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Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, May 12

Odyssey Sims Over 9.5 Points (-120)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Sims finished second on the team in shot attempts during the Wings' season-opening win over the Fever, and even if she doesn't score 20 points on elite efficiency (8-11 FG) again, I still expect the veteran to be a big part of the offense Tuesday. On Saturday, rookie No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd played only 18 minutes and took two shots compared to Sims' 26 minutes and 11 shots. I think it'll take some time for those roles to flip.

Angel Reese Under 14.5 points (-130)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:15 p.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: I invested in Angel Reese's season-long prop to average under 14.5 points per game, and I'll be doubling down on that regularly throughout the season. My logic: in Chicago last year, she was the top option on offense, leading the team in minutes and field-goal attempts, yet she averaged only 14.7 points. The previous season, when she was the third option behind Chennedy Carter and Marina Mabrey much of the season, she averaged 13.1 points.

Now in Atlanta, Angel will consistently be the third option behind Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard, while Naz Hillmon, Jordin Canada and Brionna Jones (when healthy) will regularly take turns carrying a bigger offensive load than Reese. This roster is much more talented offensively than those Chicago teams.

Don't let her celebrity status fool you into thinking she'll be an All-Star-level scorer. Reese showed in the season opener that she will make her impact by crashing the boards and playing strong defense.

Odyssey Sims Over 9.5 Points (-120)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:15 p.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: It seems like the books never catch up to just how productive Sims can be. Late last season, she was my go-to prop bet as she averaged 14.1 points per game during Indiana's playoff run, even leading the team in scoring twice against Las Vegas. Her prop line regularly stayed around the 9.5 to 12.5 mark during that stretch.

It makes sense that expectations would start low when you consider that she hasn't had a stable starting position with a single team since 2019. And after she changed teams again this offseason, I didn't know what to expect from her.

Then, in the season opener, she started and dropped 20 on Indiana. As long as she's a starter, I'll be comfortable betting on her to post double-digit points and would consider alternate lines like over 11.5 (+158) tonight.

Carla Leite Over 14.5 Points

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:45 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Leite scored 18 points in her Fire debut, but she struggled from the field, going 3-for-11. She did most of her work at the free-throw line, drawing 12 trips. I expect Leite to remain ultra-aggressive against the Liberty, who are starting Marine Johannes and Pauline Astier in the backcourt as they deal with multiple key absences to start the season.