Track every confirmed WNBA 2026 salary increase under the new CBA, with verified raises, $1M deals, and the biggest winners across free agency.

With the WNBA's 2026 CBA officially in effect, the league's most consequential free agency period in history unfolded over a single weekend. The salary cap jumped from $1.5M to $7M -- a 367% increase -- and contracts previously unimaginable became standard. RotoWire tracked every confirmed signing and verified each prior salary individually against Spotrac player contract pages. The results reveal raises at every level.

Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard received the largest percentage raise in the entire class at +1,389%, going from $75,556 to $1.125M. Minnesota Lynx center Napheesa Collier saw the biggest dollar gain at +$1.22M. Even players at the league minimum jumped +309-320%. Of 105 confirmed signings, 30+ players will earn $1M+ in 2026 — a number that was zero in 2025.

Data Viz WNBA 2026 Pay Raise Tracker Every confirmed salary increase under the new CBA — 105 signings tracked | Updated April 13, 2026 | All figures individually verified via Spotrac +1,389% Biggest % Raise Rhyne Howard (ATL) +$1.22M Biggest $ Raise Napheesa Collier (MIN) 30+ Players at $1M+ Was 0 in 2025 +400% Avg Salary Jump $120K → $600K Top % Raises Top $ Raises Full Table (all 105) Prev AAV shown on right — color indicates: purple = re-signed, pink = moved teams, dark purple = expansion pick Rhyne Howard +1389% $75,556 Jessica Shepard +1200.2% $78,831 Naz Hillmon +1180.3% $66,390 Veronica Burton +1132.1% $78,831 Olivia Nelson-Ododa +980.7% $66,390 Bridget Carleton exp +899.6% $125,000 Alanna Smith +733% $150,000 Awak Kuier +694.5% $66,079 Erica Wheeler moved +692.8% $78,831 Kaila Charles +670.6% $78,831 Napheesa Collier +660.2% $184,172 Valeriane Ayayi +656.7% $66,079 Allisha Gray +648.4% $164,800 Jade Melbourne moved +644.1% $67,192 A'ja Wilson +600% $200,000 Courtney Williams moved +587.2% $177,500 Sabrina Ionescu +582.8% $205,030 Ezi Magbegor +572% $186,000 Breanna Stewart +571.8% $208,400 Brittney Sykes moved +520.9% $191,667 Prev AAV shown on right — color indicates: purple = re-signed, pink = moved teams, dark purple = expansion pick Napheesa Collier $1,215,828 $184,172 A'ja Wilson $1,200,000 $200,000 Sabrina Ionescu $1,194,970 $205,030 Breanna Stewart $1,191,600 $208,400 Kelsey Mitchell $1,150,756 $249,244 Bridget Carleton exp $1,124,500 $125,000 Alanna Smith $1,099,500 $150,000 Allisha Gray $1,068,533 $164,800 Ezi Magbegor $1,064,000 $186,000 Rhyne Howard $1,049,444 $75,556 Courtney Williams moved $1,042,250 $177,500 Satou Sabally $1,035,000 $215,000 Gabby Williams $1,024,500 $225,000 Kayla McBride $1,013,250 $206,500 Brittney Sykes moved $998,333 $191,667 Jonquel Jones $997,500 $192,500 Marina Mabrey exp moved $993,333 $206,667 Alyssa Thomas moved $985,000 $215,000 Kahleah Copper $984,941 $245,059 Arike Ogunbowale $958,016 $241,984 Player ▼ POS ▼ Prev ▼ New ▼ Yrs ▼ Prev AAV ▼ New AAV ▼ $ Raise ▼ % Raise ▼ Rhyne Howard G ATL ATL 3 $75,556 $1,125,000 $1,049,444 +1389% Jessica Shepard F — DAL 2 $78,831 $1,025,000 $946,169 +1200.2% Naz Hillmon F ATL ATL 3 $66,390 $850,000 $783,610 +1180.3% Veronica Burton G GS GS 3 $78,831 $971,250 $892,419 +1132.1% Olivia Nelson-Ododa F CON CON 2 $66,390 $717,500 $651,110 +980.7% Bridget Carleton exp G MIN POR 3 $125,000 $1,249,500 $1,124,500 +899.6% Alanna Smith F — DAL 3 $150,000 $1,249,500 $1,099,500 +733% Awak Kuier F DAL DAL 1 $66,079 $525,000 $458,921 +694.5% Erica Wheeler moved G CHI LA 2 $78,831 $625,000 $546,169 +692.8% Kaila Charles G — GS 2 $78,831 $607,500 $528,669 +670.6% Napheesa Collier F MIN MIN 1 $184,172 $1,400,000 $1,215,828 +660.2% Valeriane Ayayi F — PHX 1 $66,079 $500,000 $433,921 +656.7% Allisha Gray G ATL ATL 3 $164,800 $1,233,333 $1,068,533 +648.4% Jade Melbourne moved G CHI SEA 1 $67,192 $500,000 $432,808 +644.1% A'ja Wilson C LV LV 1 $200,000 $1,400,000 $1,200,000 +600% Courtney Williams moved G CHI MIN 2 $177,500 $1,219,750 $1,042,250 +587.2% Sabrina Ionescu G NY NY 1 $205,030 $1,400,000 $1,194,970 +582.8% Ezi Magbegor C SEA SEA 3 $186,000 $1,250,000 $1,064,000 +572% Breanna Stewart F NY NY 1 $208,400 $1,400,000 $1,191,600 +571.8% Brittney Sykes moved G SEA TOR 2 $191,667 $1,190,000 $998,333 +520.9% Jonquel Jones F NY NY 2 $192,500 $1,190,000 $997,500 +518.2% Elizabeth Williams C CHI CHI 2 $100,000 $600,000 $500,000 +500% Kayla McBride G MIN MIN 2 $206,500 $1,219,750 $1,013,250 +490.7% Satou Sabally F — NY 3 $215,000 $1,250,000 $1,035,000 +481.4% Marina Mabrey exp moved G CON TOR 2 $206,667 $1,200,000 $993,333 +480.6% Michaela Onyenwere moved F CHI WAS 2 $125,000 $717,500 $592,500 +474% Sami Whitcomb G PHX PHX 2 $125,000 $717,500 $592,500 +474% Ariel Atkins moved G CHI LA 3 $200,000 $1,139,000 $939,000 +469.5% Natisha Hiedeman moved G MIN SEA 2 $135,000 $762,500 $627,500 +464.8% Kelsey Mitchell G — IND 1 $249,244 $1,400,000 $1,150,756 +461.7% Dearica Hamby moved F LV LA 3 $202,000 $1,133,333 $931,333 +461.1% Alyssa Thomas moved F CON PHX 3 $215,000 $1,200,000 $985,000 +458.1% Gabby Williams F — GS 3 $225,000 $1,249,500 $1,024,500 +455.3% Azurá Stevens F — CHI 3 $195,000 $1,050,000 $855,000 +438.5% Megan Gustafson F LV POR 2 $95,410 $512,500 $417,090 +437.2% Chelsea Gray G LV LV 3 $196,267 $1,050,000 $853,733 +435% Isabelle Harrison moved F NY TOR 1 $78,831 $400,000 $321,169 +407.4% Kahleah Copper G PHX PHX 2 $245,059 $1,230,000 $984,941 +401.9% Julie Allemand exp moved G LA TOR 2 $85,000 $425,000 $340,000 +400% Cecilia Zandalasini F GS GS 1 $100,000 $500,000 $400,000 +400% Arike Ogunbowale G DAL DAL 2 $241,984 $1,200,000 $958,016 +395.9% Nneka Ogwumike moved F SEA LA 1 $195,000 $950,000 $755,000 +387.2% Brionna Jones moved C CON ATL 3 $214,466 $1,025,000 $810,534 +377.9% Jackie Young G LV LV 1 $252,450 $1,190,000 $937,550 +371.4% Katie Lou Samuelson G SEA SEA 2 $90,000 $420,000 $330,000 +366.7% Brittney Griner moved C PHX CON 1 $249,244 $1,155,000 $905,756 +363.4% Lindsay Allen moved G CON DAL 1 $90,000 $410,000 $320,000 +355.6% Nia Coffey F — MIN 2 $78,831 $358,750 $279,919 +355.1% Haley Jones exp moved G DAL TOR 1 $66,079 $300,000 $233,921 +354% Rachel Banham G CHI CHI 1 $95,000 $425,000 $330,000 +347.4% Skylar Diggins moved G SEA CHI 2 $211,343 $930,000 $718,657 +340% Stefanie Dolson C — SEA 1 $172,500 $750,000 $577,500 +334.8% Kierstan Bell G LV LV 1 $64,317 $277,500 $213,183 +331.5% Kiana Williams G PHX PHX 1 $66,045 $277,500 $211,455 +320.2% Jaylyn Sherrod G MIN MIN 1 $66,079 $277,500 $211,421 +320% Li Yueru C DAL DAL 1 $66,079 $277,500 $211,421 +320% Grace Berger G DAL DAL 1 $66,079 $277,500 $211,421 +320% Lexi Held exp moved G PHX TOR 1 $66,079 $277,500 $211,421 +320% Maya Caldwell exp G ATL POR 1 $66,079 $277,500 $211,421 +320% Madison Scott G WAS WAS 1 $66,079 $277,500 $211,421 +320% Chloe Bibby exp F IND POR 1 $66,079 $277,500 $211,421 +320% Emily Engstler exp F WAS POR 1 $66,079 $277,500 $211,421 +320% Zia Cooke G SEA SEA 1 $66,079 $277,500 $211,421 +320% Mackenzie Holmes F SEA SEA 1 $66,079 $277,500 $211,421 +320% Mamignan Touré F — CON 1 $66,079 $277,500 $211,421 +320% Kristy Wallace exp moved G IND TOR 1 $66,390 $277,500 $211,110 +318% Lexie Hull G IND IND 1 $66,390 $277,500 $211,110 +318% Amy Okonkwo F DAL DAL 1 $66,079 $270,000 $203,921 +308.6% Raquel Carrera C NY NY 1 $66,079 $270,000 $203,921 +308.6% Quionche Carter G — PHX 1 $66,079 $270,000 $203,921 +308.6% Morgan Maly G — PHX 1 $66,079 $270,000 $203,921 +308.6% Lauren Jensen G — PHX 1 $66,079 $270,000 $203,921 +308.6% Kyara Linskens C — PHX 1 $66,079 $270,000 $203,921 +308.6% Ashten Prechtel F — PHX 1 $66,079 $270,000 $203,921 +308.6% Alex Wilson G — WAS 1 $66,079 $270,000 $203,921 +308.6% Aisha Sheppard G — PHX 1 $66,079 $270,000 $203,921 +308.6% Shyanne Sellers G — DAL 1 $66,079 $270,000 $203,921 +308.6% Courtney Vandersloot G CHI CHI 2 $185,000 $750,000 $565,000 +305.4% Kelsey Plum moved G LV LA 1 $249,032 $999,999 $750,967 +301.6% Dulcy Fankam-Mendjiadeu F — DAL 1 $69,222 $277,500 $208,278 +300.9% Nikolina Milic exp moved F SEA TOR 1 $70,500 $277,500 $207,000 +293.6% Emma Cannon moved C MIN LA 1 $78,831 $292,500 $213,669 +271% Jordin Canada G ATL ATL 2 $187,500 $650,000 $462,500 +246.7% Natasha Howard moved F NY MIN 2 $214,466 $717,500 $503,034 +234.6% DiJonai Carrington moved G MIN CHI 1 $200,000 $650,000 $450,000 +225% Kitija Laksa exp moved G PHX TOR 1 $85,000 $270,000 $185,000 +217.6% Karlie Samuelson G — POR 1 $116,725 $360,000 $243,275 +208.4% Jewell Loyd G LV LV 3 $249,032 $733,333 $484,301 +194.5% Sophie Cunningham G IND IND 1 $100,000 $277,500 $177,500 +177.5% Monique Billings moved F GS IND 1 $110,000 $277,500 $167,500 +152.3% Sika Koné F — ATL 1 $123,275 $277,500 $154,225 +125.1% Cheyenne Parker-Tyus moved F ATL LV 1 $162,500 $277,500 $115,000 +70.8% DeWanna Bonner moved F CON PHX 1 $338,000 $500,000 $162,000 +47.9% Juste Jocyte G — GS 3 — $403,539 — GS 2025 draft pick (5th overall) — played overseas, never appeared in WNBA Nyadiew Puoch exp F SEA POR 3 — $306,866 — ATL 2024 draft pick (12th overall) — played in Australia, first WNBA season Aubrey Griffin F — MIN 3 — $292,020 — MIN 2025 draft pick — 2026 rookie Isobel Borlase G — ATL 3 — $292,020 — ATL 2024 draft pick (20th overall) — played in Australia, first WNBA season Miela Sowah G — GS 1 — $270,000 — Australian (WNBL) — first WNBA contract Mariella Fasoula C — GS 1 — $270,000 — Greek international — first WNBA contract Maddison Rocci G — TOR 1 — $270,000 — Australian (WNBL) — first WNBA contract Costanza Verona G — DAL 1 — $270,000 — Italian international — first WNBA contract Anneli Maley F — NY 1 — $270,000 — Australian (WNBL) — first WNBA contract Elizabeth Balogun F — TOR 1 — $270,000 — Nigerian-Canadian international — first WNBA contract Laura Juškaitė F — TOR 1 — $270,000 — Lithuanian international — first WNBA contract Maria Conde exp moved F GS TOR 1 — $270,000 — Spanish international — first WNBA contract (TOR expansion pick from GS)

Also: WNBA's New CBA Explained.

The Hidden Raises

When it comes to the WNBA players that'll benefit the most, salary wise, by the league's new CBA, top tier names like A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces or Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx aren't at the top of the list.

That's because the players that'll see the biggest jump in pay are veterans that were underpaid in past years, such as Rhyne Howard, who saw her pay scale go from $75,556 to $1.1 million in her new three-year, $3.375 million deal with the Atlanta Dream, representing a staggering 1,389% increase, year-over-year.

The other top movers under the league's new CBA are fellow veterans like Jessica Shepard of the Dallas Wings (+1,200.2%) and Naz Hillmon of the Dream (+1,180.3%), with both going from earning lower salary scales ($78,831 for Shepard and $66,390 for Hillmon) to deals of $1 million and $840,000 in 2026.

Both players' new deals in Dallas and Atlanta tell the story of the WNBA's veteran level that's been criminally underpaid for years, with this year's new salary structure serving as the opening salvo in what should be an ongoing course correction, pay scale wise.

The Rising Tide

Overall, our study found that more than 20 WNBA players went from earning the league's minimum salary of $66,079 to the new scale, which ranges from $270,000 -to-$277,000, representing anywhere from a 309%-to-320% surge overall.

One such member of that crew is Hillmon, who is joined by the likes Olivia Nelson-Ododa (+980.7% from $66,390 to $735,000) and Jade Melbourne (+644.1% from $67,192 to $500,000) in the former league minimum level of players that are cashing in (literally) on the new scale.

The Kelsey Plum Discount

One WNBA star that notably did not cash in fully on their new "supermax" talent was Kelsey Plum of the Los Angeles Sparks, who took just under a half-million less in pay ($999,999, instead of the $1.4 million 'supermax' level) to help the team's salary cap situation.

In our study, Plum was the only WNBA player to take less than she was eligible for, speaking of the selfless nature that's allowed the veteran of 278 WNBA games to become a four-time All-Star and two-time league champion.

Bookmark our WNBA projections tool before the 2026 season tips off.

Satou Sabally's Move

Perhaps the biggest WNBA free agency news, at least from a salary perspective, was the deal that former Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally signed with the New York Liberty, taking her from $215,000 to $1.25 million with her new employer.

That new deal with New York represented a 481% increase in pay for the seventh year veteran, while earning her the honor of being the weekend's biggest free agent movement story, as the three-time All-Star looks to show her All-Star campaign in her lone season in Phoenix wasn't a fluke.

Even the Stars Were Underpaid

Among the WNBA's top movers, salary wise, under the league's new CBA is perhaps the league's brightest star, as defending MVP A'ja Wilson's new 'supermax' deal with the Las Vegas Aces, while representing a 600% jump from what she earned, speaks further to how poorly paid the league's players were under the old system.

Wilson, who has revolutionized modern women's basketball by winning three WNBA MVPs (and Defensive Player of the Year honors) in the last four years, was still only making $200,000 during her title-winning campaign in 2025.

Now, the former top pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft out of South Carolina will earn the "supermax" level of $1.4 million, though the league's new CBA exposed how dramatically the league's players (and stars) were under the old system and how much ground there is to gain, even now.

For now, at least the WNBA's latest CBA represents a step in the right direction towards paying the players what owners owe them, while keeping the gates open as the league gets ready to tip off its 30th season of basketball this summer across the U.S. and Toronto.

Methodology

New AAV figures sourced from Spotrac.com as of April 13, 2026. Prior AAV individually verified via each player's Spotrac contract history page -- not bulk file estimates. Percentage increase = (New AAV − Prior AAV) / Prior AAV. Players signing their first WNBA contract (internationals, 2025–26 draft picks who never appeared in the WNBA) are included with new contract noted but excluded from percentage calculations as no prior salary baseline exists. Multi-team players use most recent prior AAV as baseline.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.