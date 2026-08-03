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Fantasy WNBA Week 12: Top Risers and Fallers

We're entering Week 12, but there are still plenty of viable options sitting on the waiver wire in most leagues. Below, I'll highlight my favorite pickups, as well as a few players who should be avoided this week.

Top Fantasy WNBA Risers for Week 12

Kiki Rice, Toronto Tempo

With Marina Mabrey (neck) sidelined for Sunday's loss to Golden State, Rice returned to the starting lineup. While it was just her third outing following a 16-game absence due to a Grade 3 left ankle sprain, the rookie guard still logged 27 minutes, posting 16 points and 26 fantasy points. She's rostered in just 23.4 percent of leagues and is a solid waiver-wire addition, even if Mabrey returns to action soon.

Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago Sky

Vandersloot continues to hover around the 20-minute mark but has been a valuable source of production thanks in part to her playmaking ability. The veteran guard has recorded between 19 and 29 fantasy points in five of her last six appearances, averaging 9.2 points, 4.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 20.2 minutes per showing during that span. Vandersloot is rostered in 22.7 percent of leagues.

Erica Wheeler, Los Angeles Sparks

Kelsey Plum (lower leg) was traded to Phoenix on Sunday, so Wheeler is a strong candidate for increased usage the remainder of the season. The veteran guard has supplied at least 20 fantasy points in eight of her last nine outings, during which she has averaged 12.7 points, 6.6 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 29.7 minutes per game. She's rostered in 26.3 percent of leagues.

Key Fantasy WNBA Fallers to Avoid This Week

Gabriela Jaquez, Chicago Sky

Jaquez had already lost playing time when Courtney Vandersloot returned to action, and the former has totaled just 17 minutes over the last two games with DiJonai Carrington back in the lineup. Jaquez has finished with 12 or fewer fantasy points in four consecutive games, averaging 3.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 13.0 minutes per tilt over that stretch.

Awak Kuier, Dallas Wings

Kuier enjoyed an extended stay in the starting lineup but moved to the bench for Sunday's win over Connecticut, when she logged eight minutes. The 24-year-old center has seen inconsistent playing time of late and has generated 12 or fewer fantasy points in six of her last seven outings, during which she has averaged 4.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 12.1 minutes per showing.

Natasha Mack, Phoenix Mercury

Mack's playing time has been trending in the wrong direction since she returned from an extended absence due to a left foot injury. Following her stint on the inactive list, the 28-year-old has come off the bench in each of her last four games, and she logged just 12 minutes in her last time out. Over that four-game stretch, she has averaged 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 16.3 minutes per outing.

Fantasy WNBA Player to Watch in Week 12

Han Xu, New York Liberty

Han is coming off a 17-point performance in Saturday's win over the Mercury and has notched 25-plus fantasy points in two of her last three appearances. If Han continues to perform well and play meaningful minutes, she could be a viable waiver-wire pickup. She's averaged 11.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.4 combined steals-plus-blocks across 19.3 minutes per game in that three-game span.

Those looking for up-to-the-minute fantasy WNBA news can check out RotoWire's WNBA Injury Report and WNBA Lineups. RotoWire also features Top WNBA Picks and Player Props on a daily basis to help find the best betting lines for each night's slate.