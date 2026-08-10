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Fantasy WNBA Week 13: Top Risers and Fallers

Whether you're fighting to keep your season alive or looking to prove a point in the consolation bracket, there are still plenty of viable additions on the waiver wire. In this article, I'll highlight some of the best streaming options for the week, as well as players who can be left on the wire.

Top Fantasy WNBA Risers for Week 13

Julie Allemand, Toronto Tempo

Allemand continues to shine as a facilitator for the Tempo, as she has dished out at least six dimes in five consecutive contests. During that span, the 30-year-old guard has averaged 7.8 points, 7.8 assists, 2.4 combined steals-plus-blocks and 2.2 rebounds in 30.2 minutes per tilt. She's supplied 25 or more fantasy points in four of those five games and is rostered in 20.9 percent of leagues.

Laura Juskaite, Toronto Tempo

Juskaite has been a mainstay in the starting lineup since July 10 and has been on a roll recently. The 29-year-old forward has notched between 20 and 33 fantasy points in each of her last five games, during which she has averaged 15.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 combined steals-plus-blocks in 30.0 minutes per contest. She's rostered in 19.9 percent of leagues.

Jade Melbourne, Seattle Storm

Melbourne is fresh off scoring 23 points in Saturday's loss to Portland and has finished with at least 23 fantasy points in three of her last four games, averaging 12.5 points, 5.5 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 27.0 minutes per showing during that time. The 23-year-old guard could also see increased usage if Flau'jae Johnson (ankle) needs to miss time. Melbourne is rostered in just 13.4 percent of leagues, and it also bodes well for her fantasy relevance that the Storm have three games this week.

Key Fantasy WNBA Fallers to Avoid This Week

Nia Coffey, Minnesota Lynx

Despite logging single-digit fantasy points in five of her last six games, Coffey is still rostered in 30.2 percent of leagues. The 31-year-old forward has logged fewer than 16 minutes in all six of those appearances, during which she has averaged 2.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per tilt. With Napheesa Collier back in action, Coffey can safely be left on the waiver wire.

Sophie Cunningham, Indiana Fever

Cunningham is rostered in 26.8 percent of leagues but has contributed single-digit fantasy points in three straight games. The 29-year-old forward continues to play a meaningful role off Indiana's bench, but she's averaged just 2.7 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 28.6 percent from the field in 22.7 minutes per showing over her last three appearances.

Saniya Rivers, Connecticut Sun

Rivers has logged 17 minutes in back-to-back games, totaling just 16 fantasy points across those two outings. The second-year guard has recorded single-digit fantasy points in six of her last 12 appearances, averaging 5.3 points, 2.4 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 17.4 minutes per tilt over that stretch.

Fantasy WNBA Player to Watch in Week 13

Jordan Harrison, Portland Fire

Harrison was upgraded to a standard deal Sunday after dropping 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 28 minutes in Saturday's win over Seattle. Carla Leite exited that contest with a left knee sprain after just four minutes, and if she's forced to miss additional time, Harrison would likely continue to see a significant uptick in playing time. The rookie guard has tallied 18 and 29 fantasy points in her last two appearances.

Those looking for up-to-the-minute fantasy WNBA news can check out RotoWire's WNBA Injury Report and WNBA Lineups. RotoWire also features Top WNBA Picks and Player Props on a daily basis to help find the best betting lines for each night's slate.