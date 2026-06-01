Fantasy WNBA Week 4: Top Risers and Fallers

With some players capitalizing on expanded opportunities and others beginning to find their rhythm as the season progresses, there are several ways to improve your fantasy team heading into Week 4. Below, I'll outline some of my favorite pickups, along with a few players whose roles are trending in the wrong direction.

Top Fantasy WNBA Risers for Week 4

Nia Coffey, Minnesota Lynx

Coffey has turned in a productive start to the regular season in Napheesa Collier's (ankle) absence. Coffey is rostered in just 31.3 percent of leagues, and she's averaging 10.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.6 steals across 26.8 minutes per contest through eight regular-season outings. She's dropped at least 20 fantasy points in three straight games and is coming off a season-high 20-point performance in Friday's win over Chicago.

Emily Engstler, Portland Fire

Although her offensive production can be inconsistent, Engstler's defensive numbers have been elite to begin the regular season. The 26-year-old forward has recorded between 20 and 44 fantasy points in four of the last five games, averaging 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 2.0 steals and 1.6 assists in 23.2 minutes per tilt during that span. She's still rostered in fewer than 50 percent of leagues, so she's worth a look if she's still available in your league.

Carla Leite, Portland Fire

Leite is rostered in just 30.4 percent of leagues and figures to continue seeing significant work with the starting five. The second-year guard is coming off an 18-point, 12-assist double-double during Saturday's win over Indiana -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- and has provided at least 23 fantasy points in four of the last five contests. Over that stretch, the 22-year-old has averaged 16.4 points, 6.0 assists and 1.0 rebounds while shooting 49.0 percent from the floor in 23.6 minutes per outing.

Key Fantasy WNBA Fallers to Avoid This Week

Tiffany Hayes, Golden State Valkyries

Hayes injured her left pinky finger in Golden State's regular-season opener, exiting after starting and logging only four minutes. She missed the next two games due to the injury and has since been relegated to a bench role. The veteran guard has totaled just 19 minutes over her last two outings, combining for nine fantasy points. With Golden State's backcourt at full strength, Hayes will have to compete for playing time with Kaitlyn Chen, Kaila Charles, Cecilia Zandalasini and Juste Jocyte.

DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix Mercury

Bonner began the 2026 campaign in a starting role but has since shifted to the second unit. The veteran forward has shot just 20.0 percent from the field over her last three appearances off the bench, averaging 3.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in 23.3 minutes per game during that span. With Monique Akoa Makani back in the fold and Noemie Brochant in the starting lineup, Bonner will likely continue coming off the bench, which negatively impacts her fantasy value.

Odyssey Sims, Dallas Wings

Azzi Fudd has erupted for 20-plus points in back-to-back outings, and Sims has totaled only 14 minutes across those two appearances despite starting one of them. Sims has been held to single-digit fantasy points in four of her last five outings, averaging 4.0 points and 2.8 assists in that stretch. Sims could emerge as a viable streaming option if injuries arise in the Wings' backcourt, but for now, she can be left on the waiver wire.

Fantasy WNBA Player to Watch in Week 4

Rae Burrell, Los Angeles Sparks

Burrell has started the past two games in Kelsey Plum's (ankle) stead, producing seven and 26 fantasy points in those appearances. Plum could return later this week at the very earliest, but if her absence extends, Burrell is a solid streaming option for the time being. The 25-year-old has contributed at least 17 fantasy points in three of her last four appearances (two starts), during which she has averaged 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 26.5 minutes per showing.

Those looking for up-to-the-minute fantasy WNBA news can check out RotoWire's WNBA Injury Report and WNBA Lineups. RotoWire also features Top WNBA Picks and Player Props on a daily basis to help find the best betting lines for each night's slate.