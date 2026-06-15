Fantasy WNBA Week 6: Top Risers and Fallers

There are multiple players taking advantage of absences and stepping up for their squads, leaving plenty of options on the waiver wire to begin the week. Below, I'll highlight a few of my favorite pickups, as well as some players who have been struggling amid shifting roles.

Top Fantasy WNBA Risers for Week 6

Julie Allemand, Toronto Tempo

Allemand started the first three games of the regular season before missing the next five with a left groin strain. The 29-year-old guard returned to action in a bench role but has started each of the last four games in Kiki Rice's (ankle) absence. Allemand has supplied multiple steals in three consecutive contests and has generated between 15 and 33 fantasy points in six straight outings, during which she has averaged 7.5 points, 3.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 combined steals-plus-blocks in 27.0 minutes per tilt.

Isabelle Harrison, Toronto Tempo

Harrison has impressed in an expanded role, as she started the past two games and produced 27 and 28 fantasy points. She has contributed at least 26 fantasy points in three of four regular-season appearances, averaging 11.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks in 19.5 minutes per showing. The veteran forward has a clear path to increased burn for as long as Nyara Sabally (hamstring) remains out.

Michaela Onyenwere, Washington Mystics

Onyenwere has been a mainstay in the starting five so far this season, and she's taken on increased responsibilities with Kiki Iriafen (ankle) missing the last two games. Onyenwere has scored 17 points in three consecutive contests, averaging 4.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 combined steals-plus-blocks during that span. The 26-year-old forward has finished with at least 25 fantasy points in four of the last five games, during which she has averaged 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 58.5 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from deep in 23.4 minutes per contest.

Key Fantasy WNBA Fallers to Avoid This Week

Chennedy Carter, Las Vegas Aces

Carter is set to miss Monday's game in Dallas due to an illness. She's also not with the team, which doesn't bode well for her chances of suiting up in Phoenix on Wednesday. Regardless, Carter has logged single-digit minutes in each of her last three appearances after an impressive start to the regular season, and she's guaranteed to miss at least one of Las Vegas' three games this week.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, New York Liberty

Laney-Hamilton started the first four games of the regular season and missed the next three before shifting to a bench role. The 32-year-old guard has recorded fewer than 10 fantasy points in four of the last five games, averaging 3.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 14.4 minutes per tilt over that stretch. With Sabrina Ionescu back in the mix, significant playing time will be difficult to come by for Laney-Hamilton.

Georgia Amoore, Washington Mystics

Amoore continues to start and see steady run, though she's struggled mightily of late. The 25-year-old guard has closed with 10 or fewer fantasy points in six of her last seven appearances and is certainly not a must-roster player in season-long leagues. During that seven-game span, she has averaged 3.4 points, 3.0 assists and 1.0 rebounds while shooting 24.1 percent from the floor in 23.4 minutes per game.

Fantasy WNBA Player to Watch in Week 6

Pauline Astier, New York Liberty

While Ionescu's return figures to eat into Astier's production moving forward, she still started Sunday's win over Washington and posted 15 fantasy points in 20 minutes. The 24-year-old's role will be worth monitoring, as she will still likely compete with Marine Johannes and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton for playing time.

Those looking for up-to-the-minute fantasy WNBA news can check out RotoWire's WNBA Injury Report and WNBA Lineups. RotoWire also features Top WNBA Picks and Player Props on a daily basis to help find the best betting lines for each night's slate.