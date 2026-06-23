Build your all-time WNBA team with this interactive draft tool -- spin eras, pick legends, and share your roster to spark the ultimate debate.

The WNBA turns 30 this year, and the league's history is a roster argument waiting to happen. Do you take Cynthia Cooper, the original championship machine, or build around Breanna Stewart and the modern era's most complete player? Does Caitlin Clark's historic rookie season already punch her into the all-time conversation? Is there any world where you pass on Diana Taurasi?

The WNBA's first season tipped off in 1997 with eight teams, a handful of superstars, and the kind of compressed schedule that made every game feel like a playoff game. Twenty-eight seasons later, the league looks completely different -- expanded rosters, expanded franchises, a generation of players who grew up watching the women they're now playing alongside -- but the debates feel the same.

Who's the best to ever do it? Who gets left off the list? Every era produced a player who would dominate any era.

We ranked every WNBA draft class from 1997 through 2025 by career stats and surfaced the top five players from each year -- 140 players across 28 classes, all of them legitimately worth arguing about. The spin tool below hands you a random draft year each round. You pick one of those five and do it again. Twelve rounds. Twelve players. No two rosters will ever be the same.

HOW IT WORKS

SPIN RULES 1. Hit spin and the wheel randomly lands on a WNBA draft year — anywhere from 1997 to 2025. The top 5 players from that year's class are revealed for you to choose from. 2. Pick one player per spin — 12 rounds total. You get 3 skips to respin if you don't like the year you land on. Use them wisely. 3. The tool limits you to three players from any one franchise. If a team is full, those players will be grayed out for that round. 4. Each pool shows the 5 best players from that draft class, ranked by career stats (points, rebounds, and assists). They're displayed in shuffled order — no hints about who ranked where. You'll have to read the numbers and decide. 5. When your roster is full, share it. Every great team deserves a debate.

The player pool covers 28 WNBA draft years from 1997 through 2025 -- five elite players per class, 140 total. Every name in the pool earned their spot on stats.

The founding era (1997–2005) holds the players who built the league from scratch: Chamique Holdsclaw, Lauren Jackson, Tamika Catchings, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi.

The dynasty era (2006–2014) brought four consecutive Minnesota Lynx titles and the players who redefined the ceiling -- Maya Moore, Sylvia Fowles, Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne.

The modern era (2015–present) has its own argument-starters: Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, Napheesa Collier, and the 2024 class that produced the biggest ratings surge in league history. Any of them could end up in your lap. Or none of them. That's the spin.

Stats shown for each player -- points, rebounds, and assists per game -- reflect their full WNBA career averages, giving you a complete picture of what each player brought across their time in the league, not just a peak season.

30 Years of the WNBA · Interactive Spin Your All-Time WNBA Team Spin to land on a draft year · Pick from the top 5 players · 12 rounds · 3 skips Round 1 of 12 Skips: — Spin the wheel Skip 3 left Top 5 players from this draft class — pick one 🏆 Your all-time WNBA team is complete! Your Roster 0/12 1 1 Spinning... 2 2 Open slot 3 3 Open slot 4 4 Open slot 5 5 Open slot 6 6 Open slot 7 7 Open slot 8 8 Open slot 9 9 Open slot 10 10 Open slot 11 11 Open slot 12 12 Open slot Share my team Reset ⭐ My all-time WNBA team × Preview Share to Post on X Share on Facebook Copy text Send as text

THE CONVERSATION

The spin changes everything. You might land on 2004 and face a choice between Diana Taurasi and Lindsay Whalen -- and then never see 2011, meaning Maya Moore never comes up. Someone else spins 2013 twice and has to pick between Elena Delle Donne, Brittney Griner, and Skylar Diggins knowing they can only take one. No two games produce the same dilemma.

The three skips are where strategy lives. Do you burn one because you landed on 2003 and the class is thin? Or save it for a situation where you've already maxed out a franchise and need to avoid another year full of the same team? Spin 2024 with no skips left and you're picking between Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Kamilla Cardoso knowing that's your only shot at the modern era's most talked-about class.

That's the whole point. The WNBA's 30-year history is one long argument about greatness, and the spin puts chance at the center of it. Twelve picks. Whatever years the wheel gives you. Make the most of it, share it, and prepare to defend it.

Methodology

The top 5 players for each draft year were selected using a composite career stat score (points + 0.6 x rebounds + 0.8 x assists per game), with a minimum of 20 career games played. Only players drafted between 1997 and 2025 are included. Stats reflect full WNBA career averages. The five players per class are displayed in shuffled order each spin. The franchise cap of three players per team is enforced by the tool.