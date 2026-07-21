Most Hated WNBA Player in Every State

Fandom in the WNBA has never run hotter, and with heat comes friction. RotoWire mapped the most polarizing player in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., weighting documented online controversy and fan discourse, then using team-rivalry logic only to decide which contested name lands where.
One rule held throughout: no state was assigned a player with deep local roots or one tied to its own dominant or adopted franchise.
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Aja Wilson Lead WNBA Fan Controversy
The result is a map dominated by three names. Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and Angel Reese of the Atlanta Dream tie for the widest reach, each turning up as the most divisive player in 10 states. Their rivalry, carried over from college, remains one of the sport's most discussed storylines, and the even split reflects how sharply fan bases divide along those lines.
A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces follows at nine states, a reminder that sustained dominance draws its own share of detractors.
Regional WNBA Rivalries and Online Fan Discourse Trends
Behind the top tier, the map spreads out. DiJonai Carrington of the Chicago Sky and Alyssa Thomas of the Phoenix Mercury each claim four states, reflecting reputations built on physical, confrontational play.
Chennedy Carter and Breanna Stewart register in three apiece, while Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Plum, and Marina Mabrey each surface in two. Sophie Cunningham rounds out the list with one, a spread that shows how far the debate reaches beyond the biggest names.
The geography tells its own story. Clark's reach concentrates across the South and parts of the Midwest, while Reese registers strongly through the Plains and industrial Midwest. Wilson anchors much of the Northeast. Regional loyalties, long-running franchise rivalries, and the reach of each player's national profile all shape where the lines fall, and no single region behaves quite like another.
A note on method: this project measures the volume and intensity of online discourse, not personal judgment. "Hated" here is shorthand for polarizing, and the players who top the list are, almost without exception, among the league's most accomplished and most watched.
Attention and criticism tend to travel together, and the same names that generate debate are the ones driving record viewership and attendance across the 2026 season.
Also of interest: How the Indiana Fever became the WNBA's most-watched franchise.