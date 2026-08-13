WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, August 13

WNBA best bets today: free picks and player props for Aug. 13, including expert analysis on top WNBA odds and betting value.
August 13, 2026
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, August 13
August 13, 2026
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WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, August 13

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Thursday, August 13

Sonia Citron Under 21.5 Points + Assists (-118) at Las Vegas Aces

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:35 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Citron has been one of the most inconsistent All-Star players this season. She has only topped this number in four of the past 12 games, including falling just short against this same Las Vegas team Tuesday. In that game, she had some of her highest shooting volume of the season with 15 field-goal attempts. I project that she'll take fewer attempts and end up falling short of her production in the last game. In six career appearances against Vegas, she's averaged 19.8 points + assists.

A'ja Wilson Over 37.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-118) vs. Washington Mystics

Fanduel Sportsbook, 4:50 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Wilson appears to be well on her way to her fifth WNBA MVP award this year, and she's maintained her well-rounded production following the All-Star break. She's hit the over on this mark in six of her last eight appearances, a span that includes two outings against the Mystics, both of which hit the over. While she's alternated the over and under over her last four appearances, I expect another successful outing during her second consecutive game against Washington.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Steve Bulanda
If a fantasy league exists for a sport, Steve has played in it. If it doesn't exist, he'll create and manage it himself. (See his fantasy bowling content.) But when football season comes around, he's locked in on college fantasy football and guillotine league strategy -- from draft rankings to league-winning FAAB strategy.
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Jason Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019. In 2023, he was named the FSWA Player Notes Writer of the Year. In addition to RotoWire, Jason writes for the Sports Broadcast Journal. In 2024, he was dubbed "The Polish Parlay" for his WNBA hot betting streak.
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