WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, August 17

WNBA best bets today: free picks and player props for Aug. 17, including Paige Bueckers analysis, matchup insights and top sportsbook value.
August 17, 2026
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, August 17
August 17, 2026
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WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, August 17

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Monday, August 17

Paige Bueckers Under 28.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-118) at Golden State Valkyries

Caesars Sportsbook, 4:45 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: An initial look at Bueckers' output would suggest to take the over on her line of 27.5 on DraftKings at -128, but her showings in two appearances against the Valkyries this season tell a different story. She's been held under this mark in each of her two outings against Golden State this season, and the Valkyries are the best team in the league against opposing guards at preventing points and assists, as well as the fifth-best team at preventing rebounds. The Valkyries will also clinch a playoff spot with a win Monday, so they'll have plenty of motivation to keep Bueckers and the Wings in check.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Jason Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019. In 2023, he was named the FSWA Player Notes Writer of the Year. In addition to RotoWire, Jason writes for the Sports Broadcast Journal. In 2024, he was dubbed "The Polish Parlay" for his WNBA hot betting streak.
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