It's been an interesting year for the WNBA and the coaches who roam the sidelines. Who do fans feel the strongest about so far in 2026?

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Stephanie White spent Tuesday night telling a hostile room that hate would not win. The day before, a fabricated report that the Indiana Fever had fired her had already gone around the internet twice.

That is what the last week of the WNBA season looks like -- and it is why RotoWire's Most Hated WNBA Coach By State map is worth reading now, rather than in October.

Becky Hammon is the runaway answer. For now. And while you're here - see who topped our Most Hated WNBA Player research, to boot.

Data Viz The Most Hated WNBA Coach By State Each state inherits the coach of the team assigned in RotoWire's Most Hated WNBA Team By State map, with adopted-fanbase logic covering states without a home franchise. A coach only earns the spot for genuine, documented controversy — a league suspension or fine, a public callout from players or media, or real fan backlash — not just an in-game incident, which is why several of the league's head coaches don't appear anywhere on the map. 6 Coaches Named 51 States + DC 20 States — Becky Hammon 9 of 15 Coaches Clean The Map Coach Rankings Northeast VT NH MA CT RI NJ DE MD DC Becky Hammon Las Vegas Aces 20 Chris DeMarco New York Liberty 10 Sandy Brondello Toronto Tempo 8 Karl Smesko Atlanta Dream 5 Cheryl Reeve Minnesota Lynx 5 Stephanie White Indiana Fever 3 Why so few names: plenty of coaches take heat for a bad challenge or a blown timeout, but this map only counts documented controversy — suspensions, fines, on-record callouts, or real fanbase backlash. 1 Becky Hammon Becky Hammon Las Vegas Aces 20 states 2 Chris DeMarco Chris DeMarco New York Liberty 10 states 3 Sandy Brondello Sandy Brondello Toronto Tempo 8 states 4 Karl Smesko Karl Smesko Atlanta Dream 5 states 5 Cheryl Reeve Cheryl Reeve Minnesota Lynx 5 states 6 Stephanie White Stephanie White Indiana Fever 3 states Becky Hammon covers the most territory by a wide margin — the Aces' national title-contender profile and Hammon's outspoken sideline demeanor extend her "most hated" footprint well past Nevada into every state without its own adopted team. Stephanie White sits at the bottom of the six named coaches, limited to the Fever's immediate Midwest footprint.

Becky Hammon Leads Most Hated WNBA Coach Rankings in 20 States

The Las Vegas Aces coach is the most hated coach in 20 states, nearly double the next name on the board. Her territory is not regional; it is national, running from Alaska and Hawaii through Texas, Pennsylvania and New York. That is what a title-winning coach with a sharp sideline manner and a contender's roster earns: resentment in places that have never watched a game in Las Vegas. Hammon also made headlines earlier this year for her doubts about Jalen Brunson being a true number 1 option. He then led the New York Knicks to their first NBA title since 1973.

Behind her, the map splits along cleaner lines. Chris DeMarco takes 10 states -- the entire New England block plus Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah -- which is the price of replacing Sandy Brondello in Brooklyn. A Warriors assistant inherited a championship fanbase's opinions the day he was hired, and Nevada threw in its own grudge against the Aces' chief rival. Brondello herself takes eight, all across the South, now running the expansion Toronto Tempo. Karl Smesko (five) runs from Iowa to Ohio, and Cheryl Reeve (five) owns the Upper Midwest -- Montana, Nebraska, the Dakotas and Wyoming, the adopted-fanbase belt around Minneapolis.

Stephanie White-Indiana Fever Backlash and Rising Controversy

Then there is White, last among the six named coaches with three states: Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin. The Fever's immediate neighbors, and nothing beyond them -- Indiana itself goes to Hammon.

That number is the one most likely to age badly.

The methodology is the reason only six of the league's 15 head coaches appear anywhere on this map. A bad challenge or a blown timeout does not qualify. A coach has to carry documented controversy -- a league fine or suspension, a public callout, or real fanbase backlash. Nine head coaches are clean by that standard.

White is not, and the file grew this month. She was fined $500 for a technical picked up while arguing about a Caitlin Clark call -- Clark's technical was rescinded, hers was not. ("I'd like for them to give me my money back, too," White said.) Then, after DiJonai Carrington was ejected for a Flagrant 2 on Sophie Cunningham, White's initial defense of Carrington's physicality drew days of calls for her job, plus the fake firing report. She reversed herself, called the foul egregious, and delivered a two-and-a-half-minute statement on Aug. 11 without taking questions: "The hate, the fear-mongering, the divisiveness that's trying to hijack our league will not win."

Her own building booed her before that game. "I hated that our fans booed her," Clark said. "That made me a little sick." Cunningham's answer was shorter: "Coach loves us."

Booing your own coach at home is the exact backlash this map is built to measure. White sits at three states today. Ask again in a week.

Stephanie White has to go. You're the head coach, defend your players or get lost. pic.twitter.com/cfOCR0JhRk — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 10, 2026

Methodology

Each state inherits the coach of the team assigned in RotoWire's Most Hated WNBA Team By State map, with adopted-fanbase logic covering states without a home franchise. A coach only earns the spot if there's genuine, documented controversy behind it, a league suspension or fine, a public callout from players or media, or real fan backlash rather than just an in-game incident, which is why several of the league's 15 head coaches don't appear anywhere on the map.