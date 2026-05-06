2026 Fantasy WNBA Sleepers, Breakouts and Busts to Target and Avoid

After a condensed offseason, the WNBA season begins Friday with an opening weekend that features all 15 teams in action. Fantasy managers taking part in drafts just before Opening Night can consult RotoWire's Fantasy WNBA Rankings and Fantasy WNBA Projections to help prepare, but there are also several players who are strong candidates to outperform expectations for the 2026 campaign.

2026 Fantasy WNBA Sleepers to Target in Drafts

Sleepers are defined as players who may have ample opportunities to outperform their ADP during the regular season. In some cases, they may be entering the season with injured teammates, or their team's starting lineup may still be in flux. Here are several players who fit the criteria:

Shakira Austin, C, Washington Mystics: Austin is regularly regarded as a sleeper in fantasy due to her stellar efficiency when available. She's dealt with injuries for most of her career, but she appeared in a career-high 38 regular-season games last year, averaging 12.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks in 23.0 minutes per game. The Mystics have a talented young frontcourt that includes 2025 first-rounder Kiki Iriafen and 2026 first-rounders Lauren Betts and Angela Dugalic, which could help take some of the load off Austin. Even if Austin doesn't see a massive spike in minutes in 2026, she's one of the most efficient per-minute players in the league and has plenty of upside if she can remain healthy.

Temi Fagbenle, F, Toronto Tempo: Players for expansion teams are among the most difficult projections due to uncertainty about how a new group of players will blend together. However, Fagbenle has established herself as a productive frontcourt option in recent years, most recently averaging 7.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 23.7 minutes per game across 39 regular-season appearances (38 starts) with Golden State last year. She'll be playing for a first-year franchise for a second consecutive season, and she's already proven to be capable of leading new clubs to success.

Best WNBA Breakout Candidates for 2026 Fantasy Basketball

Breakouts are players who are generally younger who have had some success in the past and may be ready to make the leap toward a new tier of fantasy production.

Dominique Malonga, F, Seattle Storm: Malonga is one of the league's most intriguing young players, as she showcased a versatile skill set overseas before being drafted by Seattle with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. She was brought along slowly during her rookie season, averaging 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game across 42 regular-season appearances, all of which came off the bench. However, the Storm will have a much different look in 2026, as Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins and Gabby Williams all departed during the offseason, while Ezi Magbegor is slated to miss the first several weeks of the season due to a foot injury. The Storm drafted another intriguing international player in Awa Fam this spring, but Malonga should still have ample opportunities to make an impact at the WNBA level in 2026.

Aneesah Morrow, F, Connecticut Sun: Morrow was a dominant college player at DePaul and LSU, and she showed promise during her rookie season with Connecticut in 2025. Across 41 regular-season appearances (23 starts), she averaged 7.7 points and 6.9 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game, a campaign that included eight double-doubles. Although the Sun acquired Brittney Griner and Aaliyah Edwards during the offseason, Tina Charles announced her retirement, and Morrow could be poised to step into a prominent role for the Sun during their sunset season in Connecticut.

Fantasy WNBA Busts to Avoid Based on Injury and Role Risk

Busts are players who carry risk heading into the season and may underperform compared to their projections. Especially in the WNBA, the term "bust" doesn't reflect a lack of talent in a player, but it instead reflects the potential for a lack of opportunities or injury concern heading into the season.

Arike Ogunbowale, G, Dallas Wings: Ogunbowale is a prime example of the term "bust" not reflecting a lack of talent, as the 2019 No. 5 overall pick is still one of the league's premier scoring threats. However, the Wings added another strong backcourt scoring option with the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft by selecting Paige Bueckers, and Ogunbowale averaged a career-low 15.5 points to go with 4.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 33.3 minutes per game across 29 regular-season starts. She missed the end of last season due to a knee injury and ended the 2026 campaign with an ankle injury, and it's not yet clear whether the issue will impact her availability to begin the regular season this year. The Wings also drafted another strong scoring threat with this year's No. 1 overall pick in Azzi Fudd, which could lead to slightly less volume for Ogunbowale once again.

Cameron Brink, F, Los Angeles Sparks: Like Malonga, Brink is one of the most intriguing young frontcourt options in the league and is capable of racking up blocks in bunches, which is especially valuable for fantasy purposes. After serving exclusively as a starter across her 15 regular-season appearances as a rookie in 2024, Brink missed the second half of the season due to a torn ACL that also kept her off the court for the start of the 2025 campaign. The Sparks exercised caution with her upon her return, as she averaged 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game across 19 regular-season outings, all of which came off the bench. The Sparks made several key acquisitions during the offseason, including bringing back Nneka Ogwumike while retaining Dearica Hamby. Azura Stevens and Rickea Jackson headed to Chicago this spring, but head coach Lynne Roberts still suggested ahead of the regular season that Brink could begin the year in a bench role, which could limit the 24-year-old's fantasy upside.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.