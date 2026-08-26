WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, August 26

WNBA best bets today for Aug. 26: Get free picks, player props and expert betting analysis for Wednesday’s top WNBA games.
August 26, 2026
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, August 26
August 26, 2026
WNBA Betting Picks
Mock Draft Simulator
Prep for your 2026 Fantasy Football draft with free, unlimited drafts, and real-time grades.

WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, August 26

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best WNBA Bets Today: Wednesday, August 26

Kennedy Burke Over 12.5 Points + Rebounds (-128) vs. Golden State Valkyries

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:35 p.m. ET

Jason Shebilske: Brittney Griner (knee) and Olivia Nelson-Ododa (knee) have been ruled out for the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday, and Burke has performed well in recent outings, topping this mark in three of her last four appearances, including a season-high 24 points + rebounds during Tuesday's win over Chicago. Burke will likely be asked to handle additional work once again Wednesday, which should give her plenty of chances to top this mark.

Kiki Rice Under 22.5 Points + Assists (-114) at Seattle Storm

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:00 a.m. ET

Steve Bulanda: It didn't take long for the Tempo to go from fringe playoff team to full tank mode. They've shut down Brittney Sykes for the season, and it also looks like we may have seen the last of Marina Mabrey and Nyara Sabally. Julie Allemand is leaving the team to play in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, and Maria Conde (calf) is listed as questionable as of this writing. With all that said, Rice is set to star for the Tempo tonight. However,, a bet on the over would basically mean that you need her to have the most productive game of her career, which I don't think is a smart bet under any circumstance for any player. Rice's career high is 24 points + assists, and she has topped 22.5 in only two of 21 games.

Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Author Image
Steve Bulanda
If a fantasy league exists for a sport, Steve has played in it. If it doesn't exist, he'll create and manage it himself. (See his fantasy bowling content.) But when football season comes around, he's locked in on college fantasy football and guillotine league strategy -- from draft rankings to league-winning FAAB strategy.
Author Image
Jason Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019. In 2023, he was named the FSWA Player Notes Writer of the Year. In addition to RotoWire, Jason writes for the Sports Broadcast Journal. In 2024, he was dubbed "The Polish Parlay" for his WNBA hot betting streak.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other WNBA fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

Betting Latest

WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, August 26
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, August 26
WNBA best bets today for Aug. 26: Get free picks, player props and expert betting analysis for Wednesday’s top WNBA games.
Today
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, August 25
WNBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, August 25
WNBA best bets today: free picks and player props for Aug. 25, including analysis, odds and betting insights for Paige Bueckers and Alyssa Thomas.
August 25th