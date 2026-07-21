See the most hated WNBA player in every state, based on fan discourse, controversy, and rivalry trends across the 2026 season.

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Fandom in the WNBA has never run hotter, and with heat comes friction. RotoWire mapped the most polarizing player in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., weighting documented online controversy and fan discourse, then using team-rivalry logic only to decide which contested name lands where.

One rule held throughout: no state was assigned a player with deep local roots or one tied to its own dominant or adopted franchise.

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Aja Wilson Lead WNBA Fan Controversy

The result is a map dominated by three names. Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and Angel Reese of the Atlanta Dream tie for the widest reach, each turning up as the most divisive player in 10 states. Their rivalry, carried over from college, remains one of the sport's most discussed storylines, and the even split reflects how sharply fan bases divide along those lines.

A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces follows at nine states, a reminder that sustained dominance draws its own share of detractors.

Data Study Most Hated WNBA Player in Every State Ranked by online controversy and fan discourse, with team-rivalry logic used only to decide which state gets which player. No state is ever assigned a player with deep in-state roots or one who plays for its own dominant team. Team logos mark each player's affiliation; hover or tap any state for the full name. 51 States & DC covered 11 Players named 3-way Tie for most reach 10 States, top tie Filter the map by player Show all Caitlin Clark 10 Angel Reese 10 A'ja Wilson 10 DiJonai Carrington 4 Alyssa Thomas 4 Chennedy Carter 3 Breanna Stewart 3 Sabrina Ionescu 2 Kelsey Plum 2 Marina Mabrey 2 Sophie Cunningham 1 VT A'ja Wilson NH A'ja Wilson MA Caitlin Clark RI Chennedy Carter CT DiJonai Carrington NJ A'ja Wilson DE A'ja Wilson MD A'ja Wilson DC A'ja Wilson Why it skews this way: A handful of names dominate because national polarization concentrates dislike on whoever is most visible each week, not because a state's fanbase has a unique grudge. Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and A'ja Wilson combine to cover 30 of the 51 spots on the map. Team logos are shown for the player's current club; a shared logo (for example, Indiana or Chicago) can mark two different disliked players, distinguished by the colored ring and the tooltip.

Regional WNBA Rivalries and Online Fan Discourse Trends

Behind the top tier, the map spreads out. DiJonai Carrington of the Chicago Sky and Alyssa Thomas of the Phoenix Mercury each claim four states, reflecting reputations built on physical, confrontational play.

Chennedy Carter and Breanna Stewart register in three apiece, while Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Plum, and Marina Mabrey each surface in two. Sophie Cunningham rounds out the list with one, a spread that shows how far the debate reaches beyond the biggest names.

The geography tells its own story. Clark's reach concentrates across the South and parts of the Midwest, while Reese registers strongly through the Plains and industrial Midwest. Wilson anchors much of the Northeast. Regional loyalties, long-running franchise rivalries, and the reach of each player's national profile all shape where the lines fall, and no single region behaves quite like another.

A note on method: this project measures the volume and intensity of online discourse, not personal judgment. "Hated" here is shorthand for polarizing, and the players who top the list are, almost without exception, among the league's most accomplished and most watched.

Attention and criticism tend to travel together, and the same names that generate debate are the ones driving record viewership and attendance across the 2026 season.

Also of interest: How the Indiana Fever became the WNBA's most-watched franchise.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.