WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, August 13

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Thursday, August 13

Sonia Citron Under 21.5 Points + Assists (-118) at Las Vegas Aces

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:35 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Citron has been one of the most inconsistent All-Star players this season. She has only topped this number in four of the past 12 games, including falling just short against this same Las Vegas team Tuesday. In that game, she had some of her highest shooting volume of the season with 15 field-goal attempts. I project that she'll take fewer attempts and end up falling short of her production in the last game. In six career appearances against Vegas, she's averaged 19.8 points + assists.

A'ja Wilson Over 37.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-118) vs. Washington Mystics

Fanduel Sportsbook, 4:50 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Wilson appears to be well on her way to her fifth WNBA MVP award this year, and she's maintained her well-rounded production following the All-Star break. She's hit the over on this mark in six of her last eight appearances, a span that includes two outings against the Mystics, both of which hit the over. While she's alternated the over and under over her last four appearances, I expect another successful outing during her second consecutive game against Washington.