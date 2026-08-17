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Fantasy WNBA Week 14: Top Risers and Fallers

The fantasy season is winding down, and whether you're still in the running or not, there are viable streaming options available to help you power through the week. Below, I'll highlight some of my favorite waiver-wire additions while also offering a few names to avoid.

Top Fantasy WNBA Risers for Week 14

Kiah Stokes, Golden State Valkyries

Stokes is set to return from a one-game absence due to a concussion, and she'll have plenty of opportunities to produce in Week 14, as the Valkyries have three games. The veteran center has recorded at least 20 fantasy points in three of her last four outings, averaging 6.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 2.0 assists across 26.3 minutes per contest during that span. She's rostered in 11.3 percent of leagues.

Diamond Miller, Connecticut Sun

Brittney Griner (knee) and Aaliyah Edwards (ankle) are both dealing with injuries, but either way, Miller should continue playing an important role. The 25-year-old forward has finished with 18-plus fantasy points in five of her six outings since the All-Star break, during which she has averaged 11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 combined steals-plus-blocks in 24.2 minutes per tilt. She's rostered in only 6.3 percent of leagues, and the Sun have three games this week.

Leila Lacan, Connecticut Sun

Lacan hasn't been at her best of late, though she's still finished with at least 18 fantasy points in six of her last seven games. Over that stretch, she has averaged 9.0 points, 4.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 combined steals-plus-blocks across 26.4 minutes per showing. The second-year floor general is rostered in 25.5 percent of leagues.

Key Fantasy WNBA Fallers to Avoid This Week

Maddy Siegrist, Dallas Wings

Jessica Shepard (ankle) is likely to return to action Monday, and Alanna Smith and Awak Kuier have been playing well recently, so Siegrist could see a dip in playing time moving forward. The 26-year-old forward has tallied 11 or fewer fantasy points in four of her last six games, during which she has averaged 5.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 12.2 minutes per outing.

Michaela Onyenwere, Washington Mystics

Onyenwere has been an inconsistent contributor of late, supplying single-digit fantasy points in three of her last five appearances. The 27-year-old forward has shot just 28.6 percent from the field over that period, during which she has averaged 4.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.6 steals across 21.8 minutes per contest.

Monique Billings, Indiana Fever

With Makayla Timpson finding her groove in the starting lineup, Billings has come off the bench in four consecutive games. The veteran forward has closed with single-digit fantasy points in two of those four outings, averaging 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.8 assists across 14.8 minutes per contest in that stretch.

Fantasy WNBA Player to Watch in Week 14

Madina Okot, Atlanta Dream

Brionna Jones (leg) is without a timetable for a return, so Okot is worth keeping an eye on. The rookie center dropped 22 fantasy points across 18 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Fever. She's averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in games when she's logged at least 16 minutes.

Those looking for up-to-the-minute fantasy WNBA news can check out RotoWire's WNBA Injury Report and WNBA Lineups. RotoWire also features Top WNBA Picks and Player Props on a daily basis to help find the best betting lines for each night's slate.