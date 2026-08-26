WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, August 26

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Best WNBA Bets Today: Wednesday, August 26

Kennedy Burke Over 12.5 Points + Rebounds (-128) vs. Golden State Valkyries

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:35 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Brittney Griner (knee) and Olivia Nelson-Ododa (knee) have been ruled out for the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday, and Burke has performed well in recent outings, topping this mark in three of her last four appearances, including a season-high 24 points + rebounds during Tuesday's win over Chicago. Burke will likely be asked to handle additional work once again Wednesday, which should give her plenty of chances to top this mark.

Kiki Rice Under 22.5 Points + Assists (-114) at Seattle Storm

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:00 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: It didn't take long for the Tempo to go from fringe playoff team to full tank mode. They've shut down Brittney Sykes for the season, and it also looks like we may have seen the last of Marina Mabrey and Nyara Sabally. Julie Allemand is leaving the team to play in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, and Maria Conde (calf) is listed as questionable as of this writing. With all that said, Rice is set to star for the Tempo tonight. However,, a bet on the over would basically mean that you need her to have the most productive game of her career, which I don't think is a smart bet under any circumstance for any player. Rice's career high is 24 points + assists, and she has topped 22.5 in only two of 21 games.