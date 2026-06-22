Fantasy WNBA Week 7: Top Risers and Fallers

There are plenty of players with injury-driven value and expanding roles to target on the waiver wire this week, but others are trending in the opposite direction. In this article, I'll highlight some of my favorite risers for Week 7, along with a few players whose changing roles don't bode well for their fantasy relevance.

Top Fantasy WNBA Risers for Week 7

Leonie Fiebich, New York Liberty

Fiebich has been a consistent source of production recently, recording between 16 and 28 ESPN fantasy points in four consecutive games. During that span, she has averaged 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.8 steals across 26.3 minutes per contest. The 26-year-old forward is also rostered in only 15.3 percent of leagues.

Sydney Taylor, Chicago Sky

With Jacy Sheldon coming off the bench, Taylor has started back-to-back games. Taylor has also played at least 20 minutes in three consecutive contests, posting 42, 39 and 24 fantasy points while averaging 24.0 points, 2.4 combined steals-plus-blocks, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.7 minutes per tilt during that span. She's rostered in just 16.3 percent of leagues.

Noemie Brochant, Phoenix Mercury

Jovana Nogic (not with team/personal) had her contract temporarily suspended Saturday, suggesting her return isn't imminent. In Nogic's absence during Saturday's win over Seattle, Brochant logged a season-high 32 minutes and finished with 34 fantasy points. The 26-year-old forward could also take on a larger offensive role moving forward if Monique Akoa Makani (hamstring) continues to miss time. It's also worth noting that Brochant is rostered in just 2.8 percent of leagues.

Key Fantasy WNBA Fallers to Avoid This Week

Jacy Sheldon, Chicago Sky

With Sydney Taylor entering the starting lineup and thriving of late, Sheldon has shifted into a bench role. Sheldon has come off the bench in back-to-back outings, averaging 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds across 12.5 minutes per contest in those appearances. Sheldon also faces plenty of competition for backcourt minutes with the second unit, as Natasha Cloud is averaging 28.2 minutes per game while Rachel Banham remains an option.

Lexie Hull, Indiana Fever

Hull has been a mainstay in the starting lineup for most of this season, though her role has diminished recently. The 26-year-old guard has totaled just 27 minutes over the last two games, during which she combined for two points, three rebounds and one assist. She's finished with 10 or fewer fantasy points in four consecutive games, averaging 2.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per showing during that time.

Maddy Siegrist, Dallas Wings

Following a six-game stint in the starting five, Siegrist has come off the bench in each of the last three games, averaging just 5.0 points and 2.0 rebounds across 9.3 minutes per contest in those appearances. The 26-year-old forward has posted single-digit fantasy points in three of her last five outings and hasn't exceeded 14 fantasy points in any of those games.

Fantasy WNBA Player to Watch in Week 7

Marine Johannes, New York Liberty

Satou Sabally moved back into the starting lineup in Sunday's loss to the Sparks, pushing Johannes to the second unit for the first time this season. The sharpshooting Johannes still logged 15 fantasy points in 17 minutes, though there are plenty of mouths to feed on the Liberty, and Johannes' playing time will be worth keeping an eye on moving forward. It also doesn't bode well for her fantasy relevance that she's competing for playing time off the bench with the likes of Pauline Astier, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and Rebekah Gardner.

Those looking for up-to-the-minute fantasy WNBA news can check out RotoWire's WNBA Injury Report and WNBA Lineups. RotoWire also features Top WNBA Picks and Player Props on a daily basis to help find the best betting lines for each night's slate.