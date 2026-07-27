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Fantasy WNBA Week 11: Top Risers and Fallers

Following the All-Star break, the WNBA returns to action with a five-game slate Tuesday. With the fantasy playoffs approaching, every move carries added weight. In this article, I'll highlight some of my favorite waiver-wire pickups for the week, as well as a few players to avoid.

Top Fantasy WNBA Risers for Week 11

Megan DiLeo, Portland Fire

DiLeo recently missed two consecutive games due to personal reasons before returning for Wednesday's loss to Dallas, during which she dropped 21 points in 25 minutes. The 29-year-old center has been a mainstay in the starting five since May 30 and has posted at least 22 fantasy points in seven of her last eight outings, averaging 15.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.3 minutes per tilt during that span. DiLeo is still rostered in only 31 percent of leagues, and with the Fire playing three games this week, she's a strong streaming option.

Sydney Taylor, Chicago Sky

Taylor erupted for 31 points in Chicago's final game before the All-Star break but is still rostered in just 27 percent of leagues. The rookie guard has notched between 20 and 43 fantasy points in seven consecutive games, averaging 19.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 49.0 percent from the field in 25.0 minutes per showing over that stretch.

Diamond Miller, Connecticut Sun

Miller has been a regular in the first unit this season and has been a steady source of respectable production of late. The 25-year-old forward has finished with at least 18 fantasy points in five of her last six games, during which she has averaged 11.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 combined steals-plus-blocks in 26.3 minutes per tilt. Miller is rostered in just 4.3 percent of leagues and is a viable streaming option with the Sun playing three games this week.

Key Fantasy WNBA Fallers to Avoid This Week

Nia Coffey, Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier made her season debut in Wednesday's win over Seattle, pushing Coffey to the second unit. The 31-year-old Coffey supplied 13 fantasy points in 16 minutes Wednesday and has closed with fewer than 15 in three consecutive contests, during which she has averaged 6.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 21.3 minutes per game.

Dorka Juhasz, Minnesota Lynx

Another player whose fantasy relevance should take a hit with Collier back in the lineup is Juhasz. The 26-year-old forward logged only 16 minutes with Collier in the mix, and Juhasz has now generated more than 13 fantasy points in just two of her six regular-season appearances. She's averaging 5.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 blocks in 19.5 minutes per outing this season.

Tiffany Hayes, Golden State Valkyries

Following a five-game stretch in which Hayes averaged 17.8 minutes per game, she logged just 10 minutes in Golden State's final game before the All-Star break. The veteran guard has closed with fewer than 15 fantasy points in four of her last five appearances, averaging 6.2 points and 2.6 assists in 16.0 minutes per contest during that time.

Fantasy WNBA Player to Watch in Week 11

Kiki Rice, Toronto Tempo

Rice hasn't played since June 3 due to a Grade 3 left ankle sprain, though she was a full participant in Sunday's practice and could be nearing a return to game action. Even if the rookie guard requires additional time to ramp up toward a full workload, Brittney Sykes (foot) is still without a timetable to return, so Rice figures to step back into a sizable role when she's ready. In 10 regular-season appearances (seven starts), the 22-year-old has averaged 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals across 26.7 minutes per tilt.

Those looking for up-to-the-minute fantasy WNBA news can check out RotoWire's WNBA Injury Report and WNBA Lineups. RotoWire also features Top WNBA Picks and Player Props on a daily basis to help find the best betting lines for each night's slate.