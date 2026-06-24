From Inception to Champion: The New York Liberty's Role in Building the WNBA

RotoWire this summer is exploring the WNBA's 50+ defining moments across its 30-year history, including spotlights on individual franchises. Below, we take a look at the New York Liberty and their rise in the league on the court and across cultural and business milestones.

Despite facing off against the Los Angeles Sparks during the WNBA's inaugural game on June 21, 1997, the New York Liberty were unable to raise the WNBA Championship Trophy until 2024, making them the last surviving inaugural franchise to win a title.

New York Liberty History From WNBA Inception to 2024 Championship

The Liberty's early seasons featured some of the league's enduring cornerstones, including Rebecca Lobo and Teresa Weatherspoon. The team qualified for the WNBA Finals in three of its first four seasons but lost to the Houston Comets each time. The Liberty made it to the WNBA Finals once again in 2002 but were swept by the Sparks in their second consecutive title win.

While the Liberty have remained perennial playoff contenders throughout their time in the WNBA, they were unable to return to the Finals until the 2023 campaign, when they lost to the Las Vegas Aces, before beating the Minnesota Lynx in a five-game series in 2024 to bring the first WNBA championship to New York.

Joseph and Clara Wu Tsai Transform Liberty Ownership, Facilities and Growth

The Liberty regularly drew strong attendance at Madison Square Garden over the first 20 years of their existence, but they were moved to the Westchester County Center for the 2018 and 2019 campaigns while the Madison Square Garden Company attempted to find a buyer. Those buyers emerged in Joseph and Clara Wu Tsai in 2019, who also purchased the Brooklyn Nets. The Liberty subsequently moved to the Barclays Center on a full-time basis for the 2021 campaign, where they continue to play to this day.

New York underwent a rebuilding phase in the late 2010s and during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. That process was accelerated when the Liberty selected Sabrina Ionescu with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. She missed most of the 2020 season due to a severe ankle sprain, leading to a franchise-worst .091 winning percentage that year. However, Ionescu's presence helped attract star talent to New York, including a Big 3 that included Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones. That trio -- among other talent -- helped New York secure its first title in franchise history in 2024 and has helped to re-establish the Liberty as perennial championship contenders after years of being unable to return to the Finals.

How the Liberty Helped Build the WNBA and Become a Premier Franchise

In addition to splashy player signings, the Liberty under the Tsais have made bold staffing moves, including parting ways with head coach Sandy Brondello a year after she led New York to a championship. The Liberty have been innovators in the league under the leadership of the Tsais, who also invested in the team's facilities and helped champion the efforts for chartered flights around the league, all with the stated goal of developing the team into the first billion-dollar women's sports franchise.

After early success faded into struggles to close out the 2010s, the Liberty have reclaimed a status as one of the league's premier franchises in recent years. They have a passionate fan base with the ability to draw celebrities to courtside seats, and the team has established itself as one of the league's most appealing destinations for prospective talent. The Liberty have consistently been involved in some of the league's most memorable moments, and the recent investments in the team's players, coaching staff and facilities culminated in the franchise's first title.

Despite a long wait for their first championship as one of the league's eight charter franchises, the Liberty survived the WNBA's downsizing in the late 2000s and withstood a nomadic period after leaving Madison Square Garden following two decades. After struggles to win the final game of the season for most of their existence, the team's recent success has been the culmination of years of investment by players, fans, staff and ownership, and the Liberty have found their footing in one of the nation's largest sports markets.