Throughout the WNBA's first 30 seasons, the league has showcased some of the best talent in the sport while featuring an empowered player base that has made a substantial impact through advocacy, business endeavors and influencing culture. In an effort to reflect upon and celebrate 30 years of the league, RotoWire has prepared a list of the WNBA greatest moments in league history.
This list features a diverse range of topics, both on and off the court, and we've put together a panel of RotoWire WNBA writers, as well as Sabreena Merchant of The Athletic and Fatima Johnson of The HYPE Magazine, two of the top voices in the WNBA media space, to rank the overall impact of these moments.
The panel scored the moments based on four equally weighted categories, which include:
- Competitive Impact (which encompasses on-court influence)
- Business Impact (including attendance, sponsorship and TV deals)
- Cultural Impact (encompassing media, fashion, politics and social causes)
- Labor/Structural Impact (highlighting impacts on the CBA, business model of the league and player empowerment).
The panel voted on RotoWire's list to highlight the most impactful moments that shaped the league into what it is today, and the results of the vote will be revealed in the weeks leading up to All-Star Weekend.
WNBA History Defining Moments
The 51 Best WNBA Moments
Beginning with the WNBA's inaugural season in 1997, the panel voted on a list of 51 moments from across the league's 30-year history. The list featured on-court and off-court inflection points that helped steer the league through its founding, contraction, and most recently, a new era of expansion.
The WNBA features some of the top talent in the sport on a nightly basis, so there were plenty of basketball-related moments to consider when developing the list. These moments encompass individual feats and awards, as well as team-based accomplishments, including several dynasties.
The league's diverse set of players, coaches and personalities means that the impact of the WNBA couldn't simply be limited to basketball. In addition to the on-court moments, there were plenty of off-court inflection points to consider, spanning categories such as business, culture and labor. These have taken place throughout the league's lifespan, including a recent surge that features Caitlin Clark's endorsements and impact on league revenue, Angel Reese making waves in areas such as business and fashion, as well as the historic collective bargaining agreement that was struck ahead of the 2026 season that included substantial player salary increases and quality-of-life improvements.
The full list of moments that the panel voted on can be found below.
How to Follow the Series
In an effort to celebrate the league in the weeks between the Commissioner's Cup Championship and the All-Star game, the results of the panel vote will be revealed throughout July.
- Moments 30-21 will be revealed July 1, a day after the winner of the Commissioner's Cup is crowned.
- The second set of 10 moments will be revealed July 15, a week before All-Star Weekend.
- The Top 10 moments -- accompanied by an interactive timeline -- will be published July 23, the day before All-Star Weekend.
In addition to the top overall moments, RotoWire will celebrate the history and accomplishments of each of the league's current franchises with a local-market series that will be published on a team-by-team basis weekly, beginning June 23.
Full 51 Candidate Moments Reference List
All 51 moments the panel is voting from.
|#
|Moment
|Category
|1
|1997 Sheryl Swoopes Signs with the Houston Comets
|Founding
|2
|1997 WNBA Plays Its Inaugural Season
|Founding
|3
|1997 Cynthia Cooper Wins First of Four Finals MVPs
|Competitive
|4
|1998 Players Association Formally Established
|Labor
|5
|1998 ABL Folds; Talent Consolidation into the W
|Structural
|6
|1999–2000 Houston Comets Win Four Consecutive Titles
|Competitive
|7
|2001–2002 Los Angeles Sparks Win Back-to-Back Titles
|Competitive
|8
|2002 Sue Bird Drafted First Overall
|Competitive
|9
|2002 Lisa Leslie Records the League's First-Ever Dunk
|Cultural
|10
|2003 ABC/ESPN Broadcast Deal
|Business
|11
|2003 Detroit Shock Upset the LA Sparks Dynasty
|Competitive
|12
|2003 League Survives First Major Contraction Without Folding
|Structural
|13
|2004 Diana Taurasi Drafted First Overall
|Competitive
|14
|2005 Sacramento Monarchs Win the Title
|Competitive
|15
|2006 First Non-NBA-Owned Franchises Permitted
|Structural
|16
|2008 Candace Parker Drafted #1; Wins Rookie of Year and MVP
|Competitive
|17
|2008 WNBA Launches 'Expect Great' Campaign
|Business
|18
|2009 Diana Taurasi Wins First MVP
|Competitive
|19
|2010 WNBA Stabilizes at 12 Teams
|Structural
|20
|2010 The Detroit Shock Relocate to Tulsa
|Structural
|21
|2011–2017 Minnesota Lynx Appear in Six of Seven WNBA Finals
|Competitive
|22
|2012 Brittney Griner Drafted #1 Overall
|Competitive
|23
|2013 Brittney Griner Dunks in Her WNBA Debut
|Cultural
|24
|2013 Tina Thompson Retires as All-Time Leading Scorer
|Cultural
|25
|2015 Elena Delle Donne Wins MVP
|Competitive
|26
|2016 Players Wear #BlackLivesMatter Shirts; League Fines, Then Reverses
|Cultural/Labor
|27
|2016 LA Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx — Game 5 Finals
|Competitive
|28
|2017 WNBA Players Opt Out of CBA
|Labor
|29
|2018 'Take a Seat, Take a Stand' Partnership Launch
|Business
|30
|2018 Seattle Storm Win Title; Breanna Stewart Named Finals MVP
|Competitive
|31
|2019 Maya Moore Steps Away to Fight for Jonathan Irons
|Cultural
|32
|2019 Skylar Diggins-Smith Publicly Discusses Postpartum Depression
|Cultural
|33
|2020 The Wubble in Bradenton
|Cultural/Labor
|34
|2020 Renee Montgomery Opts Out of Season for Social Justice Work
|Cultural
|35
|2020 New CBA Ratified
|Labor
|36
|2021 Renee Montgomery Becomes Co-Owner of the Atlanta Dream
|Structural
|37
|2021 Chicago Sky Win First Championship
|Competitive
|38
|2021 25th Anniversary; Top 25 Players Named
|Cultural
|39
|2022 Brittney Griner Detained in Russia; League-Wide Advocacy Follows
|Cultural
|40
|2022 WNBA Announces Expansion Strategy
|Structural
|41
|2023 Las Vegas Aces Become First Repeat Champions Since the Sparks
|Competitive
|42
|2023 Charter Flights Approved for Select High-Friction Scenarios
|Labor
|43
|2023 Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu Unite in New York
|Business
|44
|2024 Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Drafted into the W
|Business
|45
|2024 Indiana Fever Sell Out Every Home Game
|Business
|46
|2024 $2.2 Billion Media Rights Deal Announced
|Business
|47
|2025 Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty Modern Dynasty Battle
|Competitive
|48
|2025 CBA Opt-Out Activated
|Labor
|49
|2025 Golden State Valkyries Prepare for Debut
|Structural
|50
|2026 Toronto and Portland Expansion Teams Advance
|Structural
|51
|2026 WNBA 30th Season Tips Off
|Cultural