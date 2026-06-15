Explore the WNBA’s 50+ defining moments across 30 years, from iconic plays to cultural and business milestones shaping league history.

Throughout the WNBA's first 30 seasons, the league has showcased some of the best talent in the sport while featuring an empowered player base that has made a substantial impact through advocacy, business endeavors and influencing culture. In an effort to reflect upon and celebrate 30 years of the league, RotoWire has prepared a list of the WNBA greatest moments in league history.

This list features a diverse range of topics, both on and off the court, and we've put together a panel of RotoWire WNBA writers, as well as Sabreena Merchant of The Athletic and Fatima Johnson of The HYPE Magazine, two of the top voices in the WNBA media space, to rank the overall impact of these moments.

The panel scored the moments based on four equally weighted categories, which include:

Competitive Impact (which encompasses on-court influence)

Business Impact (including attendance, sponsorship and TV deals)

Cultural Impact (encompassing media, fashion, politics and social causes)

Labor/Structural Impact (highlighting impacts on the CBA, business model of the league and player empowerment).

The panel voted on RotoWire's list to highlight the most impactful moments that shaped the league into what it is today, and the results of the vote will be revealed in the weeks leading up to All-Star Weekend.

WNBA History Defining Moments

WNBA 30th Anniversary 30 Years of the W: The Defining Moments All 51 candidate moments from 1997–2026. Click any card to read the full story. Scroll right to explore all eras. 51 Moments 30 Years 6 Categories Jul 23 Top 10 Reveal Filter: All Competitive Commercial Cultural Labor Founding Structural All Eras Founding 1997–2002 Growth 2003–2012 Modern 2013–2021 New Era 2022–2026 Founding Competitive Commercial Cultural Labor Structural Showing 51 moments — scroll right to explore → Click any card to expand Founding Era

1997–2002 Growth Era

2003–2012 Modern Era

2013–2021 New Era

2022–2026 1997 Founding Swoopes Signs 1997 Founding Inaugural Season 1997 Competitive Cooper's First MVP 1998 Labor Players Association 1998 Structural ABL Folds 1999 Competitive Comets Four-Peat 2001 Competitive Sparks Back-to-Back 2002 Competitive Sue Bird Drafted #1 2002 Cultural Lisa Leslie Dunks 2003 Commercial ESPN Broadcast Deal 2003 Competitive Detroit Shock Upset 2003 Structural League Survives Contraction 2004 Competitive Taurasi Drafted #1 2005 Competitive Sacramento Win 2006 Structural Independent Ownership 2008 Competitive Parker's Historic Season 2008 Commercial 'Expect Great' Campaign 2009 Competitive Taurasi Wins MVP 2010 Structural League at 12 Teams 2010 Structural Detroit Shock Relocates 2011 Competitive Lynx Dynasty Begins 2012 Competitive Griner Drafted #1 2013 Cultural Griner Dunks in Debut 2013 Cultural Tina Thompson Retires 2015 Competitive Delle Donne MVP 2016 Cultural/L… BLM Shirts — Fines Reversed 2016 Competitive Sparks vs. Lynx — Game 5 2017 Labor CBA Opt-Out 2018 Commercial Take a Seat Campaign 2018 Competitive Stewart Finals MVP 2019 Cultural Maya Moore Steps Away 2019 Cultural Diggins-Smith Speaks Out 2020 Cultural/L… The Wubble 2020 Cultural Montgomery Opts Out 2020 Labor Landmark CBA Ratified 2021 Structural Montgomery Co-Owner 2021 Competitive Chicago Sky Win 2021 Cultural 25th Anniversary 2022 Cultural Griner Detained in Russia 2022 Structural Expansion Announced 2023 Competitive Aces Back-to-Back 2023 Labor First Charter Flights 2023 Commercial Stewart & Ionescu in NY 2024 Commercial Clark & Reese Drafted 2024 Commercial Fever Sellouts 2024 Commercial $2.2B Media Deal 2025 Competitive Aces vs. Liberty 2025 Labor CBA Opt-Out 2025 2025 Structural Valkyries Debut 2026 Structural Toronto & Portland 2026 Cultural 30th Season Tips Off × ← Previous Next →

The 51 Best WNBA Moments

Beginning with the WNBA's inaugural season in 1997, the panel voted on a list of 51 moments from across the league's 30-year history. The list featured on-court and off-court inflection points that helped steer the league through its founding, contraction, and most recently, a new era of expansion.

The WNBA features some of the top talent in the sport on a nightly basis, so there were plenty of basketball-related moments to consider when developing the list. These moments encompass individual feats and awards, as well as team-based accomplishments, including several dynasties.

The league's diverse set of players, coaches and personalities means that the impact of the WNBA couldn't simply be limited to basketball. In addition to the on-court moments, there were plenty of off-court inflection points to consider, spanning categories such as business, culture and labor. These have taken place throughout the league's lifespan, including a recent surge that features Caitlin Clark's endorsements and impact on league revenue, Angel Reese making waves in areas such as business and fashion, as well as the historic collective bargaining agreement that was struck ahead of the 2026 season that included substantial player salary increases and quality-of-life improvements.

The full list of moments that the panel voted on can be found below.

How to Follow the Series

In an effort to celebrate the league in the weeks between the Commissioner's Cup Championship and the All-Star game, the results of the panel vote will be revealed throughout July.

Moments 30-21 will be revealed July 1 , a day after the winner of the Commissioner's Cup is crowned.

, a day after the winner of the Commissioner's Cup is crowned. The second set of 10 moments will be revealed July 15 , a week before All-Star Weekend.

, a week before All-Star Weekend. The Top 10 moments -- accompanied by an interactive timeline -- will be published July 23, the day before All-Star Weekend.

In addition to the top overall moments, RotoWire will celebrate the history and accomplishments of each of the league's current franchises with a local-market series that will be published on a team-by-team basis weekly, beginning June 23.

Full 51 Candidate Moments Reference List

All 51 moments the panel is voting from.