Fantasy WNBA Week 9: Top Risers and Fallers

Following a shortened week due to the Commissioner's Cup Championship, the WNBA returns to a full schedule with seven multi-game slates in Week 9. Below, I'll outline some of my preferred pickups ahead of Monday's games, as well as some players who are trending in the wrong direction.

Top Fantasy WNBA Risers for Week 9

Charlisse Leger-Walker, Connecticut Sun

Although Connecticut has made plenty of changes to its starting unit so far this season, Leger-Walker has started three consecutive games. The rookie guard has been productive during her most recent stint in the first unit, during which she has averaged 12.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals in 30.0 minutes per contest while dropping 28, 26 and 22 fantasy points. She's rostered in just 4.4 percent of leagues.

Maria Conde, Toronto Tempo

Rostered in only 15.0 percent of leagues, Conde has started four consecutive contests while providing solid all-around production. The 29-year-old forward has supplied 16 or more fantasy points in eight consecutive games, including five outings with at least 20. During that eight-game stretch, she has averaged 10.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.7 combined steals-plus-blocks in 28.8 minutes per tilt.

Rae Burrell, Los Angeles Sparks

Burrell has started back-to-back games in Kelsey Plum's (lower leg) absence, and the latter isn't expected to return until late July at the very earliest. Burrell has tallied between 21 and 36 fantasy points in five of her last six appearances and is rostered in just 22.2 percent of leagues. Over that six-game stretch, she has averaged 17.2 points, 2.3 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks across 26.3 minutes per contest.

Key Fantasy WNBA Fallers to Avoid This Week

Naz Hillmon, Atlanta Dream

Hillmon started Atlanta's first 18 regular-season games but has come off the bench in back-to-back outings. Although the 26-year-old forward should continue to see meaningful run, she's certainly not a must-roster player at this point. She's finished with 10 or fewer fantasy points in four of her last five outings, averaging 3.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per showing during that time.

Kayla Thornton, Golden State Valkyries

Thornton has been a mainstay in the starting five this season but has been trending downward of late. The veteran forward's production has been inconsistent recently, as she's posted single-digit fantasy points in three of her last five appearances. During that stretch, she has averaged 6.4 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 34.3 percent from the field in 23.8 minutes per tilt.

Marine Johannes, New York Liberty

Although Johannes has been consistent, she hasn't closed with more than 16 fantasy points in any of her last eight appearances. The 31-year-old guard has averaged 5.0 points, 2.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game during that span, and she's fresh off logging a season-low 15 minutes during Friday's win over Minnesota. The Liberty have solid backcourt depth and are mostly healthy, so it may be difficult for Johannes to consistently carve out 20-plus minutes a night moving forward.

Fantasy WNBA Player to Watch in Week 9

Alicia Florez, Washington Mystics

Florez is rostered in just 1.3 percent of leagues but is certainly a name to watch, especially if Sonia Citron (knee) remains sidelined. Florez has logged 27 or more minutes in back-to-back games, generating 27 and 28 fantasy points while averaging 10.5 points, 5.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game in that period.

Those looking for up-to-the-minute fantasy WNBA news can check out RotoWire's WNBA Injury Report and WNBA Lineups. RotoWire also features Top WNBA Picks and Player Props on a daily basis to help find the best betting lines for each night's slate.