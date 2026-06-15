WNBA 30th Anniversary: Defining Moments in League History

Explore the WNBA’s 50+ defining moments across 30 years, from iconic plays to cultural and business milestones shaping league history.
June 15, 2026
WNBA 30th Anniversary: Defining Moments in League History
June 15, 2026
30th Anniversary

Throughout the WNBA's first 30 seasons, the league has showcased some of the best talent in the sport while featuring an empowered player base that has made a substantial impact through advocacy, business endeavors and influencing culture. In an effort to reflect upon and celebrate 30 years of the league, RotoWire has prepared a list of the WNBA greatest moments in league history.

This list features a diverse range of topics, both on and off the court, and we've put together a panel of RotoWire WNBA writers, as well as Sabreena Merchant of The Athletic and Fatima Johnson of The HYPE Magazine, two of the top voices in the WNBA media space, to rank the overall impact of these moments.

The panel scored the moments based on four equally weighted categories, which include:

  • Competitive Impact (which encompasses on-court influence)
  • Business Impact (including attendance, sponsorship and TV deals)
  • Cultural Impact (encompassing media, fashion, politics and social causes)
  • Labor/Structural Impact (highlighting impacts on the CBA, business model of the league and player empowerment).

The panel voted on RotoWire's list to highlight the most impactful moments that shaped the league into what it is today, and the results of the vote will be revealed in the weeks leading up to All-Star Weekend.

WNBA History Defining Moments

WNBA 30th Anniversary
30 Years of the W: The Defining Moments
All 51 candidate moments from 1997–2026. Click any card to read the full story. Scroll right to explore all eras.
51
Moments
30
Years
6
Categories
Jul 23
Top 10 Reveal
Filter:
Founding
Competitive
Commercial
Cultural
Labor
Structural
Showing 51 moments — scroll right to explore → Click any card to expand
Founding Era
1997–2002
Growth Era
2003–2012
Modern Era
2013–2021
New Era
2022–2026
1997
Founding
Swoopes Signs
1997
Founding
Inaugural Season
1997
Competitive
Cooper's First MVP
1998
Labor
Players Association
1998
Structural
ABL Folds
1999
Competitive
Comets Four-Peat
2001
Competitive
Sparks Back-to-Back
2002
Competitive
Sue Bird Drafted #1
2002
Cultural
Lisa Leslie Dunks
2003
Commercial
ESPN Broadcast Deal
2003
Competitive
Detroit Shock Upset
2003
Structural
League Survives Contraction
2004
Competitive
Taurasi Drafted #1
2005
Competitive
Sacramento Win
2006
Structural
Independent Ownership
2008
Competitive
Parker's Historic Season
2008
Commercial
'Expect Great' Campaign
2009
Competitive
Taurasi Wins MVP
2010
Structural
League at 12 Teams
2010
Structural
Detroit Shock Relocates
2011
Competitive
Lynx Dynasty Begins
2012
Competitive
Griner Drafted #1
2013
Cultural
Griner Dunks in Debut
2013
Cultural
Tina Thompson Retires
2015
Competitive
Delle Donne MVP
2016
Cultural/L…
BLM Shirts — Fines Reversed
2016
Competitive
Sparks vs. Lynx — Game 5
2017
Labor
CBA Opt-Out
2018
Commercial
Take a Seat Campaign
2018
Competitive
Stewart Finals MVP
2019
Cultural
Maya Moore Steps Away
2019
Cultural
Diggins-Smith Speaks Out
2020
Cultural/L…
The Wubble
2020
Cultural
Montgomery Opts Out
2020
Labor
Landmark CBA Ratified
2021
Structural
Montgomery Co-Owner
2021
Competitive
Chicago Sky Win
2021
Cultural
25th Anniversary
2022
Cultural
Griner Detained in Russia
2022
Structural
Expansion Announced
2023
Competitive
Aces Back-to-Back
2023
Labor
First Charter Flights
2023
Commercial
Stewart & Ionescu in NY
2024
Commercial
Clark & Reese Drafted
2024
Commercial
Fever Sellouts
2024
Commercial
$2.2B Media Deal
2025
Competitive
Aces vs. Liberty
2025
Labor
CBA Opt-Out 2025
2025
Structural
Valkyries Debut
2026
Structural
Toronto & Portland
2026
Cultural
30th Season Tips Off
RotoWire WNBA 30th Anniversary — 51 Candidate Moments — Top 30 reveals July 23, 2026

The 51 Best WNBA Moments 

Beginning with the WNBA's inaugural season in 1997, the panel voted on a list of 51 moments from across the league's 30-year history. The list featured on-court and off-court inflection points that helped steer the league through its founding, contraction, and most recently, a new era of expansion.

The WNBA features some of the top talent in the sport on a nightly basis, so there were plenty of basketball-related moments to consider when developing the list. These moments encompass individual feats and awards, as well as team-based accomplishments, including several dynasties.

The league's diverse set of players, coaches and personalities means that the impact of the WNBA couldn't simply be limited to basketball. In addition to the on-court moments, there were plenty of off-court inflection points to consider, spanning categories such as business, culture and labor. These have taken place throughout the league's lifespan, including a recent surge that features Caitlin Clark's endorsements and impact on league revenue, Angel Reese making waves in areas such as business and fashion, as well as the historic collective bargaining agreement that was struck ahead of the 2026 season that included substantial player salary increases and quality-of-life improvements.

The full list of moments that the panel voted on can be found below.

How to Follow the Series 

In an effort to celebrate the league in the weeks between the Commissioner's Cup Championship and the All-Star game, the results of the panel vote will be revealed throughout July.

  • Moments 30-21 will be revealed July 1, a day after the winner of the Commissioner's Cup is crowned. 
  • The second set of 10 moments will be revealed July 15, a week before All-Star Weekend. 
  • The Top 10 moments -- accompanied by an interactive timeline -- will be published July 23, the day before All-Star Weekend.

In addition to the top overall moments, RotoWire will celebrate the history and accomplishments of each of the league's current franchises with a local-market series that will be published on a team-by-team basis weekly, beginning June 23.

Full 51 Candidate Moments Reference List

All 51 moments the panel is voting from.

#MomentCategory
11997  Sheryl Swoopes Signs with the Houston CometsFounding
21997  WNBA Plays Its Inaugural SeasonFounding
31997  Cynthia Cooper Wins First of Four Finals MVPsCompetitive
41998  Players Association Formally EstablishedLabor
51998  ABL Folds; Talent Consolidation into the WStructural
61999–2000  Houston Comets Win Four Consecutive TitlesCompetitive
72001–2002  Los Angeles Sparks Win Back-to-Back TitlesCompetitive
82002  Sue Bird Drafted First OverallCompetitive
92002  Lisa Leslie Records the League's First-Ever DunkCultural
102003  ABC/ESPN Broadcast DealBusiness
112003  Detroit Shock Upset the LA Sparks DynastyCompetitive
122003  League Survives First Major Contraction Without FoldingStructural
132004  Diana Taurasi Drafted First OverallCompetitive
142005  Sacramento Monarchs Win the TitleCompetitive
152006  First Non-NBA-Owned Franchises PermittedStructural
162008  Candace Parker Drafted #1; Wins Rookie of Year and MVPCompetitive
172008  WNBA Launches 'Expect Great' CampaignBusiness
182009  Diana Taurasi Wins First MVPCompetitive
192010  WNBA Stabilizes at 12 TeamsStructural
202010  The Detroit Shock Relocate to TulsaStructural
212011–2017  Minnesota Lynx Appear in Six of Seven WNBA FinalsCompetitive
222012  Brittney Griner Drafted #1 OverallCompetitive
232013  Brittney Griner Dunks in Her WNBA DebutCultural
242013  Tina Thompson Retires as All-Time Leading ScorerCultural
252015  Elena Delle Donne Wins MVPCompetitive
262016  Players Wear #BlackLivesMatter Shirts; League Fines, Then ReversesCultural/Labor
272016  LA Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx — Game 5 FinalsCompetitive
282017  WNBA Players Opt Out of CBALabor
292018  'Take a Seat, Take a Stand' Partnership LaunchBusiness
302018  Seattle Storm Win Title; Breanna Stewart Named Finals MVPCompetitive
312019  Maya Moore Steps Away to Fight for Jonathan IronsCultural
322019  Skylar Diggins-Smith Publicly Discusses Postpartum DepressionCultural
332020  The Wubble in BradentonCultural/Labor
342020  Renee Montgomery Opts Out of Season for Social Justice WorkCultural
352020  New CBA RatifiedLabor
362021  Renee Montgomery Becomes Co-Owner of the Atlanta DreamStructural
372021  Chicago Sky Win First ChampionshipCompetitive
382021  25th Anniversary; Top 25 Players NamedCultural
392022  Brittney Griner Detained in Russia; League-Wide Advocacy FollowsCultural
402022  WNBA Announces Expansion StrategyStructural
412023  Las Vegas Aces Become First Repeat Champions Since the SparksCompetitive
422023  Charter Flights Approved for Select High-Friction ScenariosLabor
432023  Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu Unite in New YorkBusiness
442024  Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Drafted into the WBusiness
452024  Indiana Fever Sell Out Every Home GameBusiness
462024  $2.2 Billion Media Rights Deal AnnouncedBusiness
472025  Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty Modern Dynasty BattleCompetitive
482025  CBA Opt-Out ActivatedLabor
492025  Golden State Valkyries Prepare for DebutStructural
502026  Toronto and Portland Expansion Teams AdvanceStructural
512026  WNBA 30th Season Tips OffCultural

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Jason Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019. In 2023, he was named the FSWA Player Notes Writer of the Year. In addition to RotoWire, Jason writes for the Sports Broadcast Journal. In 2024, he was dubbed "The Polish Parlay" for his WNBA hot betting streak.
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