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WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, August 14

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Friday, August 14

Odyssey Sims Over 11.5 Points (-130) at Indiana Fever

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:50 p.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: Sims should be back in the starting lineup since Azzi Fudd (knee) and Aziaha James (leg) have beenruled out tonight. All-Star Jessica Shepard (ankle) is also out, leaving Dallas extremely shorthanded. Sims has a history of seizing those opportunities. Last year, when given the opportunity for a shorthanded Indiana team, she averaged 12.6 points per game across her final 18 appearances, including an impressive 16.3 across her last six outings. She'll now face her previous team in what should be a fast-paced game that offers a lot of shot opportunities.

Emily Engstler Under 10.5 Points (-122) at Seattle Storm

Caesars Sportsbook, 5:10 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Although the Fire could be without Carla Leite (knee) during Friday's matchup, this scoring line feels a bit too high for Engstler, who has scored at least 11 points in just four of her last 22 appearances. She's been held to the under in both of her previous appearances against Seattle this season, and I'm not expecting a substantial change during Friday's game.