Fantasy WNBA Week 2: Top Risers and Fallers

The WNBA regular season is underway, and there are plenty of intriguing fantasy options available in the majority of leagues. Below, I'll highlight some players who deserve a look, as well as those who may be worth dropping or at least monitoring closely.

Top Fantasy WNBA Risers for Week 2

Nyara Sabally, Toronto Tempo

Sabally is rostered in just 37.8 percent of leagues, though that number has rapidly increased to begin the regular season. The 26-year-old forward has carved out a significant role while making an impact on both ends of the floor. Through four games, she has averaged 9.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks while shooting 50.0 percent from the field in 24.8 minutes per showing. It's also worth noting that the Tempo have three games this week.

Jovana Nogic, Phoenix Mercury

Nogic is rostered in only 25.5 percent of leagues after an impressive Week 1. The undrafted rookie started three of her first four regular-season appearances, supplying between 22 and 36 ESPN fantasy points as a member of the starting lineup. She's averaging 16.0 points, 1.8 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 65.0 percent from deep across 24.3 minutes per game to begin the regular season. Although Monique Akoa Makani is expected to return from her overseas commitment in the near future, Nogic remains an intriguing fantasy option.

Cotie McMahon, Washington Mystics

Rostered in 8.7 percent of leagues, McMahon's stock is growing following her WNBA regular-season debut in Friday's overtime win over the Fever. The rookie first-rounder started and produced 22 fantasy points, notching 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes. There's no need to run to the waiver wire immediately, but the 22-year-old forward appears set for a significant role, especially with Michaela Onyenwere (knee) sidelined.

Key Fantasy WNBA Fallers to Avoid This Week

Jewell Loyd, Las Vegas Aces

Following a lackluster 2025 campaign in which Loyd lost her starting job, the veteran guard has struggled to start the 2026 season. Across five regular-season games, Loyd has yet to finish with more than 19 fantasy points despite averaging 26.8 minutes per showing. Chennedy Carter has been excellent off the bench thus far, and Dana Evans' (leg) eventual return could eat into Loyd's playing time. It's also worth noting that the Aces play only once in Week 2, which comes Saturday versus the Sparks.

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, Las Vegas Aces

Parker-Tyus is rostered in 26.2 percent of leagues but has contributed double-digit fantasy points just once this season, when the Aces beat the Sun by 29 points Wednesday. The veteran forward logged just nine minutes in Sunday's win over Atlanta and certainly isn't a must-roster player given the Aces' depth.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, New York Liberty

Laney-Hamilton played only 17 minutes in Thursday's win over Portland, dropping 16 fantasy points. While she's been efficient from the field, the veteran guard has yet to surpass 18 fantasy points. With Satou Sabally (cyst), Sabrina Ionescu (foot) and Leonie Fiebich (overseas commitment) all still sidelined, Laney-Hamilton's playing time figures to dip once one or more of those players returns. The Liberty play twice in Week 2, with the first game of the week coming Thursday against Golden State.

Fantasy WNBA Player to Watch in Week 2

Hailey Van Lith, Connecticut Sun

Van Lith drew her first career start in Friday's loss to the Aces, dropping 25 fantasy points in 22 minutes. She has yet to finish with fewer than 17 fantasy points through four regular-season games and could see meaningful playing time on a consistent basis moving forward. However, Leila Lacan (overseas commitment) is presumably nearing a return to WNBA action, so Van Lith's role will be worth monitoring.

Those looking for up-to-the-minute fantasy WNBA news can check out RotoWire's WNBA Injury Report and WNBA Lineups. RotoWire also features Top WNBA Picks and Player Props on a daily basis to help find the best betting lines for each night's slate.