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Fantasy WNBA Week 10: Top Risers and Fallers

With the All-Star break fast approaching, time is running out to make a push for the fantasy playoffs. Below, I'll highlight a few viable waiver-wire pickups, along with some players whose fantasy stock is trending downward.

Top Fantasy WNBA Risers for Week 10

Laura Juskaite, Toronto Tempo

Juskaite got the starting nod in Friday's loss to Dallas while Nyara Sabally was out with a knee injury, but despite Sabally's return to action in Sunday's win over New York, Juskaite remained in the starting five. Juskaite rostered in only 18.6 percent of leagues and has posted 38 and 33 fantasy points in her last two appearances. Juskaite has finished with at least 19 fantasy points in three of her last four outings, averaging 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 combined steals-plus-blocks and 2.0 assists in 27.3 minutes per tilt during that span.

Julie Allemand, Toronto Tempo

Allemand is rostered in only 19.2 percent of leagues but continues to dish out several dimes a night while offering significant fantasy value. The 30-year-old guard has recorded at least seven assists in five consecutive games, dropping between 19 and 44 fantasy points while averaging 8.0 points, 9.8 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks in 34.6 minutes per contest over that stretch.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Connecticut Sun

Nelson-Ododa has made this list before, though she's still rostered in just 31.3 percent of leagues. The 25-year-old center has contributed 20-plus fantasy points in seven consecutive matchups, during which she has averaged 11.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.7 combined steals-plus-blocks and 2.3 assists across 25.4 minutes per game. Additionally, Brittney Griner is dealing with a left quadriceps strain and was ruled out a day in advance of Connecticut's last outing, which doesn't bode well for her status ahead of Tuesday's meeting with Portland.

Key Fantasy WNBA Fallers to Avoid This Week

Awak Kuier, Dallas Wings

Although she's been a mainstay in the starting five since mid-June, Kuier's playing time has dipped of late. The 24-year-old has totaled 19 minutes over her last two appearances, combining for 12 fantasy points. She's produced 10 or fewer fantasy points in four of her last six appearances, during which she has averaged 5.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 16.3 minutes per game.

Michaela Onyenwere, Washington Mystics

Aside from a 50-fantasy-point explosion in the June 28 quadruple-overtime win over Portland, Onyenwere has struggled to produce recently. She has recorded 10 or fewer fantasy points in six of her last seven outings. During that span, the 26-year-old forward has averaged 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28.4 minutes per tilt. She's totaled just two points, five rebounds, three assists and one block over her last two appearances.

Cotie McMahon, Washington Mystics

McMahon started two consecutive contests while Sonia Citron was sidelined by knee soreness July 2 and 6, posting 16 and 17 fantasy points, respectively, in those outings. However, Citron returned to action in Sunday's win over Seattle, pushing McMahon to the bench. McMahon has finished with single-digit fantasy points in each of her last three appearances off the bench, averaging 4.3 points, 2.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds across 19.7 minutes per tilt in those games.

Fantasy WNBA Player to Watch in Week 10

Li Yueru, Dallas Wings

Yueru is fresh off a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Awak Kuier played just eight minutes in Sunday's win over the Sky. Yueru hasn't had a consistent role this season, but Kuier's playing time has been trending downward, and Alanna Smith is dealing with a lower-leg injury, making Yueru worth keeping an eye on.

Those looking for up-to-the-minute fantasy WNBA news can check out RotoWire's WNBA Injury Report and WNBA Lineups. RotoWire also features Top WNBA Picks and Player Props on a daily basis to help find the best betting lines for each night's slate.