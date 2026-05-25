Fantasy WNBA Week 3: Top Risers and Fallers

Whether you're 2-0 or still looking for your first win of the season, plenty of options remain on the waiver wire entering Week 3. Below, I'll highlight some of my favorite pickups, as well as a few players trending in the wrong direction.

Top Fantasy WNBA Risers for Week 3

Natisha Hiedeman, Seattle Storm

Hiedeman is rostered in just 20.9 percent of leagues, though she's been on a roll of late and is certainly a viable addition on the waiver wire. The veteran guard matched her career high in points in her last outing and has notched at least 30 fantasy points in three of the last four games. The Marquette product has averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 29.0 minutes per tilt during that span.

Aaliyah Edwards, Connecticut Sun

Edwards missed the first three games of the regular season due to a thigh injury and played under a minutes restriction in her first two appearances. She has now logged 24-plus minutes in back-to-back games and has recorded between 20 and 25 fantasy points in three straight outings, averaging 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks across 22.7 minutes per contest over that stretch. The 23-year-old forward is rostered in only 17.3 percent of leagues and figures to retain a significant role for the Sun.

Kiki Rice, Toronto Tempo

Rice has started four consecutive contests in Julie Allemand's (groin) absence, averaging 16.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 63.6 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from deep in 30.5 minutes per contest during that span. Even if Allemand returns in Week 3, Rice has played well enough to potentially hold onto significant minutes. Rostered in 32.3 percent of leagues, the rookie guard has generated between 23 and 33 fantasy points over the last four games.

Key Fantasy WNBA Fallers to Avoid This Week

Jacy Sheldon, Chicago Sky

Sheldon continues to operate in a starting role but has played just 21 and 19 minutes over the last two games, posting three and 12 fantasy points, respectively. The 25-year-old guard got off to a strong start to the season, though it may be difficult for her to retain significant playing time once Azura Stevens is off her minutes restriction. Additionally, Chicago is still awaiting the returns of Courtney Vandersloot (knee) and DiJonai Carrington (foot). It's also worth noting that the Sky have only two games in Week 3.

Hailey Van Lith, Connecticut Sun

After averaging 20.6 minutes per game over her first five outings of the regular season and starting two of them, Van Lith has logged just 12 and 10 minutes over the last two games (one start), producing one and seven fantasy points, respectively. The Sun have several young options in the backcourt and are still awaiting Leila Lacan's return from her overseas commitment, so Van Lith isn't guaranteed a steady role moving forward.

Marine Johannes, New York Liberty

Satou Sabally and Sabrina Ionescu are both back for the Liberty, and Leonie Fiebich is nearing a return from her overseas commitment. With that, starter-level minutes will be difficult to come by for Johannes, who has averaged 24.0 minutes per game while totaling just 14 fantasy points across the last two games. Once Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (personal) returns, Johannes will likely move back to the bench, where she'll have to compete for playing time with Pauline Astier and Rebekah Gardner.

Fantasy WNBA Player to Watch in Week 3

Alanna Smith, Dallas Wings

It may be a bit too early to drop Smith, though she's certainly trending in the wrong direction. The 2025 co-Defensive Player of the Year has logged fewer than 17 minutes in four straight games, recording less than 11 fantasy points in three of them. During that four-game span, she's averaged 3.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 12.0 minutes per showing.

Those looking for up-to-the-minute fantasy WNBA news can check out RotoWire's WNBA Injury Report and WNBA Lineups. RotoWire also features Top WNBA Picks and Player Props on a daily basis to help find the best betting lines for each night's slate.