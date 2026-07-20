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RotoWire this summer is exploring the WNBA's 50+ defining moments across its 30-year history, including spotlights on individual franchises. Below, we take a look at the Indiana Fever and their rise in the league on the court and across cultural and business milestones.

"In 49 states it's just basketball, but this is Indiana."

The slogan used alongside the Indiana Fever's inception ahead of the 2000 season has been embodied by the franchise for over two decades, developing superstar talent and maintaining fan interest without the advantage of a top market.

Tamika Catchings Era and the Indiana Fever First WNBA Championship

The Fever joined the WNBA as an expansion franchise during the 2000 campaign and went 9-23 during their inaugural season. The team used the No. 3 overall pick in the 2001 WNBA Draft to select Tamika Catchings, who became a cornerstone for the franchise for over a decade. Catchings missed the entire 2001 season due to a torn ACL suffered at the University of Tennessee, but she burst onto the scene in 2002 by earning an All-Star nod, winning Rookie of the Year and helping to lead the Fever to their first postseason berth in franchise history with a 16-16 record.

Head coach and general manager Nell Fortner resigned after the 2003 campaign, and Indiana missed the playoffs in head coach Brian Winters' first year at the helm. The Fever had a bounce-back season in 2005, going 21-13 and winning their first playoff series in franchise history with a 2-0 first-round sweep over the New York Liberty. The 2005 postseason appearance began a streak of 12 consecutive playoff appearances, but the team parted ways with Winters after the 2007 season after failing to make it past the second round during his tenure. The Fever also acquired Katie Douglas ahead of the 2008 campaign in exchange for Tamika Whitmore and a first-round pick.

Lin Dunn took over as Indiana's head coach in 2008. That season, the Fever qualified for the playoffs despite finishing the regular season with a .500 record, and there was speculation that ownership could shut the team down due to financial losses. However, the Fever responded in 2009 by making their first-ever WNBA Finals appearance. Although Indiana lost the series to the Phoenix Mercury, 3-2, ownership announced ahead of the 2010 season that the Fever would remain in Indianapolis.

The Fever finally secured their first WNBA title in 2012, defeating the Minnesota Lynx 3-1 in the WNBA Finals. The team finished below .500 in each of the next two seasons but advanced to the second round of the playoffs each year. Stephanie White was named the team's head coach ahead of the 2015 season, and she led the Fever to the WNBA Finals during her first year. The Lynx prevailed in a 3-2 series this time around, and after a first-round exit the following season, Tamika Catchings announced her retirement.

White left to take the head coaching job at Vanderbilt after the 2016 campaign, and Pokey Chatman replaced her in 2017. After White's departure, the Fever endured a period filled with hardships, missing the playoffs in seven consecutive seasons -- three under Chatman, two full years under Marianne Stanley, one in which Stanley was replaced by Carlos Knox, as well as one under Christie Sides.

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston Transform Indiana Fever Popularity

The Fever earned the first overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft after going 5-31 the year before, and the team selected Aliyah Boston. The team continued to struggle to pick up wins in 2023, going 13-27 and earning the No. 1 overall pick for a second consecutive year. Boston helped improve Indiana's on-court product and was named Rookie of the Year, and she got additional help in 2024 when the Fever selected Caitlin Clark first overall.

During Clark's rookie year, the Fever set the all-time WNBA single-season attendance record after posting the second-lowest mark in the league a year before, and the league also set an all-time television viewership record in 2024. The team went 20-20 during Clark's Rookie of the Year season in 2024 but parted ways with Sides following a first-round exit in the playoffs.

White began a second stint as the Fever's head coach ahead of the 2025 campaign, leading the team to a 24-20 record and a Commissioner's Cup Championship. Indiana also came within one game of returning to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2015.

While the Fever remained relevant during the years following the 2015 WNBA Finals appearance as part of Indiana's basketball-savvy market, Clark's emergence following a historic career at the University of Iowa helped the franchise's popularity explode, both for in-arena attendance and television viewership.

The team consistently draws among the league's top television and in-person audiences, and Clark's talent has helped put a national spotlight on the team while also helping to elevate the league's profile.

The Fever's early stars like Catchings helped keep the team in Indiana while bringing home the team's first WNBA title, while the newer talent like Clark and Boston have revitalized the franchise, rewarding fans for years of loyalty in one of the nation's most intense basketball markets.