flex spots that can be filled with a running back, wide receiver, or tight end.

QUARTERBACKS

Luis Perez, STL at HOU ($10,100):

Perez has had a largely successful first two games in St. Louis, recording 17.1 and 17.3 DK points while throwing a pair of touchdown passes and putting up 77 total pass attempts in that span. The Spring King appears to have quickly built rapport with his new group of pass catchers, and St. Louis' well-balanced offense is undoubtedly helping keep opposing defenses honest to Perez's benefit.

The opposing Gamblers make for good targets for a quarterback of Perez's experience, considering they've allowed the third-most passing yards per game (206.9), along with the third-highest average yards per attempt. Houston has also been one of the least-effective teams at rattling QBs – the Gamblers are tied for the second-fewest sacks (16) and have also recorded the second-fewest interceptions (six) – which serve to brighten Perez's prospects further.

Jack Plummer, ORL vs. DC ($9,700):

Plummer has seen his production fluctuate somewhat during his first professional stint as a starter, but he's averaging an impressive 18.6 DK points overall over his first eight games. Plummer has been well over 20 DK points in two of the last three games as well, including a season-high 28.5 against the Renegades in Week 8. Plummer put his dual-threat skills on display in that performance, posting 308 total scrimmage yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Plummer has scored at least 14 DK points in all but one game this season, and he's now facing a Defenders defense that is capable of disrupting quarterbacks but also tends to give up some big plays because of its aggressiveness. DC is tied for the second-most touchdown passes surrendered (11) and had a big hand in a less dynamic offense in that of the Kings scoring over 60 combined points over the last two games. Plummer can also supplement his production nicely on the ground, furthering his case.

ALSO CONSIDER: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, BHAM at CLB ($10,300)

RUNNING BACKS

James Robinson, LOU vs. DAL ($7,500):

Robinson continued his strong stretch run in Week 8, tallying 12.8 DK points while recording a rushing touchdown for the second consecutive game. The veteran running back has double-digit DK-point tallies in three of his five games to date, and he's recorded at least one catch in four of those contests. Sunday, Robinson gets a crack at a Renegades defense that he recorded a season-high 63 rushing yards against back in Week 4.

The Renegades have been relatively attackable on the ground, yielding 4.1 yards per carry and the second-most rushing touchdowns in the league (12). Dallas is giving up just under 100.0 rushing yards per game, and given Robinson's seemingly secure role, including in the red zone, and his supplemental opportunities as a receiver, he shapes up as a solid mid-salary play.

Xazavian Valladay, DC at ORL ($5,800):

Valladay broke out with a season-best 19.7 DK points in Week 8, parlaying his biggest opportunity as a runner to date – 13 carries – into 107 yards and a touchdown. Prior to that performance, Valladay had flashed in a couple of other games as a complementary option behind Deon Jackson and Abram Smith, posting 10.6 and 17 DK points in Weeks 2 and 4, respectively.

It's difficult to nail down exactly how the Defenders' ground attack's hierarchy will break down in Week 9, but given Valladay isn't just a one-week wonder and has plenty of explosiveness, it's logical to assume he'll maintain a serviceable workload, at minimum. The Storm has admittedly been more attackable through the air, but Valladay has utility in the passing game as well. Orlando is also giving up 4.0 yards per carry and 91.0 rushing yards per game, so there's potential for some success on the ground.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jarveon Howard, STL at HOU ($6,600)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Chris Rowland, ORL vs. DC ($8,900):

Rowland is a sure-handed and versatile wideout with plenty of spring league experience, and that's been evident on multiple times this season while working with the emerging Plummer as his quarterback. The Tennessee State product has a robust 41-367-3 line on 54 targets, and he's added seven carries for 55 yards. Rowland is averaging 13.0 DK points per game overall, and he's coming off having posted tallies of 14.6 and 18.1 DK points in two of his last three games.

Rowland's involvement in the passing game and chemistry with Plummer is essentially above question at this point, so the only question with respect to him being a worthwhile Week 9 option is whether he'll see sufficient volume. Considering the Defenders bring some offensive firepower to the table even with Jordan Ta'amu now sidelined for the rest of the season, it's likely the Storm does a fair amount of passing, a development that would help facilitate another DFS-friendly performance for Rowland against his old squad.

Isaiah Winstead, LOU vs. DAL ($7,900):

Winstead put together a solid 31-307-0 line on 47 targets over 10 games with the Renegades last season, and he's already eclipsed that yardage total in Louisville this season while recording seven fewer catches. The East Carolina product, who's also spent regular-season time with the 49ers and Jets, is averaging 11.6 DK points per game, and he's coming off having compiled 20.2 DK points against the Defenders in Week 8.

The Renegades have had their moments against the pass, but Dallas checks into Week 9 having surrendered a UFL-high 63.7 percent completion rate, along with 184.4 passing yards per game. They're also conceding 6.8 yards per pass attempt and are tied for the second-fewest sacks (16), so Winstead, who has at least five targets in all but one game and is now averaging 15.2 yards per grab, should have some opportunities to get downfield.

Steven McBride, STL at HOU ($5,900):

One of the keys to Perez's early success in St. Louis has been McBride, who's displayed quick chemistry with his new signal-caller. McBride, who posted one 1,000-yard campaign during his college days at Hawaii, has drawn 21 targets over Perez's first two games under center. While he's converted only 10 of those into receptions, those have netted 141 yards and a touchdown, along with 15.2 DK points per game.

As noted in Perez's entry, the Gamblers have some weaknesses defending the pass that a player of McBride's talent could certainly exploit. The rookie has seen less than four targets just once this season and has multiple receptions in every game, so he offers plenty of upside at a very modest salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Elijhah Badger, ORL vs. DC ($7,300)

FLEX

Ellis Merriweather (RB), DAL at LOU ($8,500)

Merriweather's opportunity and production have both had some volatility this season, but the Massachusetts product has shown some nice upside with totals of 23.8 and 24.1 DK points in Weeks 5 and 7, respectively. Merriweather also has posted respectable totals of 9.1 and 8.9 DK points within the last four contests, and he's had a sizable role in the passing game as well recently with 18 targets over that span while also recording four rushing TDs.

The Kings are an ideal target for the talented running back, considering their spotty work against the run this season. Louisville checks into Week 9 allowing a league-high 950 rushing yards and 118.8 rushing yards per game, and the Kings have yielded eight rushing touchdowns as well. They've also conceded a co-UFL-high 52 rushing first downs, while Merriweather brings plenty of power to break through tackles at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds. Given he also netted 88 total yards and two rushing touchdowns when he first saw the Kings in Week 5, Merriweather could prove a prudent use of the Flex spot.

ALSO CONSIDER: Lucky Jackson (WR), LOU vs. DAL ($7,700)

TEAM DEFENSE

Birmingham Stallions at Columbus Aviators ($4,300): The Stallions defense hasn't been anywhere as consistent as some of the team's recent units, but they're still averaging 8.1 DK points per game. Birmingham has three double-digit DK-point totals overall, including a season-high 24 against these same Aviators in the first game of the home-and-home series in Week 8. Birmingham is also third in the league with seven interceptions, and they've added five fumble recoveries and a pair of defensive touchdowns. They've also been productive on the road with 8.8 DK points per game in that split, and Columbus is averaging a UFL-low 154.6 passing yards per game and the second-fewest points per contest (19.1).