RotoWire this summer is exploring the WNBA's 50+ defining moments across its 30-year history, including spotlights on individual franchises. Below, we take a look at the LA Sparks and their rise in the league on the court and across cultural and business milestones.

Lisa Leslie. Tina Thompson. Candace Parker. Nneka Ogwumike. Kelsey Plum. These are just a few of the all-time WNBA greats to don the Sparks' purple-and-gold uniforms across the league's 30 seasons.

From WNBA Originals To Repeat Champions

Although they share a color scheme with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Sparks quickly carved out their own identity after taking part in the WNBA's inaugural game against the New York Liberty on June 21, 1997. While the Houston Comets won the first four WNBA titles, the Sparks won back-to-back championships in the 2001 and 2002 campaigns, cementing themselves as one of three repeat champions in league history.

The league's inaugural matchup between the Sparks and New York Liberty featured plenty of fanfare in front of a crowd of 14,284 in Los Angeles, showcasing that a pair of women's basketball teams in the nation's biggest sports markets could draw a sizable audience. The matchup featured two of the league's top early advocates in the frontcourt in the Sparks' Lisa Leslie and the Liberty's Rebecca Lobo. Each team acknowledged sloppy play amid the celebrations, but New York emerged victorious by a score of 67-57.

Lisa Leslie's Legacy & Impact

Following the Comets' early championships, the Sparks became one of the league's gold standards for on-court success. During the Sparks' second consecutive championship season in 2002, Lisa Leslie became the first player in WNBA history to dunk during a game. The team became a back-to-back champion that year but would ultimately have to wait until the 2016 campaign before winning another title.

21 YEARS AGO TODAY

Lisa Leslie threw down the first dunk in @WNBA history! pic.twitter.com/JJiRibc1VW — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 30, 2023

While Lisa Leslie called it a career in the midst of the Sparks' championship drought, Los Angeles maintained plenty of talent, including 2008 No. 1 overall pick Candace Parker, who became the first player in league history to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season. While the Sparks were unable to hoist the WNBA Championship Trophy between 2002 and 2016, the team is one of the league's premier postseason contenders, qualifying for the playoffs in 20 of their seasons as a franchise.

The Rebuild Well Underway

The Sparks are in the midst of a five-year playoff drought since Candace Parker left the team to join her hometown Sky ahead of the 2021 campaign. The team also lost Nneka Ogwumike ahead of the 2024 campaign before posting a franchise-worst 8-32 record that season. However, the Sparks regrouped ahead of the 2026 season, re-signing Ogwumike following her two years in Seattle while bringing in Ariel Atkins via trade. Los Angeles has rarely been hesitant to make a splashy move, and that was the case once again prior to the 2026 campaign.

Impact On and Off The Court

Nneka Ogwumike was elected the WNBPA President in 2016 and has been re-elected twice since then, helping the players' association ratify a pair of collective bargaining agreements during her tenure, including an agreement ahead of the 2026 campaign that allowed the season to start on time while also providing several salary-based and quality-of-life improvements for the league's players. Meanwhile, Lisa Leslie remains one of the league's most vocal advocates despite ending her playing career nearly two decades ago. Leslie is a frequent contributor on WNBA broadcasts and recently took the honorary tipoff ahead of the WNBA's 30th Anniversary matchup between the Sparks and Liberty.

Despite some up-and-down seasons throughout the Sparks' first 30 seasons in the WNBA, they've consistently maintained a group of superstars that has largely prevented the team from bottoming out, even amid some playoff skids. From Leslie to Parker to Ogwumike, and every star in between, the Sparks' consistent group of talent has helped them draw a sizable fan base in a competitive market. The team's stars shine on and off the court and have helped to shape the Sparks into one of the WNBA's most impactful franchises over the first 30 years of the league.