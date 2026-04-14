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With the WNBA's 2026 CBA officially in effect, the league's most consequential free agency period in history unfolded over a single weekend. The salary cap jumped from $1.5M to $7M -- a 367% increase -- and contracts previously unimaginable became standard. RotoWire tracked every confirmed signing and verified each prior salary individually against Spotrac player contract pages. The results reveal raises at every level.
Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard received the largest percentage raise in the entire class at +1,389%, going from $75,556 to $1.125M. Minnesota Lynx center Napheesa Collier saw the biggest dollar gain at +$1.22M. Even players at the league minimum jumped +309-320%. Of 105 confirmed signings, 30+ players will earn $1M+ in 2026 — a number that was zero in 2025.
Data Viz
WNBA 2026 Pay Raise Tracker
Every confirmed salary increase under the new CBA — 105 signings tracked | Updated April 13, 2026 | All figures individually verified via Spotrac
+1,389%
Biggest % Raise
Rhyne Howard (ATL)
+$1.22M
Biggest $ Raise
Napheesa Collier (MIN)
30+
Players at $1M+
Was 0 in 2025
+400%
Avg Salary Jump
$120K → $600K
Prev AAV shown on right — color indicates: purple = re-signed, pink = moved teams, dark purple = expansion pick
Rhyne Howard
+1389%
$75,556
Jessica Shepard
+1200.2%
$78,831
Naz Hillmon
+1180.3%
$66,390
Veronica Burton
+1132.1%
$78,831
Olivia Nelson-Ododa
+980.7%
$66,390
Bridget Carletonexp
+899.6%
$125,000
Alanna Smith
+733%
$150,000
Awak Kuier
+694.5%
$66,079
Erica Wheelermoved
+692.8%
$78,831
Kaila Charles
+670.6%
$78,831
Napheesa Collier
+660.2%
$184,172
Valeriane Ayayi
+656.7%
$66,079
Allisha Gray
+648.4%
$164,800
Jade Melbournemoved
+644.1%
$67,192
A'ja Wilson
+600%
$200,000
Courtney Williamsmoved
+587.2%
$177,500
Sabrina Ionescu
+582.8%
$205,030
Ezi Magbegor
+572%
$186,000
Breanna Stewart
+571.8%
$208,400
Brittney Sykesmoved
+520.9%
$191,667
Prev AAV shown on right — color indicates: purple = re-signed, pink = moved teams, dark purple = expansion pick
Napheesa Collier
$1,215,828
$184,172
A'ja Wilson
$1,200,000
$200,000
Sabrina Ionescu
$1,194,970
$205,030
Breanna Stewart
$1,191,600
$208,400
Kelsey Mitchell
$1,150,756
$249,244
Bridget Carletonexp
$1,124,500
$125,000
Alanna Smith
$1,099,500
$150,000
Allisha Gray
$1,068,533
$164,800
Ezi Magbegor
$1,064,000
$186,000
Rhyne Howard
$1,049,444
$75,556
Courtney Williamsmoved
$1,042,250
$177,500
Satou Sabally
$1,035,000
$215,000
Gabby Williams
$1,024,500
$225,000
Kayla McBride
$1,013,250
$206,500
Brittney Sykesmoved
$998,333
$191,667
Jonquel Jones
$997,500
$192,500
Marina Mabreyexpmoved
$993,333
$206,667
Alyssa Thomasmoved
$985,000
$215,000
Kahleah Copper
$984,941
$245,059
Arike Ogunbowale
$958,016
$241,984
Player ▼
POS ▼
Prev ▼
New ▼
Yrs ▼
Prev AAV ▼
New AAV ▼
$ Raise ▼
% Raise▼
Rhyne Howard
G
ATL
ATL
3
$75,556
$1,125,000
$1,049,444
+1389%
Jessica Shepard
F
—
DAL
2
$78,831
$1,025,000
$946,169
+1200.2%
Naz Hillmon
F
ATL
ATL
3
$66,390
$850,000
$783,610
+1180.3%
Veronica Burton
G
GS
GS
3
$78,831
$971,250
$892,419
+1132.1%
Olivia Nelson-Ododa
F
CON
CON
2
$66,390
$717,500
$651,110
+980.7%
Bridget Carletonexp
G
MIN
POR
3
$125,000
$1,249,500
$1,124,500
+899.6%
Alanna Smith
F
—
DAL
3
$150,000
$1,249,500
$1,099,500
+733%
Awak Kuier
F
DAL
DAL
1
$66,079
$525,000
$458,921
+694.5%
Erica Wheelermoved
G
CHI
LA
2
$78,831
$625,000
$546,169
+692.8%
Kaila Charles
G
—
GS
2
$78,831
$607,500
$528,669
+670.6%
Napheesa Collier
F
MIN
MIN
1
$184,172
$1,400,000
$1,215,828
+660.2%
Valeriane Ayayi
F
—
PHX
1
$66,079
$500,000
$433,921
+656.7%
Allisha Gray
G
ATL
ATL
3
$164,800
$1,233,333
$1,068,533
+648.4%
Jade Melbournemoved
G
CHI
SEA
1
$67,192
$500,000
$432,808
+644.1%
A'ja Wilson
C
LV
LV
1
$200,000
$1,400,000
$1,200,000
+600%
Courtney Williamsmoved
G
CHI
MIN
2
$177,500
$1,219,750
$1,042,250
+587.2%
Sabrina Ionescu
G
NY
NY
1
$205,030
$1,400,000
$1,194,970
+582.8%
Ezi Magbegor
C
SEA
SEA
3
$186,000
$1,250,000
$1,064,000
+572%
Breanna Stewart
F
NY
NY
1
$208,400
$1,400,000
$1,191,600
+571.8%
Brittney Sykesmoved
G
SEA
TOR
2
$191,667
$1,190,000
$998,333
+520.9%
Jonquel Jones
F
NY
NY
2
$192,500
$1,190,000
$997,500
+518.2%
Elizabeth Williams
C
CHI
CHI
2
$100,000
$600,000
$500,000
+500%
Kayla McBride
G
MIN
MIN
2
$206,500
$1,219,750
$1,013,250
+490.7%
Satou Sabally
F
—
NY
3
$215,000
$1,250,000
$1,035,000
+481.4%
Marina Mabreyexpmoved
G
CON
TOR
2
$206,667
$1,200,000
$993,333
+480.6%
Michaela Onyenweremoved
F
CHI
WAS
2
$125,000
$717,500
$592,500
+474%
Sami Whitcomb
G
PHX
PHX
2
$125,000
$717,500
$592,500
+474%
Ariel Atkinsmoved
G
CHI
LA
3
$200,000
$1,139,000
$939,000
+469.5%
Natisha Hiedemanmoved
G
MIN
SEA
2
$135,000
$762,500
$627,500
+464.8%
Kelsey Mitchell
G
—
IND
1
$249,244
$1,400,000
$1,150,756
+461.7%
Dearica Hambymoved
F
LV
LA
3
$202,000
$1,133,333
$931,333
+461.1%
Alyssa Thomasmoved
F
CON
PHX
3
$215,000
$1,200,000
$985,000
+458.1%
Gabby Williams
F
—
GS
3
$225,000
$1,249,500
$1,024,500
+455.3%
Azurá Stevens
F
—
CHI
3
$195,000
$1,050,000
$855,000
+438.5%
Megan Gustafson
F
LV
POR
2
$95,410
$512,500
$417,090
+437.2%
Chelsea Gray
G
LV
LV
3
$196,267
$1,050,000
$853,733
+435%
Isabelle Harrisonmoved
F
NY
TOR
1
$78,831
$400,000
$321,169
+407.4%
Kahleah Copper
G
PHX
PHX
2
$245,059
$1,230,000
$984,941
+401.9%
Julie Allemandexpmoved
G
LA
TOR
2
$85,000
$425,000
$340,000
+400%
Cecilia Zandalasini
F
GS
GS
1
$100,000
$500,000
$400,000
+400%
Arike Ogunbowale
G
DAL
DAL
2
$241,984
$1,200,000
$958,016
+395.9%
Nneka Ogwumikemoved
F
SEA
LA
1
$195,000
$950,000
$755,000
+387.2%
Brionna Jonesmoved
C
CON
ATL
3
$214,466
$1,025,000
$810,534
+377.9%
Jackie Young
G
LV
LV
1
$252,450
$1,190,000
$937,550
+371.4%
Katie Lou Samuelson
G
SEA
SEA
2
$90,000
$420,000
$330,000
+366.7%
Brittney Grinermoved
C
PHX
CON
1
$249,244
$1,155,000
$905,756
+363.4%
Lindsay Allenmoved
G
CON
DAL
1
$90,000
$410,000
$320,000
+355.6%
Nia Coffey
F
—
MIN
2
$78,831
$358,750
$279,919
+355.1%
Haley Jonesexpmoved
G
DAL
TOR
1
$66,079
$300,000
$233,921
+354%
Rachel Banham
G
CHI
CHI
1
$95,000
$425,000
$330,000
+347.4%
Skylar Digginsmoved
G
SEA
CHI
2
$211,343
$930,000
$718,657
+340%
Stefanie Dolson
C
—
SEA
1
$172,500
$750,000
$577,500
+334.8%
Kierstan Bell
G
LV
LV
1
$64,317
$277,500
$213,183
+331.5%
Kiana Williams
G
PHX
PHX
1
$66,045
$277,500
$211,455
+320.2%
Jaylyn Sherrod
G
MIN
MIN
1
$66,079
$277,500
$211,421
+320%
Li Yueru
C
DAL
DAL
1
$66,079
$277,500
$211,421
+320%
Grace Berger
G
DAL
DAL
1
$66,079
$277,500
$211,421
+320%
Lexi Heldexpmoved
G
PHX
TOR
1
$66,079
$277,500
$211,421
+320%
Maya Caldwellexp
G
ATL
POR
1
$66,079
$277,500
$211,421
+320%
Madison Scott
G
WAS
WAS
1
$66,079
$277,500
$211,421
+320%
Chloe Bibbyexp
F
IND
POR
1
$66,079
$277,500
$211,421
+320%
Emily Engstlerexp
F
WAS
POR
1
$66,079
$277,500
$211,421
+320%
Zia Cooke
G
SEA
SEA
1
$66,079
$277,500
$211,421
+320%
Mackenzie Holmes
F
SEA
SEA
1
$66,079
$277,500
$211,421
+320%
Mamignan Touré
F
—
CON
1
$66,079
$277,500
$211,421
+320%
Kristy Wallaceexpmoved
G
IND
TOR
1
$66,390
$277,500
$211,110
+318%
Lexie Hull
G
IND
IND
1
$66,390
$277,500
$211,110
+318%
Amy Okonkwo
F
DAL
DAL
1
$66,079
$270,000
$203,921
+308.6%
Raquel Carrera
C
NY
NY
1
$66,079
$270,000
$203,921
+308.6%
Quionche Carter
G
—
PHX
1
$66,079
$270,000
$203,921
+308.6%
Morgan Maly
G
—
PHX
1
$66,079
$270,000
$203,921
+308.6%
Lauren Jensen
G
—
PHX
1
$66,079
$270,000
$203,921
+308.6%
Kyara Linskens
C
—
PHX
1
$66,079
$270,000
$203,921
+308.6%
Ashten Prechtel
F
—
PHX
1
$66,079
$270,000
$203,921
+308.6%
Alex Wilson
G
—
WAS
1
$66,079
$270,000
$203,921
+308.6%
Aisha Sheppard
G
—
PHX
1
$66,079
$270,000
$203,921
+308.6%
Shyanne Sellers
G
—
DAL
1
$66,079
$270,000
$203,921
+308.6%
Courtney Vandersloot
G
CHI
CHI
2
$185,000
$750,000
$565,000
+305.4%
Kelsey Plummoved
G
LV
LA
1
$249,032
$999,999
$750,967
+301.6%
Dulcy Fankam-Mendjiadeu
F
—
DAL
1
$69,222
$277,500
$208,278
+300.9%
Nikolina Milicexpmoved
F
SEA
TOR
1
$70,500
$277,500
$207,000
+293.6%
Emma Cannonmoved
C
MIN
LA
1
$78,831
$292,500
$213,669
+271%
Jordin Canada
G
ATL
ATL
2
$187,500
$650,000
$462,500
+246.7%
Natasha Howardmoved
F
NY
MIN
2
$214,466
$717,500
$503,034
+234.6%
DiJonai Carringtonmoved
G
MIN
CHI
1
$200,000
$650,000
$450,000
+225%
Kitija Laksaexpmoved
G
PHX
TOR
1
$85,000
$270,000
$185,000
+217.6%
Karlie Samuelson
G
—
POR
1
$116,725
$360,000
$243,275
+208.4%
Jewell Loyd
G
LV
LV
3
$249,032
$733,333
$484,301
+194.5%
Sophie Cunningham
G
IND
IND
1
$100,000
$277,500
$177,500
+177.5%
Monique Billingsmoved
F
GS
IND
1
$110,000
$277,500
$167,500
+152.3%
Sika Koné
F
—
ATL
1
$123,275
$277,500
$154,225
+125.1%
Cheyenne Parker-Tyusmoved
F
ATL
LV
1
$162,500
$277,500
$115,000
+70.8%
DeWanna Bonnermoved
F
CON
PHX
1
$338,000
$500,000
$162,000
+47.9%
Juste Jocyte
G
—
GS
3
—
$403,539
—
GS 2025 draft pick (5th overall) — played overseas, never appeared in WNBA
Nyadiew Puochexp
F
SEA
POR
3
—
$306,866
—
ATL 2024 draft pick (12th overall) — played in Australia, first WNBA season
Aubrey Griffin
F
—
MIN
3
—
$292,020
—
MIN 2025 draft pick — 2026 rookie
Isobel Borlase
G
—
ATL
3
—
$292,020
—
ATL 2024 draft pick (20th overall) — played in Australia, first WNBA season
Miela Sowah
G
—
GS
1
—
$270,000
—
Australian (WNBL) — first WNBA contract
Mariella Fasoula
C
—
GS
1
—
$270,000
—
Greek international — first WNBA contract
Maddison Rocci
G
—
TOR
1
—
$270,000
—
Australian (WNBL) — first WNBA contract
Costanza Verona
G
—
DAL
1
—
$270,000
—
Italian international — first WNBA contract
Anneli Maley
F
—
NY
1
—
$270,000
—
Australian (WNBL) — first WNBA contract
Elizabeth Balogun
F
—
TOR
1
—
$270,000
—
Nigerian-Canadian international — first WNBA contract
Laura Juškaitė
F
—
TOR
1
—
$270,000
—
Lithuanian international — first WNBA contract
Maria Condeexpmoved
F
GS
TOR
1
—
$270,000
—
Spanish international — first WNBA contract (TOR expansion pick from GS)
Source: Spotrac.com — all prev AAVs individually verified via player contract pages | New AAVs confirmed April 13, 2026 | Prev AAV = most recent pre-2026 contract | Players signing first WNBA contract excluded from % calculation | RotoWire.com
When it comes to the WNBA players that'll benefit the most, salary wise, by the league's new CBA, top tier names like A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces or Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx aren't at the top of the list.
That's because the players that'll see the biggest jump in pay are veterans that were underpaid in past years, such as Rhyne Howard, who saw her pay scale go from $75,556 to $1.1 million in her new three-year, $3.375 million deal with the Atlanta Dream, representing a staggering 1,389% increase, year-over-year.
The other top movers under the league's new CBA are fellow veterans like Jessica Shepard of the Dallas Wings (+1,200.2%) and Naz Hillmon of the Dream (+1,180.3%), with both going from earning lower salary scales ($78,831 for Shepard and $66,390 for Hillmon) to deals of $1 million and $840,000 in 2026.
Both players' new deals in Dallas and Atlanta tell the story of the WNBA's veteran level that's been criminally underpaid for years, with this year's new salary structure serving as the opening salvo in what should be an ongoing course correction, pay scale wise.
The Rising Tide
Overall, our study found that more than 20 WNBA players went from earning the league's minimum salary of $66,079 to the new scale, which ranges from $270,000 -to-$277,000, representing anywhere from a 309%-to-320% surge overall.
One such member of that crew is Hillmon, who is joined by the likes Olivia Nelson-Ododa (+980.7% from $66,390 to $735,000) and Jade Melbourne (+644.1% from $67,192 to $500,000) in the former league minimum level of players that are cashing in (literally) on the new scale.
The Kelsey Plum Discount
One WNBA star that notably did not cash in fully on their new "supermax" talent was Kelsey Plum of the Los Angeles Sparks, who took just under a half-million less in pay ($999,999, instead of the $1.4 million 'supermax' level) to help the team's salary cap situation.
In our study, Plum was the only WNBA player to take less than she was eligible for, speaking of the selfless nature that's allowed the veteran of 278 WNBA games to become a four-time All-Star and two-time league champion.
Perhaps the biggest WNBA free agency news, at least from a salary perspective, was the deal that former Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally signed with the New York Liberty, taking her from $215,000 to $1.25 million with her new employer.
That new deal with New York represented a 481% increase in pay for the seventh year veteran, while earning her the honor of being the weekend's biggest free agent movement story, as the three-time All-Star looks to show her All-Star campaign in her lone season in Phoenix wasn't a fluke.
Even the Stars Were Underpaid
Among the WNBA's top movers, salary wise, under the league's new CBA is perhaps the league's brightest star, as defending MVP A'ja Wilson's new 'supermax' deal with the Las Vegas Aces, while representing a 600% jump from what she earned, speaks further to how poorly paid the league's players were under the old system.
Wilson, who has revolutionized modern women's basketball by winning three WNBA MVPs (and Defensive Player of the Year honors) in the last four years, was still only making $200,000 during her title-winning campaign in 2025.
Now, the former top pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft out of South Carolina will earn the "supermax" level of $1.4 million, though the league's new CBA exposed how dramatically the league's players (and stars) were under the old system and how much ground there is to gain, even now.
For now, at least the WNBA's latest CBA represents a step in the right direction towards paying the players what owners owe them, while keeping the gates open as the league gets ready to tip off its 30th season of basketball this summer across the U.S. and Toronto.
Methodology
New AAV figures sourced from Spotrac.com as of April 13, 2026. Prior AAV individually verified via each player's Spotrac contract history page -- not bulk file estimates. Percentage increase = (New AAV − Prior AAV) / Prior AAV. Players signing their first WNBA contract (internationals, 2025–26 draft picks who never appeared in the WNBA) are included with new contract noted but excluded from percentage calculations as no prior salary baseline exists. Multi-team players use most recent prior AAV as baseline.
The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
Christopher has covered the sports betting industry for more than seven years, and takes the lead on both sports analysis and legislative developments for GDC Group. His work has also appeared on ArizonaSports.com, the Tucson Weekly and the Green Valley News.
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